As the seasons change, it can be tough to decide which trends to bring along with you. Right now, bold animal prints and casual baseball caps are go-to picks for autumn, but there’s another trend that’s caught our eye. We can’t get enough of Western-inspired fall outfits.

Are you ready to continue the cowboy agenda? We’ve got you covered with 15 unique Western-inspired fall outfits. From luxurious boots to dazzling accessories and comfy cardigans with hanging accents, there are so many stylish pieces to slay this autumn. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re rocking a lightweight turtleneck or a T-shirt, you can stay nice and warm with the help of this denim shacket — $40!

2. Silky Slay: Channel autumn girl fall in this silky V-neck dress — $30!

3. Cozy Cardi: This Aztec print cardigan has a stunning silhouette and chic tassels — $33!

4. Denim Cut-Outs: You can’t go wrong with this chic denim dress. Back cut-outs are the perfect addition — was $47, now just $40!

5. Flirty Flow: Pull out this mini dress when you want to serve a chic look with minimal effort. The long-sleeves will keep you warm while the airy hemline adds a whimsical touch. Just be sure to pair it with tights and boots when the weather gets chilly — $39!

6. Plush Print: This Aztec print hoodie is a unique spin on the Western trend — $36!

7. Shimmering Shacket: You’ll glisten and glow in this all-black shacket. Dripping silver tassels sets this stunner a part from the rest — $46!

8. On the Fringe Be prepared to stop traffic in this soft yellow jacket. It has a fringe design that screams cowgirl — $50!

9. Mini Moment: Show a little leg in this suede lace-up mini skirt — $20!

10. Cowgirl Staple: These high-waist Wrangler jeans are made from sturdy fabric — was $80, now just $75!

11. Flare-Leg Jorts: Not quite ready to bid farewell to summer just yet? These flowy wide-leg jean shorts are long enough for you to be warm on chilly fall days — $38!

12. Bootcut Babe: Deliver casual vibes in these eye-catching bootcut jeans — was $45, now just $35!

13. All About Accessories: Prepare to shine bright in this rhinestone-embellished belt — $14!

14. Giddy Up: No one will have to guess whether or not you’re channeling Western style in these vibrant silver boots — $20!

15. Last but Not Least: Riding boots are so trendy. These dark vampy over-the-knee boots are a chic and come in a burnt Brandy shade that’s perfect for fall — $90!