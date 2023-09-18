Josephine Langford‘s star is on the rise following the success of the After movies — and The Other Zoey is her newest project making headlines.

The rom-com follows college student Zoey (Langford) as she navigates dating following a case of mistaken identity. She begins to reconsider her stance on love when another student confuses her for his girlfriend, also named Zoey.”

The Other Zoey is one of Langford’s many projects after her breakthrough role in the After film franchise. Since bringing Tessa Young to life, the actress has gone on to appear in Moxie and Gigi & Nate. She also scored roles on the small screen in Day by Day and Into the Dark.

The After movies, which are based on a series of books written by Anna Todd, explores the tumultuous relationship between Tessa and her mysterious fellow college student Hardin (Hero Fiennes). The story centers on the couple’s complicated love story and follows them well into adulthood.

Related: Movies That Recast Characters in Sequels Out with the old, in with the new! The saying “everyone is replaceable” has proven to be true in Hollywood, and some of the biggest franchises have recast major characters. Sometimes the general audience doesn’t even recognize the switch in actors, but diehard fans definitely notice. Filmmakers risk controversy and alienating their fanbase when they […]

Langford recently made headlines when she was noticeably missing from the final film, After Everything, which was released in September 2023. Her character appeared largely in flashback format using existing footage of Langford.

Even before fans started to question Langford’s absence, she noted that she wasn’t sure about her plans to return.

“I would want to come back if it was important, and it made sense,” she explained to StyleCaster in September 2021. “I’m not a fan of overstaying your welcome. It can sometimes dampen a good thing if you’re creating something and it’s canon, and it doesn’t have a reason. I would be very, very, very happy to come back under the right circumstance and if it made sense.”

Scroll down for details on Langford’s newest project:

What is The Other Zoey About?

According to the synopsis, Zoey is a college student who ends up in an unexpected predicament when her popular classmate Zach (Drew Starkey) gets amnesia and mistakes Zoey as his girlfriend. Zoey isn’t able to clear up the situation and promptly ends up in a love triangle when she meets Zach’s cousin, Miles (Archie Renaux).

Related: Best Love Triangles in TV and Movie History Over the Years Who doesn’t love a good love story? Girl falls in love with boy, then falls in love with his best friend too, for example. The love triangle has been a frequent plot point in TV and film for years, but there is maybe no more iconic angsty trio than the one between Dawson (James Van […]

When Will The Other Zoey Be Released?

The movie is set to premiere in theaters on October 20, 2023 and later on demand on November 10, 2023.

Who Else Stars in The Other Zoey?

In addition to Langford, Starkey and Renaux, the cast is rounded out with Mallori Johnson, Patrick Fabian, Heather Graham and Andie MacDowell.

Related: Fall TV Preview 2023: Inside the Must-Watch New and Returning Shows Amid the WGA and SAG strikes, the fall TV schedule is in for a shakeup with both new and returning shows. Hulu’s The Other Black Girl explores Nella’s (Sinclair Daniel) journey as the only Black woman at a New York City publishing firm. She gets excited when Hazel (Ashleigh Murray) arrives before quickly starting to […]

How Has Josephine Langford’s Time on After Affected Her Approach for Future Projects?

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I’ve learned a lot about what I should do and shouldn’t do. I’ve never been a lead in a movie before this,” the actress told StyleCaster in September 2021. “There are so many little things that no one teaches you, and no one can teach on how sets work and all this intricate, behind-the-scenes stuff. Some of those lessons are invaluable. I’ve also grown with these movies. It’s taught me a lot, and I’m super grateful for that.”