Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Welcome to the weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new fashion, beauty and home finds. Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have deals going on right now, so we can celebrate properly!
Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Zappos, Amazon and more!
Nordstrom
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going strong! Get your hands on this bestselling Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for less so you can majorly elevate your beauty sleep!
Shop more deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!
Anthropologie
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Bride to be? Bridesmaid? Anthropologie has an extra 50% off wedding picks this weekend only! This includes stunning wedding gowns, like this Watters Alessandra Corset Open-Back Lace Wedding Gown!
Shop more wedding deals at Anthropologie here!
Everlane
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: New markdowns! Deals up to 71% off! Get a deep, deep discount on these Organic Pull-On Shorts while you can!
Shop more amazing deals at Everlane here!
BaubleBar
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Semi-Annual Friends & Family Event has begun! Use code BB25 at checkout to take 25% off nearly everything. We are actually obsessed with this Daisy 18K Gold Bracelet!
Shop more deals in the BaubleBar sale here!
Revolve
Our Absolute Favorite: The Revolve sale section is off the hook right now! You’ll feel like a million bucks on your next night out in this Superdown Rumer Asymmetrical Mini Dress!
Shop more amazing deals at Revolve here!
Ulta
Our Absolute Favorite: Up to 40% off lip products through the end of Saturday, which is National Lipstick Day! Make sure you grab picks like this IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Solid Serum Lip Gloss ASAP!
Shop more lip deals at Ulta here!
Skims
Our Absolute Favorite: Newly added sale picks! We have our eye on this beautiful Stretch Lace Slip Dress for a totally romantic vibe!
Shop more amazing deals at Skims here!
Zappos
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Summer Clearance event features thousands upon thousands of products! Obviously, Zappos has tons of great shoe picks, like these ultra-summery Zodiac Misha-Bead sandals!
Shop more Summer Clearance deals at Zappos here!
lululemon
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: lululemon’s We Made Too Much section is a gold mine. Everyone needs this Crescent T-Shirt in their wardrobe!
Shop more We Made Too Much products at lululemon here!
Macy’s
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Redo your space with up to 60% off in the Big Home Sale! This Jollene 27″ Leather Accent Chair is incredibly chic!
Shop more deals in the Big Home Sale at Macy’s here!
Amazon
Countless deals across the site! Shop our picks from top categories below:
Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: It’s a viral sensation — and now even more affordable. Grab the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer for 20% off!
Our Absolute Favorite Swimwear Deal: Flattering and fun, this Suuksess one-piece features leopard print ruffles and a ruched bottom — 22% off!
Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: It’s a small, inexpensive touch, but you’ll get so many compliments on this Jemsia Knot Pillow — 22% off!
Our Absolute Favorite Electronics Deal: Keep your belongings on your radar with the help of this Apple AirTag 4-Pack — 14% off!
Our Absolute Favorite Health Deal: Having trouble sitting up straight? This Fit Geno posture corrector could change everything — 34% off!
Check out more amazing deals at Amazon here!
Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!