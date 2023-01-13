Save Up to 70% Off Shoe Styles From the Zappos Winter Sale — Shop Our Favorites

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Slippers, and sneakers and heels, oh my! Sick of the boring boots you’ve been wearing all season? Ready to trade in your running shoes so you can go the extra mile? Right now, Zappos is offering up to 70% off select footwear, from bestsellers to brand-new styles! This Winter Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your winter wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Below are seven of our favorite finds from this limited-time special! Run, don’t walk, to score these jaw-dropping deals from Zappos!

Ugg Scuffette II Water-Resistant Slippers

Cozy-chic! These Ugg slippers will keep your toes toasty while you’re lounging around the house. “These slippers are the best!” one reviewer gushed. “These are super comfy, soft, and keep my feet warm.”

Was $95 On Sale: $71 You Save 25% See It!

Adidas Running Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Sneakers

Shoppers say these comfy Cloudfoam sneakers by Adidas feel like walking on soft carpet or wearing pillows! And another customer declared, “Honestly the most comfortable pair of casual sneakers I’ve ever owned.” Made with recycled materials, these shoes are sustainable and stylish.

Was $75 On Sale: $38 You Save 49% See It!

Sam Edelman Fawn Booties

We’re fawn-ing over these Fawn booties from Sam Edelman! Sleek and sturdy, these square-toe shoes are perfect for a night out.

Was $180 On Sale: $111 You Save 38% See It!

Sam Edelman Vienna Pumps

Kick up your heels with these Sam Edelman patent leather pumps! Available in a variety of neutral shades, these heels are a closet staple.

Was $140 On Sale: $84 You Save 40% See It!

Ugg Maxi Curly Platform Slippers

Crafted from sheepskin, these platform Ugg slippers are fuzzy and fashionable. “I’m a big fan of UGGS slippers,” one shopper said, “but these have to be the best slippers by far. Style and comfort.”

Was $130 On Sale: $100 You Save 23% See It!

Dolce Vita Castor H2O Boots

Although we normally steer clear of wearing suede when it’s wet outside, we might make an exception for these Dolce Vita boots with water-resistant rubber soles. “So, so cute, fit was perfect!” one customer reported. “Comfy right out of the box!”

Was $160 On Sale: $68 You Save 58% See It!

Dolce Vita Hoven H2O Boots

These fashion-forward Dolce Vita boots combine the chunky lug sole trend, the sock boot trend and the Chelsea boot trend all in one. According to one review, these boots are “actually slimming on the leg and look good with skinny pants. I will say, they are a bit clunky and heavy, but overall comfortable.”

Was $170 On Sale: $60 You Save 65% See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!