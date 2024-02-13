Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to creating outfits on trips, the struggle is real. We often hurriedly pack some of our favorite fashion pieces into our bags thinking it will all work out — just to arrive at our destination and realize we don’t have as many choices as we anticipated. Such a bummer! No matter how long your trip is, it’s important to have some extra outfit options to choose from.

As we know, suitcases aren’t the most spacious bags in the world, nor can they be overweight! That’s why packing requires organization and strategy — one strategy that recently went viral on TikTok is the 333 method. This method claims it’s best to pack in threes: three tops, three bottoms, three coats, three shoes — and if you want, three accessories. This method goes to show that when you pick the right pieces, you’ll have numerous outfit choices (and baggage that won’t weigh you down)!

The best way to approach this method is by investing in staple pieces, a.k.a items that can easily be mixed and matched with the rest of your wardrobe. To help you create effortless outfits for your trip, we’ve rounded up 18 staple pieces that will see you through winter trips and beyond. Happy trails!

Related: 17 Rich Mom Pieces That Are Equally Comfy and Chic Mothers are unsung heroines, balancing conference calls and carpool lanes like a boss. Just like moms juggle work life and home life, you can find fashion that is both comfy and chic. When your schedule is swamped with appointments and activities all day long, you need an outfit that can take you from casual to […]

Jackets and Coats

1. Oversized Option: A must-have in any wardrobe, an oversized blazer like this one works flawlessly to create both street style outfits and business casual outfits.

2. Take the Tweed: If you’re going on a work trip, this tweed jacket will pair with a skirt or trousers for two office outfits at the very least.

3. Crucial Coat: This notched lapel wool coat will be a lifesaver for winter trips, while seamlessly pairing well with nearly any item.

4. Cute and Cropped: You’ll be glad you packed this cropped puffer jacket which will keep you looking cool (but feeling warm).

Tops

5. Trusty Tee: You can always count on this white T-shirt to wear when you simply can’t think of anything else to slip on.

6. Cozy Cashmere: This lightweight, warm 100% Mongolian cashmere sweater won’t take up much space in your suitcase.

7. Layer It Up: Great to pair under a blazer or rock by itself, this long-sleeve top is stretchy and boasts a slim-fitting design.

8. Added Warmth: A cardigan like this one is a must-have to stay cozy and warm on winter trips.

9. Better Button-Down: Another wardrobe staple, this classic button-down top can be teamed with your favorite denim or trousers for a more formal affair.

Related: The 17 Shoes You Need to Become a Street Style Icon New York Fashion Week is upon us. While many people are locked into the items coming down the runway, I prefer to look at the people attending the shows… or at least the ones that are hoping to get a glimpse. You see, the best fashion ideas are sparked from street style… and this season, […]

Bottoms

10. Perfect Pants: These lightweight tailored trousers can be styled with a blazer for an impactful casual moment.

11. For Nights Out: This denim miniskirt can be dressed up for nights out on the town or down for coffee dates.

12. Must Pack: If you take nothing else on your trip, make sure it’s these high-rise jeans that you can custom-select based on your height.

13. Casual Cargos: If you know you’ll need some cute and casual outfit choices, these cargo pants with several pockets are a dream.

14. Sleek Leather: You wouldn’t guess it, but these leather pants are actually incredibly versatile — ideal for pairing with a blazer for the office or a T-shirt for drinks with friends.

Shoes

15. A Preppy Classic: Not only are these sleek Franco Sarto loafers an excellent choice for warmth, they will also pair with both business and casual ‘fits.

16. Foot Saver: No matter what kind of trip you’re going on, you’ll want to pack these ultra-stylish and comfortable New Balance tennis shoes.

17. Pair It With Pumps: No one likes uncomfortable walking, especially in a new town. But if you need to wear heels, go for these Sam Edelman kitten heel slingback pumps which make it easier to get around.

18. Chunky Chelsea: If you know winter weather is on the radar, you’ll want to pack these warm, stylish Chelsea boots that will keep all moisture out.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us