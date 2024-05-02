Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Movies (And TV Shows) That Fans Speculate Are Based on Fanfiction — And It’s Not Just ‘After’

By
Movies (And TV Shows) That Fans Speculate Are Based on Fanfiction — And It s Not Just After 481
Cover Images

The fanfiction community is still going strong.

While The Idea of You is not technically fanfiction, it’s been hard for author Robinne Lee to escape from the speculation that the story is based on Harry Styles and One Direction — Hayes Campbell and August Moon stans, please stand up.

“This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles. Nor was it ever intended as a classic, fuzzy romance,” Lee told Vogue in 2020. “It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole.”

However, the author did model the male protagonist — who falls in love with the mother of a superfan — on the British singer. “Prince Harry meets Harry [Styles],” Lee said during the same interview, noting Hayes is her “dream guy.”

Was Nicholas Galatzine Inspired by One Direction and Harry Styles for Idea of You Us Investigates 585

Related: Every Time 'The Idea of You' Reminded Us of One Direction and Harry Styles

While The Idea of You is more of a loose adaptation, despite what the fans think, there are other films that fall into the actual fanfic-to-movie category.

Keep scrolling to see which films (and TV shows) fans have speculated are based on fanfiction:

‘The Mortal Instruments’ Franchise

Cassandra Clare’s Harry Potter fanfiction, The Draco Trilogy, wasn’t a direct inspiration for the book series. In fact, there aren’t any similarities — despite what fans might think.

“The Mortal Instruments was not a Harry Potter fanfiction,” Clare wrote in a message to fans via her Tumblr. “I don’t even know how you’d get a book series about demons and angels and demon-fighters and seraph blades and alternate dimensions and Downworlder politics out of a fanfic based completely in the canon of Harry Potter (circa book four) that contained none of those things. As rumors go, this one is silly and harmless. But it is also false.”

That being said, The Mortal Instruments book series was originally adapted for a 2013 movie starring Lily Collins and Jamie Campbell Bower. The novels also served as an inspiration for the Shadowhunters series, which ran on Freeform from 2016 to 2019 and starred Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood.

The ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Film Series

Movies (And TV Shows) That Fans Speculate Are Based on Fanfiction — And It s Not Just After 480
YouTube

The original Fifty Shades of Grey novel was published in 2011 by author E.L. James as Twilight fanfiction, under the name Master of the Universe. The two Fifty Shades sequels — Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed — were released shortly thereafter.

As for the films, the first was released in 2015, starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. The two reprised their roles for the following two movies, which premiered in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

‘Pride and Prejudice and Zombies’

The 2016 film is part fanfiction, as it is a reimagined version of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice novel paired, quite literally, involving zombies. The movie was adapted from the 2009 novel of the same name written by Seth Grahame-Smith.

50 Shades of Grey Drama Through the Years Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornans Feud and More

Related: '50 Shades of Grey' Drama Through the Years: Feuds, Shocking Exits and More

The ‘After’ Film Series

Anna Todd’s After book series was originally written on Wattpad as Styles fanfiction: fact. When she signed a deal with Simon & Schuster, Todd published the novels changing the name of her male protagonist from Harry Styles to Hardin Scott.

In 2019, the first After movie premiered and Hero Fiennes Tiffin took on the role of Hardin. There were a total of five films in the franchise with the last, After Everything, premiering in 2023.

‘Red, White and Royal Blue’ Book and Movie

Fans have speculated that Red, White and Royal Blue was a Social Network fanfiction before author Casey McQuiston published the novel (which was turned into a movie in 2023, starring Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez.)

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

After Movie Casts Love Lives

Related: Did the 'After' Film Stars Date In Real Life? Cast's Relationship Histories

McQuiston has never confirmed the theory, but they did say the fanfiction comparison was “a compliment.”

“Fanfiction is pure pleasure reading,” they shared in a August 2023 interview. “It’s not like almost any other kind of reading. It is here to be fun. It is here to pacify, it is here to transform something that you love into something that you could love in a different way. It’s just pure love.”

Movies (And TV Shows) That Fans Speculate Are Based on Fanfiction — And It s Not Just After 483
Photo Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

‘The Idea of You’ Movie

As stated above The Idea of You is argued to be based on fanfiction. However, this is up for interpretation. While the main character, Hayes (played by Galitzine), is a boyband member with a penchant for older women — sound familiar? — the novel’s author has shut down direct comparisons to Styles.

In this article

Anne Hathaway Makes a Splash In All White at 2023 Met Gala Following a 5-Year Absence 592

Anne Hathaway
Dakota Johnson Says She Found Nepo Baby Debate to be Incredibly Annoying and Boring

Dakota Johnson
Harry Styles Bio

Harry Styles

Jamie Dornan
1375922784139237147_lily collins 206

Lily Collins

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!