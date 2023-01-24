Give Your Skin a Burst of Energy With This Brightening Clay Mask

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We usually reserve intense deep cleaning masks as a part of our nighttime routine (self-care before bed is the MVP!), but we just found one that’s ideal for the morning hours. It offers up the same impressive pore cleansing qualities, but there are other properties in this ZealSea mask’s formula which make it an ideal energy boost immediately upon waking up.

It’s a brightening mask which delivers vitamin C and turmeric to help make your skin appear less dull — which all of Us likely need in the winter months. But there’s so much more to it than meets the eye, and it’s one of our top beauty steals right now!

Get the ZealSea Turmeric Vitamin C Clay Mask (originally $40) on sale for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

This isn’t your typical clay mask, because when you pick it up, you’re scoring a full experience! The jar of product also comes with a mini brush which you use to paint the mask evenly on your face, plus a little konjac facial sponge which is used to buff the mask off after you’ve let it sit for approximately 15 minutes. The sponge doesn’t have a rough texture, but it does act as an extra exfoliant to make your skin look that much brighter and more radiant right after application!

This mask also differs from other clay formulas on the market, as it doesn’t dry the skin and leave it feeling thirsty after use. It has a uniquely creamy texture which gives your skin moisture thanks to the added aloe vera, so when you wash it off, your skin feels soft and smooth — as opposed to rough and dry. But it can still minimize your pores like so many other clay treatments do, which is incredible! And on top of all of these benefits, you can currently snag it for an impressively marked-down price — just don’t forget to clip the virtual 15% off coupon before checking out to grab the absolute best discount. Sold!

