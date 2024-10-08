Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Warning: If you purchase these shoes, you’ll want a pair in every color! At least, that’s what happened to me. I’ve invested in pricey sneakers for working out at the gym. But for hiking with my dog, light exercise and errands, this affordable pair can’t be beat. They also look more elevated than other athletic shoes and are adorable with jeans, cargo pants and casual dresses. The best part? They slip right on! Late-night dog walks and rushing out the door is a breeze thanks to these beauties. Luckily, during Amazon Prime Day, they’re just $38.

Get the Allswifit Women's Walking Shoes for $38 (regularly $48) on Amazon!

The Allswifit Women’s Walking Shoes have a thick foam midsole that is ultra-comfortable. They offer shock absorption, alleviating pressure and impact on joints. They also boast impressive traction for hitting the trails or climbing stairs. The pink shade is my personal favorite, but they also come in nine other hues. The light blue immediately caught my eye and is in my cart now! As if it could get better, the mesh fabric upper is breathable so you can kiss sweaty feet goodbye.

I’m not the only one who can’t stop wearing the comfortable walking shoes. Hundreds of shoppers are also in love with these trusty kicks.

“I purchased these shoes to wear at clinicals as a sonography student,” writes one five-star reviewer. “I initially searched for a different brand that was recommended to me, but they cost $200! Amazon recommended these to me instead, and I’m thoroughly impressed. They’re excellent quality and they fit me perfectly.”

“I’m postpartum and my feet aren’t the size and width they used to be,” shares another five-star reviewer. “I’m on my feet for nursing shifts and wanted reasonably priced shoes. After a lot of searching, I bought these. I wear size 9.5 to 10 and bought them in size 11. They fit perfect. Not too narrow, room for toes to move and so comfortable. They really feel like my Brooks or Asics. I’m going to buy a few more pairs in the other colors. So worth it!”

What are you waiting for? Do your feet a favor and snag my favorite walking shoes while they're on deep discount.

