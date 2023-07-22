Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Welcome to the weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new fashion, beauty and home finds. Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have deals going on right now, so we can celebrate properly!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Nordstrom, Tory Burch, Ulta, Amazon and more!

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: We’ve been non-stop covering the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but for this weekend, we recommend picking up these Miller 2 Water Resistant Boots before your size sells out!

See more amazing deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Dermstore

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take 20% off select Revitalash products with code REVITALASH20 through July 24! You’ll even receive a RevitaLash Double Ended Volume Set Mascara Deluxe Sample when you spend $125 or more on the brand. Definitely check out the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner!

See more Revitalash products in this sale at Dermstore here!

Wayfair

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Outdoor clearance finds are up to 60% off! Just imagine relaxing on this Red Barrel Studio Brentley Porch Swing with Canopy on a lazy Sunday!

See more outdoor clearance deals at Wayfair here!

Macy’s

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take up to an extra 20% off select sale items with code BTS at checkout! We have our eye on this amazing leopard print Michael Michael Kors swimsuit!

See more amazing finds in this sale at Macy’s here!

QVC

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: One thing on pretty much everyone’s wish list is a nugget ice maker. Why not grab the best one out there while it’s on sale? Add this Frigidaire 44-lb Chewable Nugget Ice Maker to your QVC cart!

See more Black Friday in July deals at QVC here!

lululemon

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Oh, how we love the We Made Too Much section of lululemon! It’s where you’ll find specials on items like these Track That Mid-Rise Lined Shorts!

See more We Made Too Much specials at lululemon here!

Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Say hello to your new favorite shoe of the summer! This Bubble Jelly slide definitely stood out to Us in Tory Burch’s sale section!

See more amazing sale items at Tory Burch here!

Ulta

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: From now through July 29, Ulta is offering 10% off any qualifying purchase when you buy online and pick up in store or curbside. Use code SUMMER23 to claim! We’re eyeing the iconic Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara for our cart!

See more amazing beauty products at Ulta here!

Anthropologie

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Our wardrobe levels up every time we shop at Anthropologie. Of course, we’re all about the sale section. Right now, you can grab this perfect 4SI3NNA Metallic Pleated Cami majorly marked down!

See more amazing sale finds at Anthropologie here!

Everlane

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: New summer markdowns up to 60% off! We’re picking up numerous elevated basics at Everlane, including this Relaxed Oxford Shirt!

See more summer markdowns at Everlane here!

Amazon

Countless deals across the site! Shop our picks from top categories below:

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: Looking for a good wedding guest dress? Check out this Prettygarden Satin Midi Bodycon Dress — 20% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: Thinning, weak hair? This Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint oil may be your next holy grail — 10% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: Make your home more sustainable and keep food fresh with the help of these Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bags — 19% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Electronics Deal: Not a fan of AirPods? Check out these wired Amazon Basics earbuds, now 31% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Toys and Games Deal: The classic game everyone loves is on sale — UNO! Now 60% off!

See more amazing deals at Amazon here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: