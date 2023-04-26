Way Day Is Here! Save Up to 80% Across 100,000+ Items at Wayfair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
It’s time! Wayfair’s biggest sale event of the year is here — yes, it’s officially Way Day! The two-day mega-event is a must-shop sale if you need anything new for your home. Need the details? We’ve got you!
What Is Way Day?
Way Day is similar to a Black Friday or Prime Day type of event, but it’s specific to Wayfair. It’s the site’s biggest sale event of the year and the best time to save big on home essentials!
When Is Way Day?
Way Day 2023 begins April 26 and runs through April 27.
What Are the Savings?
Way Day will feature tens of thousands of products on sale for up to 80% off. You’ll also find free shipping, door-busters, 24-hour deals and more surprises!
What Are the Top Sale Categories?
You’ll find countless items on sale, but some of the most popular categories to check out are:
- Bedroom Furniture and Bedding
- Decor, Blankets and Pillows
- Kitchen and Dining Furniture
- Small Appliances
- Area Rugs
- Outdoor Furniture
- Storage and Organization
- And more!
Ready to fill up your cart? Let’s go! Shop some of the very best Way Day deals below while they’re still available!
The Best Way Day Deals for 2023
Top Deals
Updated April 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT:
Top Kitchen Deals!
- Zipcode Design Augustin 47.24” Wide Prep Table — You save 49%!
- Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven — You save 57%!
- Zevro Triple Canister Cereal Dispenser — You save 61%!
Top Wall Art Deals!
- Brick City Textiles Cotton Wall Hanging With Hanging Accessories Included — You save 40%!
- Mistana Fabric Haysi Wall Hanging With Hanging Accessories Included — You save 32%!
Top Entryway Furniture Deals!
- Gracie Oaks Kosjo Shoe Storage Bench — You save 66%!
- Sand & Stable Carpinteria 31” Tall 2-Door Accent Cabinet — You save 56%!
- Birch Lane Donan 18” Wide 8-Hook Freestanding Coat Rack — You save 70%!
Top Outdoor Furniture Deals!
- Etta Avenue Mirabel 79″ Long Reclining Chaise (Set of 2) — You save 65%!
- Three Posts Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair — You save 37%!
- Zipcode Design Malbon 35.25” Round Indoor-Outdoor Steel Patio Table Set with 4 Round Back Chairs — You save 53%!
Top Area Rug Deals!
- Dakota Fields Salter Flatweave Red/Beige Indoor/Outdoor Rug (5′ x 8′) — You save 64%!
- Union Rustic Giannini Geometric Moroccan Area Rug in Gray/Off White (8′ x 10′) — You save 52%!
- Birch Lane Aden Handmade Hand Hooked Wool Ivory/Neutral Rug (7’9″ x 9’9″) — You save 59%!
Top Home Office Deals!
- Sand & Stable Veda 30” Wide 2-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet — You save 66%!
- Upper Square Margaux 48”x 24” Height Adjustable Desk — You save 69%!
- Sand & Stable Strom Velvet Executive Chair — You save 56%!
Top Living Room Seating Deals!
- Sand & Stable Theron Slipcovered Chaise Lounge — You save 42%!
- AllModern Lonsdale Chaise Sectional — You save 44%!
- AllModern Laflamme Faux Leather Manual Standard Recliner — You save 43%!
New Can’t-Miss Deals
Hashtag Home Traynor 32” Dining Table
Have a small space? You still deserve a nice spot for enjoying your meals! This mid-century table will let you dine in style. The wood and metal go beautifully together!
Lark Manor Hoang Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand
Your bedroom should be your happy place, so why not fill it with beautiful things? Apart from a comfy bed, grab this botanical-engraved nightstand that boasts both storage and style. The flower drawer pull is everything!
Upper Square Albin 37.5” Desk
Hate sitting down all day at work? It’s time to switch to a standing desk! No need to spend $1,000 though — you can get an amazing deal on this adjustable desk today!
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker with CO2 and DWS Bottle
We know so many people who have wanted a SodaStream forever and ever. So let’s do this! Clear up some space in the fridge by ditching the sparkling water bottles and cans and trying out this handy appliance instead!
Tucker Murphy Pet Francois Velvet Waves Perfect Comfort Bolster
Treat your pup to a cozy spot of his or her own with this bed. The orthopedic memory foam is absolutely wonderful for older pets, and we love the wraparound bolster for hip and neck support!
Ophelia & Co. Noren Solid Color Single Shower Curtain
If you haven’t changed your shower curtain in years, you’ll be amazed by how switching to a new one you love can boost your mood. We love how this one has a clean white look but has emphasized floral accents!
