Way Day Is Here! Save Up to 80% Across 100,000+ Items at Wayfair

It’s time! Wayfair’s biggest sale event of the year is here — yes, it’s officially Way Day! The two-day mega-event is a must-shop sale if you need anything new for your home. Need the details? We’ve got you!

What Is Way Day?

Way Day is similar to a Black Friday or Prime Day type of event, but it’s specific to Wayfair. It’s the site’s biggest sale event of the year and the best time to save big on home essentials!

When Is Way Day?

Way Day 2023 begins April 26 and runs through April 27.

What Are the Savings?

Way Day will feature tens of thousands of products on sale for up to 80% off. You’ll also find free shipping, door-busters, 24-hour deals and more surprises!

What Are the Top Sale Categories?

You’ll find countless items on sale, but some of the most popular categories to check out are:

Ready to fill up your cart? Let’s go! Shop some of the very best Way Day deals below while they’re still available!

The Best Way Day Deals for 2023

Top Deals

Updated April 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT:

Top Kitchen Deals!

Top Wall Art Deals!

Top Entryway Furniture Deals!

Top Outdoor Furniture Deals!

Top Area Rug Deals!

Top Home Office Deals!

Top Living Room Seating Deals!

New Can’t-Miss Deals

Hashtag Home Traynor 32” Dining Table

Have a small space? You still deserve a nice spot for enjoying your meals! This mid-century table will let you dine in style. The wood and metal go beautifully together!

Was $327 On Sale: $137 You Save 58% See it!

Lark Manor Hoang Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand

Your bedroom should be your happy place, so why not fill it with beautiful things? Apart from a comfy bed, grab this botanical-engraved nightstand that boasts both storage and style. The flower drawer pull is everything!

Was $138 On Sale: $80 You Save 42% See it!

Upper Square Albin 37.5” Desk

Hate sitting down all day at work? It’s time to switch to a standing desk! No need to spend $1,000 though — you can get an amazing deal on this adjustable desk today!

Was $411 On Sale: $136 You Save 67% See it!

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker with CO2 and DWS Bottle

We know so many people who have wanted a SodaStream forever and ever. So let’s do this! Clear up some space in the fridge by ditching the sparkling water bottles and cans and trying out this handy appliance instead!

Was $100 On Sale: $70 You Save 30% See it!

Tucker Murphy Pet Francois Velvet Waves Perfect Comfort Bolster

Treat your pup to a cozy spot of his or her own with this bed. The orthopedic memory foam is absolutely wonderful for older pets, and we love the wraparound bolster for hip and neck support!

Was $76 On Sale: $31 You Save 59% See it!

Ophelia & Co. Noren Solid Color Single Shower Curtain

If you haven’t changed your shower curtain in years, you’ll be amazed by how switching to a new one you love can boost your mood. We love how this one has a clean white look but has emphasized floral accents!

Was $117 On Sale: $65 You Save 44% See it!

Mistana Marilla 100% Cotton Comforter Set

Who wouldn’t fall in love with the clip dot design on this incredibly affordable bedding set? Your purchase includes the comforter, plus two shams and two accent pillows!

Was $160 On Sale: $83 You Save 48% See it!

AllModern Laflamme Faux Leather Manual Standard Recliner

We all love a cozy recliner, but some of them belong in the basement. If you want the best of both comfort and style for your living room, check out this faux-leather beauty!

Was $963 On Sale: $550 You Save 43% See it!

George Oliver Gold Metal Branch Wall Decor Set

Want some statement-making wall decor but want something more unique than a painting or poster? Check out this iron-crafted art set, featuring framed metallic gold branches!

Was $106 On Sale: $75 You Save 29% See it!

Household Essentials 13 Gallons Steel Step On Trash Can

Don’t forget about the absolute essentials! Upgrading your trash can is such a good move, especially if you want a hands-free step pedal and a smudge-resistant exterior!

Was $220 On Sale: $112 You Save 49% See it!

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

We know this one is on so many people’s wish lists! This is your chance to save $100 on the most-wanted stick vacuum out there from a premium brand. A cleaner home in less time? Yes, please!

Was $650 On Sale: $550 You Save 15% See it!

SealyCool 10″ Medium Memory Foam Mattress

This is your sign — it’s time to upgrade your mattress! This one has cooling technology, low motion transfer and lumbar support. It’s also over 50% off right now!

Was $799 On Sale: $349 You Save 56% See it!

Three Posts Laskowski 72″ Tree Floor Lamp

Turn those bright overhead lights off and switch on this three-bulb floor lamp to light up the room with a soft glow. Feel free to use regular, LED or even colorful bulbs!

Was $300 On Sale: $89 You Save 70% See it!

Fleur De Lis Living Anglo Arch Metal Wall Mirror

Whether you hang it on the wall near your front door or use it as a vanity mirror, the baroque-inspired design of this piece will add serious elegance to your house and have you smiling every time you look into it!

Was $135 On Sale: $104 You Save 23% See it!

Ten Strawberry Street Wazee Matte Stoneware Dinnerware Set

This dinnerware set, designed to serve up to four people, will help you set that sleek, modern dining table you’ve always dreamed of. It will create a lovely backdrop for photos of your beautifully prepared meals too!

Was $80 On Sale: $35 You Save 56% See it!

Birch Lane Arnot Patio Chair

Whether you have a big patio or a smaller stoop, make the most of your outdoor space with this eucalyptus sling lounger. Perfect for reading, sun-tanning and naps!

Dakota Fields Bocicault Velvet Throw Pillow

Even something as small as a new throw pillow can make a huge difference in your space. We fell in love with this one at first sight — we truly couldn’t believe it when we saw the enormous discount!

Was $105 On Sale: $14 You Save 87% See it!

Dotted Line 8 Pairs Natural Bamboo Shoe Rack

When it comes to spring cleaning, setting yourself up for success means having the proper storage and organizational pieces. This rack will let you neatly store shoes, an umbrella, your bag and more by the front door!

Was $85 On Sale: $38 You Save 55% See it!

Danby 17.5” Width 16 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator

Who needs a wine cellar when you can keep 16 bottles cool and beautifully displayed in this fridge? It’s small enough that you could even store it on a counter!

Was $310 On Sale: $282 You Save 9% See it!

Zoomie Kids Lincoln 6-Piece Crib Bedding Set

How cute is this? This set comes with a sheet, a pillow, a window treatment, a diaper stacker, a dust ruffle and a wildly adorable quilt both you and your baby will love!

Was $150 On Sale: $55 You Save 63% See it!

More Must-See Deals

Living Room Furniture and Decor

Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5” Faux Leather Convertible Sofa



Was $916 On Sale: $399.99 You Save 56% See it!

Dovecove Superior Wicker Basket

Was $107 On Sale: $56 You Save 48% See it!

Greyleigh Thrapst Upholstered Bench

Was $197 On Sale: $179 You Save 9% See it!

Sand & Stable Portsea 70″ Media Console

Was $287 On Sale: $240 You Save 16% See it!

Bedroom Furniture and Decor

Wayfair Sleep™ 10″ Arviso Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Was $320 On Sale: $270 You Save 16% See it!

Loon Peak Chrisney 21.6″ Wide Jewelry Armoire With Mirror

Was $215 On Sale: $165 You Save 23% See it!

Laura Ashley Elise 100% Cotton Comforter Set

Was $330 On Sale: $109 You Save 67% See it!

Wade Logan Beckwourth 6-Drawer Dresser

Was $280 On Sale: $227 You Save 19% See it!

Three Posts Cynthiana Microfiber Sheet Set

Was $100 On Sale: $23 You Save 77% See it!

Outdoor and Patio

Royal Gourmet 6-Burner Free Standing Grill

Was $600 On Sale: $430 You Save 28% See it!

Endless Summer Burlington Steel Propane Fire Pit Table

Was $300 On Sale: $267 You Save 11% See it!

AquaRest Spas Powered By Jacuzzi® Pumps Hot Tub

Was $4,000 On Sale: $3,199 You Save 20% See it!

Sol 72 Outdoor Falmouth 64″ Wide Outdoor Wicker Loveseat with Cushions

Was $1,657 On Sale: $580 You Save 65% See it!

Sol 72 Tegan All Weather Wicker/Rattan 7-Person Seating Group with Cushions

Was $5,737 On Sale: $2,799.99 You Save 51% See it!

Area Rugs

Kelly Clarkson Home Hector Performance Cream Rug (7’10” x 10′)

Was $339 On Sale: $88 You Save 74% See it!

Lark Manor Arendtsville Area Rug (4′ x 6′)

Was $118 On Sale: $73 You Save 38% See it!

Hashtag Home Odalis Geometric Handmade Wool Black/Ivory Cream Rug (5′ x 8′)

Was $273 On Sale: $155 You Save 43% See it!

Lark Manor Deltana Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug (7’10” x 10’10”)

Was $659 On Sale: $189.99 You Save 71% See it!

Etta Avenue Dominick White Rug (4′ x 6′)

Was $150 On Sale: $72 You Save 52% See it!

Kitchen, Dining and Appliances

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Was $100 On Sale: $84 You Save 16% See it!

Le Creuset 13 Piece Hard-Anodized Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set

Was $1,323 On Sale: $899.95 You Save 32% See it!

Sango Siterra Handmade Stoneware Dinnerware Set

Was $80 On Sale: $68 You Save 15% See it!

Samsung 36″ French Door Energy Star Refrigerator With Smart Hub

Was $3,399 On Sale: $2,599 You Save 24% See it!

Cuisinart 5.5 qt. Stainless Steel Soup Pot With Lid

Was $90 On Sale: $35 You Save 61% See it!

Looking for something else? Shop the rest of the Way Day deals at Wayfair here!

