The 17 Shoes You Need to Become a Street Style Icon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

New York Fashion Week is upon us. While many people are locked into the items coming down the runway, I prefer to look at the people attending the shows… or at least the ones that are hoping to get a glimpse. You see, the best fashion ideas are sparked from street style… and this season, everyone is slaying the shoe game.

Related: 17 Low-Key Rich Mom Pieces for Effortless Styling It’s rough being a mom sometimes. While you can’t always control your kids (especially their tantrums), one thing you can control is your style. What I mean by that is when you look good, you feel good; and sometimes, wearing a great pair of jeans or a perfectly tailored jacket can make you feel like […]

To really level up your street style, you can’t be afraid to take risks with your kicks. That’s why I found 17 killer shoe styles that will have people putting you on their vision boards. Keep scrolling to see the best loafers, sneakers, boots and kitten heels — just get ready to become the most fashionable person you know. We warned you!

Best Street Style Loafers

1. Cool Girl Chic: The chunkier the loafer, the edgier the vibe — which is why we’re obsessed with these Tinstree Platform Loafers. With a thick lug sole and gold chain detailing, these loafers were made for walking (and stomping) — was $70, now just $50!

2. Mixing Trends: These unique Bandolino loafers meld the studious look of the loafer silhouette with balletcore-inspired feminine bow detailing. Choose between nine colors and textiles from black patent leather to smooth gray suede — just $79!

3. Make it Bold: While traditional loafer styles come in black or brown, this lug sole pair from Free People gives the classic silhouette a vibrant twist, offering blue, green and metallic colorways — was $148, now just $99!

4. Slip on Style: Backless loafers (like this Steve Madden pair) are the standard loafer’s summer-loving cousin. This style lets your feet breathe in the warmer months, but still looks super professional while traipsing around town from meeting to meeting — just $88!

5. A Little Lift: If you’re looking for a heeled loafer, you can’t go wrong with the Paul Green Nina Loafer Pump. With a three inch heel, these shoes are still incredible easy to walk in — but look a bit more polished than other options. Oh, and the grunge metallic leather color is currently half-off — was $429, now just $215!

Best Street Style Sneakers

6. A Pop of Color: Sure, classic white sneakers are a staple, but don’t be afraid to add a little color to really enhance your street style look. I love these Veja Campo Sneakers which come in fun shades like matcha, tonic and mulberry — just $175!

7. Dazzle Them: Rhinestone-encrusted platform sneakers? Say less. This pair from Betsey Johnson will certainly make a statement. Select from solid-colored crystals or standout patterns including cherries and florals — was $89, now just $60!

8. The Street Style Shoe: If you’ve browsed through fashion week street style pictures recently, there’s a 99% chance you’ve seen someone rock these chunky Berness Hanna Sneakers — just $70!

9. Designer Baby: For those who want the designer look (but don’t want to drop major bucks), these Ralph Lauren Janson II Leather Sneakers give you that prestige look without the exorbitant price tag — just $100!

Best Street Style Boots

10. Western Meets the City: I wasn’t fully sold on the western boot trend until I laid my eyes on these citified croc-embossed knee high boots from Raye. It has the country-esque silhouette with urban detailing — just $348!

11. Ditch the Black: Shoes should have personality too! Wearing a bold color — like thistle blue or magenta rose — completely levels up your street game style. Luckily, these Sam Edelman Codie Square Toe Booties come in both hues — was $170, now just $68!

12. Upgraded Combat Boot: Everyone is wearing combat boots nowadays. Dare to be different with these Crossroads Moto Boots from A.S.98. They have a similar vibe, but have a certain it-factor that will be all the rage by next season — was $408, now just $200!

13. High Fashion for Less: Don’t these boxy Modatope boots look like they could be $400? Spoiler: They’re under $100 — was $81, now just $70!

Best Street Style Kitten Heels

14. Red Hot: These aren’t your grandma’s kitten heels. The spicy red hue on this Steve Madden sling back design will have you feeling confident to strut down the street — just $99!

15. Walk on the Wild Side: Is there anything more fun than feathers? I don’t think so. You’ll get endless compliments when wearing these Sam Edelman Bianka Feather Kitten Heels — was $160, now just $97!

16. All Laced Up: Put these black feminine shoes at the center of attention by pairing them with a flowy skirt. I suggest wearing some sort of floral shirt, since these feature floral detailing on the strap — was $428, now just $193!

17. Strappy Goddess: Only the chicest fashionistas will be able to rock these Jeffrey Campbell Pointed Toe Kitten Heels… I don’t make the rules. If you’re feeling extra bold, opt for the metallic silver or red patent leather — just $170!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us