Welcome to the weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new fashion, beauty and home finds. Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have deals going on right now, so we can celebrate properly!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Zappos, Amazon and more!

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going strong! Get your hands on this bestselling Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for less so you can majorly elevate your beauty sleep!

Shop more deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Anthropologie

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Bride to be? Bridesmaid? Anthropologie has an extra 50% off wedding picks this weekend only! This includes stunning wedding gowns, like this Watters Alessandra Corset Open-Back Lace Wedding Gown!

Shop more wedding deals at Anthropologie here!

Everlane

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: New markdowns! Deals up to 71% off! Get a deep, deep discount on these Organic Pull-On Shorts while you can!

Shop more amazing deals at Everlane here!

BaubleBar

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Semi-Annual Friends & Family Event has begun! Use code BB25 at checkout to take 25% off nearly everything. We are actually obsessed with this Daisy 18K Gold Bracelet!

Shop more deals in the BaubleBar sale here!

Revolve

Our Absolute Favorite: The Revolve sale section is off the hook right now! You’ll feel like a million bucks on your next night out in this Superdown Rumer Asymmetrical Mini Dress!

Shop more amazing deals at Revolve here!

Ulta

Our Absolute Favorite: Up to 40% off lip products through the end of Saturday, which is National Lipstick Day! Make sure you grab picks like this IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Solid Serum Lip Gloss ASAP!

Shop more lip deals at Ulta here!

Skims

Our Absolute Favorite: Newly added sale picks! We have our eye on this beautiful Stretch Lace Slip Dress for a totally romantic vibe!

Shop more amazing deals at Skims here!

Zappos

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Summer Clearance event features thousands upon thousands of products! Obviously, Zappos has tons of great shoe picks, like these ultra-summery Zodiac Misha-Bead sandals!

Shop more Summer Clearance deals at Zappos here!

lululemon

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: lululemon’s We Made Too Much section is a gold mine. Everyone needs this Crescent T-Shirt in their wardrobe!

Shop more We Made Too Much products at lululemon here!

Macy’s

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Redo your space with up to 60% off in the Big Home Sale! This Jollene 27″ Leather Accent Chair is incredibly chic!

Shop more deals in the Big Home Sale at Macy’s here!

Amazon

Countless deals across the site! Shop our picks from top categories below:

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: It’s a viral sensation — and now even more affordable. Grab the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer for 20% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Swimwear Deal: Flattering and fun, this Suuksess one-piece features leopard print ruffles and a ruched bottom — 22% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: It’s a small, inexpensive touch, but you’ll get so many compliments on this Jemsia Knot Pillow — 22% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Electronics Deal: Keep your belongings on your radar with the help of this Apple AirTag 4-Pack — 14% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Health Deal: Having trouble sitting up straight? This Fit Geno posture corrector could change everything — 34% off!

Check out more amazing deals at Amazon here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: