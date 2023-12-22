9 Best Shoes on Sale at Zappos Up to 60% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
After blowing through our budget on holiday gifts, we really shouldn’t be shopping right now . . . but we can’t resist retail therapy! It’s been a long year — you deserve to treat yourself to some new shoes.
By the logic of girl math, you’re really saving money with a sale! So, all the more reason to score these deals over at Zappos. Below are our nine favorite footwear finds up to 60% off! Strut into 2024 in these stylish shoes.
Cole Haan Pointed-Toe Pumps
A designer deal this good only comes around once in a blue moon! Snag these pointed-toe pumps from Cole Haan while they’re still on sale. Comfy-chic!
Franco Sarto Loafers
If you’re like Us and have been waiting to hop on the loafer train, now’s your chance! These sleek Franco Sarto loafers are on sale for 30% off.
Adidas Sneakers
Run like the wind in these winter-white Adidas sneakers! White kicks are such a fresh style that go with everything.
Naturalizer Waterproof Booties
Stay dry in rain or shine with these waterproof booties by Naturalizer! Available in regular and wide sizing.
Vince Camuto Patent Leather Pumps
These neutral patent pumps will go with any outfit! As one shopper said, “They are the perfect work shoe.”
Dolce Vita Mules
We’re loving the denim look of these Dolce Vita mules! The gold buckle adds a sophisticated touch.
Tommy Hilfiger Tall Brown Boots
These tall riding boots by Tommy Hilfiger are trendy and timeless. Embrace the chocolate craze with these rich brown boots.
Farylrobin Strappy Sandals
Look for the silver linings! Silver is the metallic of the moment, so shine in these stunning sandals — only $30!
Anne Klein Sock Booties
These sock booties rock our socks off! Stay comfy all season long in these versatile Anne Klein boots.