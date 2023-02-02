You Can Wear This Mock-Neck Sweater With Sweatpants, Jeans or Skirts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our closet is constantly overloaded. Even when we donate multiple bags of clothing at a time, our closet somehow fills back up again like magic, even when we swear we’re not doing much shopping. That’s why we’re focusing heavily on ultra-versatile pieces right now — pieces ideal for a capsule wardrobe. That means tops that can be paired up with all types of bottoms and worn to create all types of outfits.

You want that dress up, dress down, wear all around type of piece that brings you joy every time you put it on. It needs to be soft and comfortable, and it needs to come in wearable shades for maximal mixing and matching. This sweater is our recommendation…and it’s even on sale right now!

Was $55 On Sale: $38 You Save 31% See it!

We all love a slouchy, roomy sweater when it’s cold outside, but sometimes those types of knits skew way too casual. This Zesica sweater, however, isn’t to be put in a corner. It elevates things right away by adding on a mock neckline and elegant batwing sleeves. It also has a thin ribbed knit all over for a clean look. This is all on top of it being soft, stretchy and cozy!

This sweater comes in numerous great neutral shades too to fit both your taste and skin tone. Check out Oatmeal, Camel, Apricot, Caramel, Khaki, Coffee or even the white or black options. If you prefer bolder colors, you have plenty to choose from as well, like Watermelon or Mustard. There are 16 colors overall. You’ll even find a few V-neck options on the same page in case you love the look but prefer a lower neckline!

For a casual day, simply wear this sweater loose or partially tucked into jeans with sneakers or combat boots. Going to work? