9 Best Shoes on Sale at Zappos Up to 60% Off

After blowing through our budget on holiday gifts, we really shouldn’t be shopping right now . . . but we can’t resist retail therapy! It’s been a long year — you deserve to treat yourself to some new shoes.

By the logic of girl math, you’re really saving money with a sale! So, all the more reason to score these deals over at Zappos. Below are our nine favorite footwear finds up to 60% off! Strut into 2024 in these stylish shoes.

Cole Haan Pointed-Toe Pumps

A designer deal this good only comes around once in a blue moon! Snag these pointed-toe pumps from Cole Haan while they’re still on sale. Comfy-chic!

Was $180 You Save 50% On Sale: $90 See It!

Franco Sarto Loafers

If you’re like Us and have been waiting to hop on the loafer train, now’s your chance! These sleek Franco Sarto loafers are on sale for 30% off.

Was $99 You Save 30% On Sale: $69 See It!

Adidas Sneakers

Run like the wind in these winter-white Adidas sneakers! White kicks are such a fresh style that go with everything.

Was $75 You Save 49% On Sale: $38 See It!

Naturalizer Waterproof Booties

Stay dry in rain or shine with these waterproof booties by Naturalizer! Available in regular and wide sizing.

Was $190 You Save 21% On Sale: $150 See It!

Vince Camuto Patent Leather Pumps

These neutral patent pumps will go with any outfit! As one shopper said, “They are the perfect work shoe.”

Was $110 You Save 60% On Sale: $44 See It!

Dolce Vita Mules

We’re loving the denim look of these Dolce Vita mules! The gold buckle adds a sophisticated touch.

Was $120 You Save 36% On Sale: $77 See It!

Tommy Hilfiger Tall Brown Boots

These tall riding boots by Tommy Hilfiger are trendy and timeless. Embrace the chocolate craze with these rich brown boots.

Was $180 You Save 55% On Sale: $81 See It!

Farylrobin Strappy Sandals

Look for the silver linings! Silver is the metallic of the moment, so shine in these stunning sandals — only $30!

Was $75 You Save 60% On Sale: $30 See It!

Anne Klein Sock Booties

These sock booties rock our socks off! Stay comfy all season long in these versatile Anne Klein boots.

Was $129 You Save 58% On Sale: $54 See It!