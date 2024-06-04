Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking at celebrities’ bouncy, voluminous curls on red carpets, it always leaves Us wondering how on earth they get them to look so perfect. Sure, they have world-class hair teams making sure every strand is in place at all times, but what are the products they’re using?

Well, Zendaya’s hair stylist, Tai Simon, revealed the hot roller set she used to give the Challengers actress her iconic old Hollywood-style blowout on the 2024 Oscars red carpet — and it’s on sale for 15% off right now.

Simon shared that she used T3’s Volumizing Hot Rollers to give Zendaya natural, blow-out style curls at the ends of her flipped out bob. Before Zendaya stepped out to present at the Oscars, she first prepped the hair with the Joico Dream Blowout Thermal Protection Crème to “create a protective barrier before shaping and styling the hair with T3 Hot rollers.”

Get T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers (originally $140) on sale for just $119 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

In short, the hot rollers give long-lasting body, shine and customized curls, all while protecting the hair from heat damage. There are eight rollers included in the set with four 1.75-inch curlers and four 1.5-inch curlers that each have a velvet flocking and cool-grip handles, which make them easy to use. There are also dual temperature settings for customized curls, heat core technology for even curls and an included travel bag.

Zendaya and Simon aren’t the only ones using this set for photo-worthy hair — Amazon shoppers are too. In fact, on top of having been purchased over 1,000 times in the last month, they’ve also racked up over 450 five-star ratings from shoppers like this one who said it gives them “soft, voluminous curls.”

Another shopper said that these curlers are the best they’ve used “in 45 years” for giving their hair a “gorgeous, shiny, bouncy look” that makes onlookers “comment on how gorgeous” it is. “Another plus: they heat up ready to use in about 5 minutes,” they said. “And unlike some lesser brands, the clips are strong, they cling to the hair and don’t fall out.”

These hot rollers are proof you don’t need an expensive stylist to get red carpet-worthy hair, just a quality set that’ll keep them in place. And what better time to get the Zendaya-approved rollers than while they’re still on sale at Amazon for $119? It’s a price that shoppers say is “worth every penny.”

See it: Get T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers (originally $140) on sale for just $119 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

