Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Welcome to the weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new fashion, beauty and home finds. Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have deals going on right now, so we can celebrate properly!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Saks Fifth Avenue, Madewell, Ulta, Amazon and more!

Ulta

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Saturday is the last day of Ulta’s famous 21 Days of Beauty event! A select batch of products is 50% off for the 16th, including this Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit!

Shop more from Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale here!

TJ Maxx

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Get free shipping on orders of $89+ with code SHIP89, plus amazing discounts on name brands. We are extremely in love with this Rachel Zoe plaid coat, which is $40 less than its full retail price!

Shop more amazing deals at TJ Maxx here!

Everlane

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Up to 30% off Fall Icons! With ballet flats coming back into style, you won’t want to skip over these Day Glove shoes while they’re on sale!

Shop more Fall Icon deals at Everlane here!

Macy’s

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Luckily for us, Macy’s One Day Sale actually extends through the weekend. Take up to 60% off, no coupon needed. Check out the deal on this Coach Pebble Leather Chaise Crossbody 19!

Shop more One Day Sale deals at Macy’s here!

Payot

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: What could be a better weekend deal than this Hydration Weekend Routine Set? This adorably packaged set comes with two types of masks, a moisturizer and collagen eye patches!

Shop more value sets and deals at Payot here!

Madewell

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Insiders Event is here! Insiders can take 25% off, while Stars and Icons can take 30% off. It’s free to become an Insider. Nail one of this year’s biggest trends by wearing this Katrina Crop Vest as a top!

Shop more deals in the Insiders Event here!

Saks Fifth Avenue

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Saks always has the best designer deals. Need a gorgeous, timeless dress you can wear to weddings and beyond? Check out this Amanda Uprichard silk dress!

Shop more designer deals at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

Wayfair

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Big Furniture Sale has begun — but it only lasts for one week. Luckily, you’ve made it in time to nab deals like up to 65% off this Sand & Stable Carpinteria Cabinet!

Shop more deals in the Big Furniture Sale here!

Kopari

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: This Holy Grail Discovery Set is wonderful for colder weather — or for bringing on vacation. It comes with five skincare essentials, plus a super cute bag!

Shop more value sets at Kopari here!

Revolve

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take up to 65% off in the Revolve sale! We love how this Shashi Reign Belt can instantly elevate any outfit, whether casual or more dressed up!

Shop more deals in the Revolve sale here!

Amazon

Countless deals across the site! Shop our picks from top categories below:

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: The weather is cooling off, so stay cozy and chic for fall in this Lillusory longline sweater coat — 35% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: Keep your lips smooth, soft, glossy and perfectly pigmented with this Nooni Appleseed Lip Oil Set — 20% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: Better for your skin, hair and overall decor, this DKBslik silk pillowcase is a foolproof purchase — 20% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Tech Deal: Soothe those sore muscles with a major deal on this Kelices Massage Gun, featuring eight replacement massage heads — 67% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Fitness Deal: This chic Nonogo Fitness Jump Rope actually lets you exercise without the rope itself. No more tripping! 35% off!

Shop more amazing deals at Amazon here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Save Time, Save Money, Save Your Skin With This In-Shower Lotion — Just $11 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Can we be honest? Applying body lotion is a pain. It’s hard enough convincing ourselves to apply moisturizer on our face on tired nights — but our entire body? That’s a lot more area to cover. Plus, we […]

Related: 10 Healthy and Realistic Snack and Soda Swaps to Make ASAP — All on Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Confession time: We’re snackers. Big snackers. Does a day even count if it isn’t filled with salty, crunchy chips and sweet cookies and candies? How can we deny ourselves our favorite bubbly sodas? We simply won’t do it! […]

Related: Finally! 9 Comfy-Chic Flats That You Can Wear for Hours on End Getty Images Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ballet flats are back in style! This is amazing news for those of Us who prefer less of a lift with our everyday footwear. But the problem with some flats is that they don’t offer enough […]