Shopping for clothing is officially a struggle during this tricky time of year. We can’t fully embrace spring since it will still be chilly out for quite some time, but we don’t want to invest in winter pieces knowing that sunshine is (hopefully) around the corner.

If you’ve been on the hunt for transitional pieces that are warm enough for winter but can also be layered throughout spring, look no further (especially if you don’t want to break the bank). We’ve gathered up 21 fashion pieces for Zara-style lovers that start at just $6. Scroll below for the tea!

Tops

1. Snatched Suit-Vest: A popular style as of the last few years, this chic suit vest from The Drop has a slim fit, buttons down the center, a cropped hem and comes in three neutral colors — just $50!

2. Closet Classic: A classic button-down top is one of those versatile closet wonders that will be a hit all year long — just $59!

3. Lacey & Long Sleeves: This lace top with floral detailing can easily transition from an office outfit when paired with a sweater vest and trousers, to a going-out top with a bandeau and sleek leather pants — was $8, now $6!

4. Flattering Fit: This long-sleeve square neck top features a slim-fitting design and a lightweight, compression fabric that flatters every inch of the body it sits on — was $45, now $27!

Bottoms

5. Smooth Satin: This Topshop slip skirt can truly be worn year-round when teamed with a sweater and knee-high boots in the winter and a tank and sandals in the spring — was $69, now $50!

6. Pleated Pants: These trousers from Abercrombie come in all sorts of colors, whether you want to grab a cool-tone blue for winter or a pastel pink for spring — just $90!

7. Loose Linen: Take a page out of the Scandi-style playbook and rock these linen pants with a sweater and scarf when it’s cool or a white T-shirt and sandals once the temps warm up — was $40, now $27!

8. Cool Weather Crop: Designed with a cropped hem, these jeans from Free People will be ideal as we start to feel spring weather coming in — just $98!

Coats and Jackets

9. Best Bomber: With a sleek, chic design and a price of just $38, we’re convinced this cropped bomber jacket looks far more expensive than it actually is — was $50, now $38!

10. Rainy Weather-Ready: Perfect for spring weather, this bestselling Abercrombie trench coat is made from a water-resistant nylon fabric — just $160!

11. Quilted Queen: Though it’s a casual design, there’s something incredibly chic about this quilted, button-up bomber jacket from Prettygarden — just $45!

Co-ord Sets

12. Luxe Loungewear: Made from a sleek knitted fabric, a high-neck top and wide-leg pants, this set is a chic take on loungewear — just $54!

13. Try the Tracksuit: Though this tracksuit comes as a set, both the sweats and the sweatshirt can be paired with any other in your wardrobe for an easy win— was $70, now $59!

14. Casually Cool: Perfect for both cozy days at home or comfy coffee dates, this two-piece set comes in a chic ribbed knit material — just $56!

Shoes

15. Cat’s Meow: With buckle closure details, a faux-leather material and a kitten heel height, these shoes are chic for both the office and drinks with the ladies — just $50!

16. Go-To Boots: An Amazon number one bestseller, these knee-high chunky heel boots can be paired with trousers in the winter and skirts in spring — just $58!

17. Low-Heel Loafers: Made with a faux-leather material and gold detailing on the top, these Steve Madden loafers are an elevated take on the staple style — just $60!

18. Ballets Are Back: A popular trend as of late, these ballet flats from Target will pair well both with jeans or a spring dress — just $30!

Accessories

19. Chic in Croc: You simply cannot go wrong with this croc-print shoulder bag that comes in several beautiful colors such as black, green and lilac — just $28!

20. Trendy Teardrops: A lookalike for a designer brand, these gold teardrop earrings have a chunky design that will draw attention to the ear — was $13, now $12!

21. Double Design: Get the best of both worlds with this necklace that’s half gold chain link and half cultured pearl — just $27!

