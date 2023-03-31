5 Days of Deals! Shop Our Top Picks in the Wayfair Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sprucing up your home for spring? You already know there’s no better place to shop than Wayfair! The site’s 5 Days of Deals sale just launched, featuring up to 70% off all types of home essentials, from decor, to furniture, to appliances and more. There’s free shipping too!

There is so much to sort through in this sale, we definitely recommend taking a peek through, but we’ve picked out five of our favorites from different categories below to give you a sneak preview and maybe even get your shopping cart started. This sale ends April 5, 2023, so let’s get into it!

Best Living Room Furniture — George Oliver Lindel 86″ Upholstered Sofa

Everyone always puts off buying a new couch, but when you get a great deal, it’s always worth it in the end. This is your moment! This stunning velvet sofa is on sale in multiple colors and ready to make your living room the ultimate aesthetic moment!

Was $1,140 On Sale: $930 You Save 18% See it!

Best Wall Decor — Union Rustic Alphie Asymmetrical Wood Mirror

Not every purchase needs to be a massive change. Even something as simple as adding this rustic mirror to your space can give your home a whole new stylish vibe. This mirror will fit beautifully into any room!

Was $202 On Sale: $104 You Save 49% See it!

Best Area Rug — Kelly Clarkson Home Sylvie Handmade Flatweave Wool Rug

A sure-fire way to cozy up your space is to add an area rug. This 8×10 Cream/Black colorway to bound to fit seamlessly into any space with any color decor, and the wool material will add literal and figurative warmth to your home!

Was $595 On Sale: $304 You Save 49% See it!

Best Kitchen Appliance — KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer

It’s the icon of all countertop kitchen appliances! This stand mixer has over 118,000 reviews and a 4.9/5 star rating for a reason. It’s a must for everything from dinner to dessert, and it comes in the prettiest hues!

Was $450 On Sale: $399.99 You Save 11% See it!

Best Outdoor/Patio Find — Andover Mills Chalone 115.2″ Cantilever Umbrella

Love relaxing outside, whether with a drink or a book (or both)? Whether you have a big patio or deck or simply some extra space at the top of your driveway, this umbrella will provide some amazing shade when the sun’s rays are too strong!

Was $279 On Sale: $149 You Save 47% See it!

Looking for something else? Explore everything in the 5 Days of Deals sale at Wayfair here!

