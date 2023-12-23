Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

It’s the weekend before Christmas — but that doesn’t mean we’re done shopping! The main stresses of holiday shopping have hopefully passed, which means it’s time to reward yourself for your efforts!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Express, Best Buy, lululemon, Amazon and more!

Reebok

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: This is your very last chance to get in on Reebok’s Buy More, Save More sale. Take 20% off $50+, 30% off $100+, 40% off $150+ or 50% off $250+ with code GIFT50. We’re definitely adding these Club C 85 Shoes to cart (and saving 20%)!

Shop more from the Buy More, Save More sale at Reebok!

Anthropologie

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take an extra 40% off sale! We’ll be picking up this By Anthropologie Recycled Two-Tone Scarf. Originally $58, now $24!

Shop more amazing deals at Anthropologie!

Zappos

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Zappos still has plenty of holiday deal sweaters under $50 — for now! Make sure to check out this hooded Tommy Hilfiger Flyaway Cardigan, marked down from $100 to $40!

Shop more sweaters deals at Zappos!

Best Buy

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Last-Minute Sales Event ends this Sunday! Treat yourself to a new Apple MacBook Air 15″ Laptop and save $300 on your purchase!

Shop more last-minute deals at Best Buy!

Express

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take 40% off everything for a limited time! How cute is this High Waisted Wool-Blend Mini Skirt for winter? It was $88, but if you’re quick, you can nab it for $53!

Shop more amazing deals at Express!

Caraway

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Through the end of the year, take 10% off orders $85+, 15% off $425+ and 20% off $525+ — and get a free tea kettle with orders $975+. Make sure you have the basics covered with an extra 10% off this Cookware Set!

Shop more amazing deals at Caraway!

The Inkey List

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: 20% off bestsellers for a limited time! Treat your skin to a calming clean for under $10 with this Oat Cleansing Balm!

Shop more bestseller deals at The Inkey List!

lululemon

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Check out lululemon’s We Made Too Much section to fill your closet up with new goodies for less — like these Align High-Rise Joggers. $39 off!

Shop more We Made Too Much specials at lululemon!

Strathberry

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Looking for a luxury bag to add to your arsenal? Look for further than Strathberry’s End of Season Sale. Who wouldn’t appreciate 25% off this Midi Tote?

Shop more amazing deals at Strathberry!

Muck Boots

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take 20% off sale styles with code WINTER during the Winter Sale Event! Everyone needs a pair of Leather Duck Boots on their shoe rack (or on their feet). With code, they’re nearly 60% off!

Shop more Winter Sale deals at Muck Boots!

Amazon

Countless deals across the site! Shop our picks from top categories below!

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: Kick your street style up a notch (or 10) with this Hixiaohe corduroy shacket — 57% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: Take $10 off these beautiful and ultra-popular Maree Eye Gel Pads!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: Cute and convenient, you won’t want to miss the deal on this retro-style Avanti Mini Fridge — 45% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Tech Deal: Can you believe this Echo Pop smart speaker is on sale for under $20? It’s 55% off right now — in every color!

Our Absolute Favorite Pet Deal: If you’re a cat owner, make your life so much easier with this PetSafe ScoopFree Complete Plus Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box— 57% off!

Shop more amazing deals at Amazon here!

