Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Welcome to the weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new fashion, beauty and home finds. Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have deals going on right now, so we can celebrate properly!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Reformation, Nordstrom, BaubleBar, Amazon and more!

Madewell

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Five days only! Take 50% off Madewell-branded denim pants with code UPGRADE at checkout. We have our eye on these ’90s Straight Jeans in Hazelfern Wash!

Shop more denim deals at Madewell here!

Reformation

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Reformation’s summer sale is here! Take 30% off some of the most stunning pieces on the internet, including this Kourtney Dress!

Shop more from the Reformation sale here!

Tie Bar

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Know someone in need of some elevated menswear? Shop Tie Bar’s Late-Summer Sale for up to 50% off! We absolutely love this Flecked Solid Knit Wine Tie for autumn weddings, work and other tie-worthy occasions!

Shop more from the Tie Bar sale here!

lululemon

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: We all love lululemon’s leggings, but we’re equally as in love with these lululemon wide-leg pants from the We Made Too Much section of the site!

Shop more specials from lululemon here!

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: 15% off complexion makeup through August 20! This weekend is your last chance. You don’t want to miss an opportunity to save on this all-time-favorite Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Liquid Makeup Foundation!

Shop more complexion makeup deals at Nordstrom here!

Hermoza

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: This is the perfect time of year to snatch up some top-quality swimwear for less. We’re utterly obsessed with this Belted Marisa One-Piece Swimsuit from Hermoza!

Shop more amazing deals at Hermoza here!

BaubleBar

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: We’re all in on the fine jewelry sale at BaubleBar right now. How sophisticated and timeless is this Michaela 18K Gold Cuff Bracelet?

Shop more fine jewelry deals at BaubleBar here!

Outdoor Voices

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The OV Extra Sale has so many great last-chance items. The color-blocking on this One Shoulder Dress is simply our favorite!

Shop more OV Extra Sale picks here!

Revolve

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: We always feel 100x more stylish after we check out at Revolve — especially with pieces like this Michael Costello x Revolve Porter Dress in our cart!

Shop more amazing deals at Revolve here!

Anthropologie

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Up to 40% off furniture and decor for a limited time! We think this Scalloped Jute Hartley Rug is truly the cutest and the coolest!

Shop more furniture and decor deals at Anthropologie here!

Amazon

Countless deals across the site! Shop our favorites from top categories below:

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: With cooler weather quickly approaching, make sure you’re ready for September and beyond with this Amazon Essentials cardigan — 20% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: Is this Tonymoly Cat’s Purrfect Day Cream not the cutest thing ever? It’s so nice for your skin too — 20% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: Breathe easy with the help of this Aroeve air purifier, which is for spaces up to 1,095 sq. ft. — 25% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Back-to-School Deal: Your notes will be both prettier and easier to organize with these colorful Blieve gel pens — 40% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Amazon Device Deal: Stream the weekend away with the help of this Amazon Fire TV Stick — 51% off!

Shop more amazing deals at Amazon here!

