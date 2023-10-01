Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford had so much chemistry as Hardin Scott and Tessa Young, respectively, in the After film series, but did they ever date in real life?!

The acting duo made their debut in the After movies — based on the book series of the same name by Anna Todd — in April 2019. As their relationship unfolded onscreen, fans started to ship Tiffin and Langford offscreen as well. However, the duo made it clear things between them were only ever platonic.

“We’re good friends. We get along,” Tiffin told Entertainment Tonight of himself and Langford in October 2020. “The set is super professional, and I think cast, crew, production and everyone from the start has made it like that.”

While there was no love between himself and Langford when the cameras stopped rolling, Tiffin made it clear that he does “understand” why fans want to see them together in real life.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I get why you’d see people in a film and, kind of, want them to be together,” he told J-14 in September 2022. “When people are young, they care so much. It’s good that they care. … I understand it, is probably the best way to put it.”

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of the After cast’s love lives: