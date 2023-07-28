Cancel OK
Shop These Stylish Wedge Sandals on Sale at Zappos — Up to 60% Off

By
wedge sandals sale
Zappos

Unlike Barbie, our feet are not magically made for heels. Instead, our arches are shaped for sneakers, slippers or sandals. We crave cushioned comfort, but occasionally we like an extra lift. Since it’s summer, there’s one footwear solution that always leaves Us satisfied: wedges. These platform shoes give Us a boost without giving Us blisters.

Espadrilles are particularly in style this season, and raffia is everywhere! Since fall is around the corner, there are so many wedges on sale right now at Zappos. We rounded up our seven favorite deals below. Snag these sandals before they sell out!

Sam Edelman Raffia Wedges

Sam Edelman raffia wedges
Zappos

These coastal-cool raffia buckle wedges are perfect for vacation! One shopper gushed, “I LOVE these shoes. They are super comfortable for 3-1/2 in heel, and very cushy foot bed. I like the stylish buckle and got a ton of compliments when I wore them.”

Was $150On Sale: $65You Save 57%
See It!

Chinese Laundry Suede-Inspired Block Heels

blue block heels
Zappos

Thee blue-toned block heels are seriously stunning! Stand out from all the basic shoes in these suede-inspired sandals. And in case you’re curious, one customer said, “These shoes have the softest leather straps that feel like butter. They are unbelievably comfortable.” Score!

Was $100On Sale: $40You Save 60%
See It!

Franco Sarto Espadrille Wedges

Frano Sarto wedge sandals
Zappos

Available in every color of the rainbow, these Franco Sarto espadrilles are cute and colorful. Made with premium leather and a jute heel, these woven wedges are super stylish.

Was $115On Sale: $69You Save 40%
See It!

Dolce Vita Raffia Platform Sandals

Dolce Vita wedges
Zappos

Taste the sweet life in these Dolce Vita platform sandals! Raffia is one of the top trends of summer, so these neutral wedges are fashion-forward. One reviewer raved, “These are really cute sandals. Very comfortable and versatile.”

Was $130On Sale: $98You Save 25%
See It!

Steve Madden Woven Wedges

Steve Madden woven wedges
Zappos

Take your style to new heights in these 4.5-inch woven wedges from Steve Madden. One customer called this sandal a “versatile platform that goes with everything. Look more expensive in person.”

Was $100On Sale: $75You Save 25%
See It!

Sam Edelman Lace-Up Raffia Wedges

Sam Edelman lace-up espadrilles
Zappos

 

Elevate your shoe collection with these raffia wedges by Sam Edelman! At almost five inches tall, these lace-up wedges will make your legs look miles long.

Was $160On Sale: $100You Save 38%
See It!

Dolce Vita Gold Metallic Wedges

Dolce Vita metallic wedges
Zappos

Go for the gold in these Dolce Vita metallic wedges! Plus, metallics are totally trending for 2023.

Was $120On Sale: $90You Save 25%
See It!

