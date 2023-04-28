Surprise Sale! Zappos Has New Shoe Markdowns — These Are Our Top Picks

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Surprise, surprise! Zappos just served Us all a treat as we head into the weekend with a surprise sale, and naturally, we’re pumped. This isn’t your average sale, because the styles currently marked down are made for the summertime.

If you’re building up your wardrobe for the season ahead, you’ll surely need some new sandal styles to team with all of your outfits. Interested? We picked out the best shoes from the sale to get you started. Check out which options are on our radar and shop them all below!

These Minimalist Sandals

We specifically adore this sandal because of how simple and chic they are — specifically in this grey suede shade. This hue goes with practically every color under the sun!

Originally $90 On Sale: $63 You Save 30% See it!

These Everyday Flats

These flats are the ideal shoe you can throw on for workdays or weekends. They’re made from beautiful soft leather and exude a classic sophisticated design!

Originally $138 On Sale: $104 You Save 25% See it!

These Bestselling Comfy Sandals

Thousands of shoppers are flocking to these sandals for all of their comfort needs! One reviewer described them as “more substantial than rubber flip flops,” and claim they “fit more snugly” — which are two major pluses.

Originally $34 On Sale: $26 You Save 24% See it!

These Cushioned Slides

Upgrade your slide style with this elevated pair of sandals! The two different straps and luxe faux leather make these simple shoes look far more interesting.

Originally $50 On Sale: $37 You Save 26% See it!

These Sleek Block Heels

Block heels like these are a footwear staple, and the straw material on this pair is too perfect for summer evenings!

Originally $100 On Sale: $70 You Save 30% See it!

These Trendy Fisherman Sandals

Chunky fisherman sandals are going to be huge this season, and this pair is equipped with solid cushioning and arch support.

Originally $95 On Sale: $71 You Save 25% See it!

These Square-Toe Sandals

These flats have a bit of a gladiator vibe, but include trendy details to feel current and fresh!

Originally $99 On Sale: $74 You Save 25% See it!

These Designer Stilettos

We always like to look out for a designer deal in any major sale, and these stunning heels caught our eye immediately!

Originally $250 On Sale: $188 You Save 25% See it!

These Chic Heeled Mules

The ultra-thick block heel and wide criss-cross straps on these mules ensure they’re some of the easiest to wear around!

Originally $130 On Sale: $98 You Save 25% See it!

Looking for more? Check out all of the markdowns happening during the Zappos Surprise Sizzle Sale here!

