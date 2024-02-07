No One Will Believe This Cashmere-Like Sweater Is Under $40

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fashion fact: turtleneck sweaters are a chic, warm knit variation which add plenty of versatility to your winter clothing lineup. Whether you prefer thin or thick picks, these trusty sweaters are ideal for protecting your neck and helping you brave brisk, frigid winds. These garments can dramatically range in price, but we found a chunky knit turtleneck sweater on Amazon that you’re bound to love — and it’s just $40!

The YKR Women’s Turtleneck Sweater is the ultimate piece to add to your collection to cap off the reason in an effortlessly glamorous way. This piece features a 50% viscose, 30% polyester and 20% polyamide material composition for a stretchy but sturdy take on the tried-and-true trend. Also, it has a classic chunky aesthetic and an extra-high neckline for a fashion-forward element!

Get the YKR Women’s Turtleneck Sweater for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 7, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this turtleneck sweater, consider throwing on your favorite jeans and sneakers for a stylish, relaxed vibe. To elevate the moment, you can team it with your favorite frilly skirt and boots for brunch, bar and beyond. In case you were wondering, the sweater comes in 15 colors and has a S to XXL size range. Yes, there’s something for every shopper!

While discussing this cozy and comfy turtleneck sweater, an Amazon reviewer gushed, “I love this sweater! I have it in four colors- khaki, black, beige and gray. It is well-made and extremely comfortable, as it does not itch! The fabric is so soft and has not pilled at all! This is a great sweater for every day or one festive occasion. You can easily accessorize it with a scarf or jewelry. Best of all, I believe that it is a great value for the price – great style, quality, and fantastic fabric!”

Another Amazon reviewer noted, “Excellent quality for a turtleneck sweater. Nice and warm for colder days and very, very comfortable. I literally want one in every color! I highly recommend it if you want a stylish classic turtleneck.”

One more savvy shopper added, “I am so pleased with this purchase, and I’m glad that I bought it in three colors! I was so excited when I felt the thickness and sturdiness of the knit. It feels like something from many years past, which is a quality you can rarely find these days. I want even more colors now that I know how great and substantial this sweater is! Best clothing purchase in a very long time!”

A cozy option for winter is still an essential item to purchase right now (sorry, spring won’t be sprung for a bit!), and this swanky sweater from YKR could be your new favorite find!

