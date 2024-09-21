Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although the official start of fall is tomorrow, there’s still time left to acquire all your new fall essentials. From coats to jeans, now is a great time to find a deal on all your needs. We found a stylish yet neutral bomber jacket that will become your new cold-weather favorite — and it’s 40% off now at Nordstrom!

This Zella longline onion quilted bomber jacket is the perfect lightweight jacket option to wear on finicky weather days. It features a 100% polyester material for a shiny, sturdy option and has a two-way front-zip closure. Additionally, we love the intricate onion quilting on the jacket that evokes a feeling of nostalgia.

Get the Zella Longline Onion Quilted Bomber Jacket for $107 (was $179) at Nordstrom!

To style this jacket, you could pair it with a sweater, jeans and Uggs boots for a comfy fall look. Also, you could rock it over a flouncy blouse and skirt combination for an option that will keep you warm and dry on wet fall days. Further, this jacket comes in five colors and has an Xs to XL size range.

While reviewing and raving over this jacket, a happy Nordstrom reviewer noted, “I really loved this jacket more than I expected I would. The fabric is quite soft and nice to the touch. The fit is a true long line and has a flattering silhouette. The onion quilting is pretty and different from other quilted jackets I have already.”

One more reviewer said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to have this jacket. It will be my walking and errands coat for fall/winter. It’s lightweight yet warm. This jacket is perfect for the cooler/ cold days. The length is just under the behind, so you can sit on cold surfaces. The best feature is that the pockets all zip.”

Furthermore, if you’re looking for a lightweight but still toasty jacket option for fall and winter that will help you look chic and put together, this Zella quilted bomber jacket could help — but hurry and get it for a deal while you can!

