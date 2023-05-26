Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
While everyone else is watching HGTV or scrolling through Zillow, we’re bingeing the Architectural Digest house tours on YouTube. We love looking behind the curtain of celebrity homes! It feels like we crashed a private party, only we actually got an official invite.
Hollywood homes always seem effortlessly elegant, even when the decor is quirky or eclectic — probably because most stars work with high-profile interior designers with impeccable taste.
Channel your favorite celebrity’s style with these home deals from Wayfair! These Memorial Day markdowns are major — up to 71% off! Elevate your space for summer with these 10 finds that feel straight out of a movie star’s mansion (just a note — these aren’t actually in their homes, but we sure think they would fit the aesthetic!).
Ainsley Vegan Leather Sofa
This vegan leather sofa has a unisex appeal. The comfy-chic couch feels like something you might find in Matthew McConaughey’s home or maybe Zoe Kravitz’s. Elegant, but laid-back!
Lily Upholstered Accent Chair
Pretty in pink! Finished with a rich velvet, this upholstered shell-shaped chair is such a fun statement piece. This accent chair belongs in Mindy Kaling or Kacey Musgraves’ stunning houses.
Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Classic and versatile, this wooden dresser can go with any style of interior design! Who in Hollywood might own similar furniture? We’re thinking Jacob Elordi or Gigi Hadid.
Kepner Double Dresser
This double dresser doubles as a credenza for the living room or hallway. Made with a mixed-shade wood, this piece feels like a West Elm find. And we think Chris Evans or Jennifer Aniston would love this sleek style!
Coridon Media Console
The rustic barnyard style is so trendy right now! We have a feeling Reese Witherspoon or Luke Bryan would adore this cozy wooden media console.
Joss & Main Sky Performance Rug
We’re digging the vintage vibes of this heirloom rug. It looks like something you might find at a flea market or antique store! In other words, right up Vanessa Hudgens and Jared Leto’s alley.
Mercury Row Upholstered Side Chairs (Set of 4)
These mid-century modern chairs are perfect for a dining table. Featuring gold legs and beige fabric, this sophisticated seating would look lovely in Kim Kardashian or Harry Styles’ homes.
Etta Avenue Task Chair
Upgrade your office with this tufted task chair! Perfect for a Hollywood power player like Shonda Rhimes or Ryan Murphy.
Winston Porter Wicker Outdoor Furniture Set
This wicker and white outdoor furniture feels like it should be poolside in the Hamptons. So, clearly, Andy Cohen and Kelly Ripa need this stylish set!
Lark Manor Tufted Storage Bench
We’re always looking for creative ways to add more storage. This tufted bench can fit in your entryway as seating and storage! And the classic style seems like something Julia Roberts or George Clooney would appreciate.
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!