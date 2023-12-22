Your account
9 Best Shoes on Sale at Zappos Up to 60% Off

By
Zappos sale
Zappos

After blowing through our budget on holiday gifts, we really shouldn’t be shopping right now . . . but we can’t resist retail therapy! It’s been a long year — you deserve to treat yourself to some new shoes.

By the logic of girl math, you’re really saving money with a sale! So, all the more reason to score these deals over at Zappos. Below are our nine favorite footwear finds up to 60% off! Strut into 2024 in these stylish shoes.

Cole Haan Pointed-Toe Pumps

Cole Haan pumps
Zappos

A designer deal this good only comes around once in a blue moon! Snag these pointed-toe pumps from Cole Haan while they’re still on sale. Comfy-chic!

Was $180You Save 50%
On Sale: $90
See It!

Franco Sarto Loafers

Franco Sarto loafers
Zappos

If you’re like Us and have been waiting to hop on the loafer train, now’s your chance! These sleek Franco Sarto loafers are on sale for 30% off.

Was $99You Save 30%
On Sale: $69
See It!

 

Adidas Sneakers

Adidas sneakers
Zappos

Run like the wind in these winter-white Adidas sneakers! White kicks are such a fresh style that go with everything.

Was $75You Save 49%
On Sale: $38
See It!

Naturalizer Waterproof Booties

Naturalizer waterproof booties
Zappos

Stay dry in rain or shine with these waterproof booties by Naturalizer! Available in regular and wide sizing.

Was $190You Save 21%
On Sale: $150
See It!

Vince Camuto Patent Leather Pumps

Vince Camuto pumps
Zappos

These neutral patent pumps will go with any outfit! As one shopper said, “They are the perfect work shoe.”

Was $110You Save 60%
On Sale: $44
See It!

Dolce Vita Mules

Dolce Vita mules
Zappos

We’re loving the denim look of these Dolce Vita mules! The gold buckle adds a sophisticated touch.

Was $120You Save 36%
On Sale: $77
See It!

Tommy Hilfiger Tall Brown Boots

Tommy Hilfiger tall brown boots
Zappos

These tall riding boots by Tommy Hilfiger are trendy and timeless. Embrace the chocolate craze with these rich brown boots.

Was $180You Save 55%
On Sale: $81
See It!

Farylrobin Strappy Sandals

silver sandals
Zappos

Look for the silver linings! Silver is the metallic of the moment, so shine in these stunning sandals — only $30!

Was $75You Save 60%
On Sale: $30
See It!

Anne Klein Sock Booties

Anne Klein booties
Zappos

These sock booties rock our socks off! Stay comfy all season long in these versatile Anne Klein boots.

Was $129You Save 58%
On Sale: $54
See It!

AmazonFleeceDOTD

Deal of the Day

This Cozy Fleece Jacket Has Over 36,000 5-Star Reviews — On Sale Today View Deal

