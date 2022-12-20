This Beauty Kit Comes With Everything You Need to Master Holiday Travel

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re the first to admit that the holiday season can be a stressful point of the year — especially when it comes to travel! It’s one of the busiest times to fly, and airports tend to be ultra-packed. This means long security lines, navigating the crowds and dreaded flight delays.

To embark on any type of vacation (be it visiting family or booking it to the beach), we want to make sure our essentials are packed in an easy-to-reach spot — and this kit from YUNI Beauty comes with must-haves bound to satisfy a variety of situations! The set is a winning addition for any type of trip, whether it’s a quick jaunt or long-haul journey.

Get the YUNI Beauty On the Run Travel Essentials Kit for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 19, 2022, but are subject to change.



This little bag comes complete with impressive (and handy!) goodies that will help you breeze through travel-induced stress with ease. Inside the pouch, you’ll find three shower sheets, a no-rinse cleansing foam, a hand and body cream and a calming aromatherapy mist. Each of the TSA-friendly products will help you feel refreshed and relaxed when you need it most!

The sheets help to both cleanse and deodorize the body in case you’ve built up a sweat while rushing to make your flight, while the foam can be used on the face and body for an instant water-free wash! If your skin’s feeling dry, the moisturizer can help it re-hydrate in a pinch.

And finally, you’ll receive the My Ohm World mist, which is arguably the most important part of this entire set! The micro-mist spray’s blend of natural oils is designed to help you chill out and actually relax. The formula also includes kukui seed oil for hydration and green tea extract to protect your skin from free radicals and environmental stressors. Throw this pouch into your carry-on bag, your gym bag or even your purse to have on hand at all times — you won’t regret it!

