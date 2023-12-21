Target Just Dropped the Most Perfect Scoop-Neck Top for $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Basics should be the easiest type of clothing to buy, and yet they prove to be a challenge time and time again. A minimal design sounds simple, but it really just means that everything has to be absolutely perfect. If not, you know we’ll notice every time!

Related: 17 Office-Appropriate Lounge Finds That Will Make You Want to Commute If you were used to professional work-from-home attire — a hoodie and sweatpants — as most of Us were for a few years, returning to the office in a full get-up that pokes, squeezes and constricts doesn’t sound very appealing. Luckily, thanks to the elevated options these days, there’s no need to trek to the […]

And so we struggle to find the right fit, shape, texture, feel and price. That’s why when an A+ pick comes along, we know we have to share it ASAP!

Get the Universal Thread Ribbed Long-Sleeve Scoop-Neck T-Shirt for just $15 exclusively at Target!

This new release drew Us in right away. That scoop neckline! And we’re obviously total suckers for a ribbed fabric. We love that this top isn’t too tight either. It has a classic fit that showcases your figure without being too tight. It’s stretchy too!

This long-sleeve top is designed to hit below the waist, making it easy to tuck in. Hate when your tops ride up? You’re in the right place. This exclusive tee also comes in two colors, light grey and jade green, and is available in sizes XS-4X. It can also be machine washed and tumbled dry!

This top just hit the site, but it’s already picked up a five-star rating. It’s easy to see why! We’re already envisioning so many potential outfits. We love the midi skirt and boots seen on the model, but we can definitely also see it with light-wash jeans and canvas sneakers.

Of course, we can dress this not-so-basic basic up a little too. How about with a pair of flowy slacks and lug-sole loafers, or with layered bangle bracelets, a miniskirt and a pair of pumps? It will be key to so many stylish looks going forward. Can you believe it’s just $15?

Not your style? Explore more Universal Thread fashion here and explore more clothing at Target here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us