Mistana Marilla 100% Cotton Comforter Set
Who wouldn’t fall in love with the clip dot design on this incredibly affordable bedding set? Your purchase includes the comforter, plus two shams and two accent pillows!
AllModern Laflamme Faux Leather Manual Standard Recliner
We all love a cozy recliner, but some of them belong in the basement. If you want the best of both comfort and style for your living room, check out this faux-leather beauty!
George Oliver Gold Metal Branch Wall Decor Set
Want some statement-making wall decor but want something more unique than a painting or poster? Check out this iron-crafted art set, featuring framed metallic gold branches!
Household Essentials 13 Gallons Steel Step On Trash Can
Don’t forget about the absolute essentials! Upgrading your trash can is such a good move, especially if you want a hands-free step pedal and a smudge-resistant exterior!
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
We know this one is on so many people’s wish lists! This is your chance to save $100 on the most-wanted stick vacuum out there from a premium brand. A cleaner home in less time? Yes, please!
SealyCool 10″ Medium Memory Foam Mattress
This is your sign — it’s time to upgrade your mattress! This one has cooling technology, low motion transfer and lumbar support. It’s also over 50% off right now!
Three Posts Laskowski 72″ Tree Floor Lamp
Turn those bright overhead lights off and switch on this three-bulb floor lamp to light up the room with a soft glow. Feel free to use regular, LED or even colorful bulbs!
Fleur De Lis Living Anglo Arch Metal Wall Mirror
Whether you hang it on the wall near your front door or use it as a vanity mirror, the baroque-inspired design of this piece will add serious elegance to your house and have you smiling every time you look into it!
Ten Strawberry Street Wazee Matte Stoneware Dinnerware Set
This dinnerware set, designed to serve up to four people, will help you set that sleek, modern dining table you’ve always dreamed of. It will create a lovely backdrop for photos of your beautifully prepared meals too!
Birch Lane Arnot Patio Chair
Whether you have a big patio or a smaller stoop, make the most of your outdoor space with this eucalyptus sling lounger. Perfect for reading, sun-tanning and naps!
Dakota Fields Bocicault Velvet Throw Pillow
Even something as small as a new throw pillow can make a huge difference in your space. We fell in love with this one at first sight — we truly couldn’t believe it when we saw the enormous discount!
Dotted Line 8 Pairs Natural Bamboo Shoe Rack
When it comes to spring cleaning, setting yourself up for success means having the proper storage and organizational pieces. This rack will let you neatly store shoes, an umbrella, your bag and more by the front door!
Danby 17.5” Width 16 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator
Who needs a wine cellar when you can keep 16 bottles cool and beautifully displayed in this fridge? It’s small enough that you could even store it on a counter!
Zoomie Kids Lincoln 6-Piece Crib Bedding Set
How cute is this? This set comes with a sheet, a pillow, a window treatment, a diaper stacker, a dust ruffle and a wildly adorable quilt both you and your baby will love!
More Must-See Deals
Living Room Furniture and Decor
Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5” Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Dovecove Superior Wicker Basket
Greyleigh Thrapst Upholstered Bench
Sand & Stable Portsea 70″ Media Console
Bedroom Furniture and Decor
Wayfair Sleep™ 10″ Arviso Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Loon Peak Chrisney 21.6″ Wide Jewelry Armoire With Mirror
Laura Ashley Elise 100% Cotton Comforter Set
Wade Logan Beckwourth 6-Drawer Dresser
Three Posts Cynthiana Microfiber Sheet Set
Outdoor and Patio
Royal Gourmet 6-Burner Free Standing Grill
Endless Summer Burlington Steel Propane Fire Pit Table
AquaRest Spas Powered By Jacuzzi® Pumps Hot Tub
Sol 72 Outdoor Falmouth 64″ Wide Outdoor Wicker Loveseat with Cushions
Sol 72 Tegan All Weather Wicker/Rattan 7-Person Seating Group with Cushions
Area Rugs
Kelly Clarkson Home Hector Performance Cream Rug (7’10” x 10′)
Lark Manor Arendtsville Area Rug (4′ x 6′)
Hashtag Home Odalis Geometric Handmade Wool Black/Ivory Cream Rug (5′ x 8′)
Lark Manor Deltana Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug (7’10” x 10’10”)
Etta Avenue Dominick White Rug (4′ x 6′)
Kitchen, Dining and Appliances
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Le Creuset 13 Piece Hard-Anodized Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set
Sango Siterra Handmade Stoneware Dinnerware Set
Samsung 36″ French Door Energy Star Refrigerator With Smart Hub
Cuisinart 5.5 qt. Stainless Steel Soup Pot With Lid
