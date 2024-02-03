Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Welcome to the weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new fashion, beauty and home finds. Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have deals going on right now, so we can celebrate properly!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from J.Crew, Best Buy, Revolve, Amazon and more!

Related: 15 of the Best Gifts for Mothers With February Birthdays Need a gift for a mother with a February birthday? It might be your own mom, a good friend, a work bestie, your wife or another family member. She probably has a lot going on — so let’s treat her to something nice! Whether you’re shopping for a new mom, a mom of multiple young […]

Tuft & Needle

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The President’s Day Sale at Tuft & Needle is here early! Save up to $500 on all mattresses and up to 20% on bedding and accessories. Sleep soundly with the Bestselling T&N Mint mattress — originally $1,595 for a queen, now $1,276!

Shop more bedding deals at Tuft & Needle!

J.Crew

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: J.Crew has numerous sales going on right now, but taking an extra 50% off clearance is obviously irresistible. Obviously, this Faux Sherpa Barn Jacket is going into our cart — originally $138, now $62 in select shades with code GOSHOP!

Shop more clearance deals at J.Crew!

Open Spaces

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Open Spaces is hosting a Love a Good Routine Sale, which means we’re getting 30% off light pink products. There are so many potential uses for these Small Storage Bins — grab a pack of two (originally $52) for just $36!

Shop more light pink deals at Open Spaces!

Dermstore

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Just a few days left! You can currently take 20% off skincare and makeup by Jane Iredale with code JANE20 at checkout. Free gift when you spend $100 or more! Start off with this ever-popular Glow Time Blush Stick — originally $40, now $42 with code!

Shop more Jane Iredale products on sale at Dermstore!

Express

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take 60% off select styles! Cozy, chic, warm and well-rated, this Ribbed V-Neck Surplice Midi Sweater Dress is more than likely to earn a spot in your cart — originally $98, now $39!

Shop more select styles on sale at Express!

Related: Get This Luxe Swarovski Jewelry Set for Nearly 50% Off on Amazon If you’re wondering what to request for a Valentine’s Day gift this year, consider a stunning jewelry set that won’t break the bank! We’re not saying that Valentine’s Day is all about the gifts, of course, but if you and your boo like to celebrate with a few thoughtful trinkets, then more power to you. […]

Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Tory Burch sale section is stocked right now with all types of goodies. Master the ballet flat trend with this pair of Eleanor flats — now marked down from $298 to $179!

Shop more amazing deals at Tory Burch!

Best Buy

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Super Bowl is coming up, so let’s score some Big Game deals at Best Buy. This Sony 75″ Smart Google TV used to be $1,200, but now it’s on sale for $899.99!

Shop more Big Game deals at Best Buy!

Spanx

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take up to 70% off sale styles! It’s hard to narrow it down, but we think these Leather-Like Cropped Kick Flare Pants may be topping our wish list right now — originally $158, now $79!

Shop more best of sale at Spanx!

Saks Fifth Avenue

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take up to 70% off designer items! Have an upcoming wedding or fancy Valentine’s Day plans? Pick up this Ungaro Alexa Floral Velvet Midi Dress (originally $995) on sale for just $522!

Shop more designer deals at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Revolve

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Revolve currently has tens of thousands of items on sale. We dug through for you and picked out these Dolce & Gabbana Aviator sunglasses — originally $455, now $296!

Shop more amazing deals at Revolve!

Related: Get Those Credit Cards Out — Cozy Sherpa Pants Just Dropped There’s just something about sherpa that feels so inviting and luxe that you have no choice but to feel like an absolute comfy little creature when you wear it. You just want to root around, sit in a big luxe chair and turn positively feral while you hang out in bed all day. Anyone else? […]

Amazon

Countless deals across the site! Shop our picks from top categories below!

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: Crush the crescent bag trend with this Cecile shoulder bag — originally $49, now $20!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: On the search for glass skin? Add this Mixsoon essence to your cart — originally $35, now $25!

Our Absolute Favorite Valentine’s Day Deal: Show your significant other some love with this Glamour Boutique heart box, featuring 16 “forever flowers” — originally $90, now $49!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: Bye, weak water pressure! Hello, Cobbe Filtered Shower Head — originally $45, now $38!

Our Absolute Favorite Electronics Deal: Never lose your important belongings again. Add an Apple AirTag to them — this four-pack was $99, but now it’s $85!

Shop more amazing deals at Amazon here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us