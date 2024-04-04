Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Growing up, many of Us had rules about nutrition drilled into our heads. If you close your eyes, you can probably hear someone telling you to eat your veggies so you’ll be nice and tall. What about endless nostalgic commercials encouraging you to load up on calcium so your bones will grow strong? Then there’s the timeless message of drinking a glass of orange juice daily to support immune health. Those are just a few examples we can recall, but frankly, if you heard one, you’ve probably heard them all!

Now that we’re older, conversations about nutrition have shifted from the foods we eat and the lasting internal impacts to how we can achieve those benefits externally. Case in, vitamin C. Commonly found in citrus fruits like tomatoes, oranges, and grapefruit and in vegetables like broccoli and bell peppers, vitamin C promotes wound healing, boosts immunity, and helps iron absorption. Those internal benefits are more than enough for Us to ask for a second helping. The benefits don’t stop there. Skincare and makeup products with vitamin C boost skin-loving collagen production and brighten the skin.

In honor of National Vitamin C Day, April 4, 2024, we’ve rounded up our favorite vitamin C products. We’ve included everything from toothpaste to eye patches from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Sephora, and Target. Scroll ahead for our top picks!

hello Vitamin C Whitening Toothpaste

When many of Us think of vitamin C, we think of skin brightening. Oral health brand hello changed the game with the help of its brand new Vitamin C Whitening Toothpaste. This fluoride toothpaste has a mint flavor and removes up to 94% of surface stains in three weeks with twice daily use.

Get the hello Vitamin C Whitening Toothpaste for just $9 at Target!

iS CLINICAL Vitamin C Face Serum

Celebs from Kourtney Kardashian to Brooklyn Decker have raved about iS Clinical for years! The brand’s Super Serum Advance+ is enriched with vitamin C to reduce the appearance of scar tissue, stretch marks, and uneven pigmentation. It also stimulates collagen and promotes wound healing.

Get the iS CLINICAL Vitamin C Face Serum for $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

OLEHENRIKSEN Brightening Essentials Set

Bring the gift of brightening along for your springtime travels, courtesy of OLEHENRIKSEN’s Let’s Get Luminous Brightening Essentials Set. It comes with a travel-size brightening gel creme, serum, and brightening eye cream.

Get the OLEHENRIKSEN Let’s Get Luminous Brightening Essentials Set for just $46 at Sephora!

Murad Multi-Vitamin Clear Coat Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Sunscreen often gets a bad rep because it leaves behind white and silver cast. Luckily, Murad has a remedy. The trusted skincare brand’s Multi-Vitamin Clear Coat Broad Spectrum SPF 50 is enriched with a powerful blend of vitamins C-F to combat free radical damage and amplify SPF protection.

Get the Murad Multi-Vitamin Clear Coat Broad Spectrum SPF 50 for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Naturium Vitamin C Complex Face Serum

Amazon shoppers are so impressed with Naturium’s Vitamin C Complex Face Serum. One five-star reviewer raved “It’s not too thick and applies easily. I like that it has hyaluronic acid in it. It’s like a two-fer!”

Get the Naturium Vitamin C Complex Face Serum for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

DVF for Target x Vitamasques Poppy Sheet Mask – Glow

Have you heard? Diane von Furstenberg’s Target collaboration is all the rage! Shoppers can snag everything from handbags to eye masks and the brand’s iconic wrap dress. Best of all? There’s also a vitamin C-enriched face mask to nourish the skin and improve texture and tone.

Get the DVF for Target x Vitamasques Poppy Sheet Mask – Glow for just $4 at Target!

YSE Beauty Morning Cocktail

If you’re in the mood to simplify your skincare routine, check out YSE Beauty’s Morning Cocktail. This nourishing serum is enriched with vitamin C, niacinamide, squalane and hyaluronic acid to brighten, soften, and even skin tone.

Get the YSE Beauty Morning Cocktail for $85 at YSE Beauty!

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner

Waking up to dark marks is no fun! BeautyStat’s bestselling Universal C Skin Refiner reduces the appearance of fine lines, and wrinkles, evens skin tones and increases firmness. Plus it’s enriched with a potent form of vitamin C that brightens and fades dark spots.

Get the BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner for just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Patchology Flash Patch Illuminating Eye Gels

Pull out these Illuminating Eye Gels the next time you have an at-home spa sesh. These brightening patches hydrate the under-eye area, reduce dark circles, and eliminate puffiness, all in just five minutes.

Get the Patchology Flash Patch Illuminating Eye Gels for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2024, but are subject to change.