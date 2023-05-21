21 Spring Dresses With a Youthful Effervescence — All Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When the sun comes out for spring, we feel renewed. We’re suddenly filled with youthful energy — and we need clothes to match! Obviously, we’re all about dresses right now.

The following 21 dresses all exude that bubbly effervescence we associate with spring. They’re all under $30 right now too! We have mini, midi and maxi picks, so let’s get started!

Mini Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Short, flouncy, tiered and ruffled — we were fated to fall in love with this cotton-blend mini dress. It’s nice and lightweight for super sunny days, and we love how it can be styled with anything from chunky sneakers and a dad hat to heels and a clutch!

Get the Fancyinn Ruffle Mini Dress (originally $40) starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Midi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: A dainty floral print is always a win. The tie straps on this midi dress add an extra playfulness, and we definitely appreciate the smocked back. Comfy, cute, affordable!

Get the Zaful Floral Self-Tie Dress for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Maxi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Get ready to twirl in this positively vibrant gingham maxi dress! The one-shoulder design called out to Us. This dress will be perfect at the beach or picnics in the park, but you could also bring out its romantic side for date nights!

Get the BTFBM One-Shoulder Smocked Maxi Dress (originally $54) for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

