10 Best Memorial Day Deals From Wayfair to Make Your Home Look Hollywood-Luxe — Up to 71% Off

By
Hollywood home deals
Wayfair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While everyone else is watching HGTV or scrolling through Zillow, we’re bingeing the Architectural Digest house tours on YouTube. We love looking behind the curtain of celebrity homes! It feels like we crashed a private party, only we actually got an official invite.

Hollywood homes always seem effortlessly elegant, even when the decor is quirky or eclectic — probably because most stars work with high-profile interior designers with impeccable taste.

Channel your favorite celebrity’s style with these home deals from Wayfair! These Memorial Day markdowns are major — up to 71% off! Elevate your space for summer with these 10 finds that feel straight out of a movie star’s mansion (just a note — these aren’t actually in their homes, but we sure think they would fit the aesthetic!).

Ainsley Vegan Leather Sofa

vegan leather sofa
Wayfair

This vegan leather sofa has a unisex appeal. The comfy-chic couch feels like something you might find in Matthew McConaughey’s home or maybe Zoe Kravitz’s. Elegant, but laid-back!

Was $370On Sale: $300You Save 19%
See It!

Lily Upholstered Accent Chair

pink chair
Wayfair

Pretty in pink! Finished with a rich velvet, this upholstered shell-shaped chair is such a fun statement piece. This accent chair belongs in Mindy Kaling or Kacey Musgraves’ stunning houses.

Was $400On Sale: $173You Save 57%
See It!

Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

wooden dresser
Wayfair

Classic and versatile, this wooden dresser can go with any style of interior design! Who in Hollywood might own similar furniture? We’re thinking Jacob Elordi or Gigi Hadid.

Was $689On Sale: $220You Save 68%
See It!

Kepner Double Dresser

double dresser
Wayfair

This double dresser doubles as a credenza for the living room or hallway. Made with a mixed-shade wood, this piece feels like a West Elm find. And we think Chris Evans or Jennifer Aniston would love this sleek style!

Was $346On Sale: $190You Save 45%
See It!

Coridon Media Console

wooden media console
Wayfair

 

The rustic barnyard style is so trendy right now! We have a feeling Reese Witherspoon or Luke Bryan would adore this cozy wooden media console.

Was $655On Sale: $188You Save 71%
See It!

Joss & Main Sky Performance Rug

vintage rug
Wayfair

 

We’re digging the vintage vibes of this heirloom rug. It looks like something you might find at a flea market or antique store! In other words, right up Vanessa Hudgens and Jared Leto’s alley.

Was $659On Sale: $217You Save 67%
See It!

Mercury Row Upholstered Side Chairs (Set of 4)

side chairs
Wayfair

 

These mid-century modern chairs are perfect for a dining table. Featuring gold legs and beige fabric, this sophisticated seating would look lovely in Kim Kardashian or Harry Styles’ homes.

Was $300On Sale: $174You Save 42%
See It!

Etta Avenue Task Chair

tufted office chair
Wayfair

Upgrade your office with this tufted task chair! Perfect for a Hollywood power player like Shonda Rhimes or Ryan Murphy.

Was $599On Sale: $197You Save 67%
See It!

Winston Porter Wicker Outdoor Furniture Set

outdoor furniture set
Wayfair

This wicker and white outdoor furniture feels like it should be poolside in the Hamptons. So, clearly, Andy Cohen and Kelly Ripa need this stylish set!

Was $878On Sale: $336You Save 62%
See It!

Lark Manor Tufted Storage Bench

storage bench
Wayfair

We’re always looking for creative ways to add more storage. This tufted bench can fit in your entryway as seating and storage! And the classic style seems like something Julia Roberts or George Clooney would appreciate.

Was $199On Sale: $140You Save 30%
See It!

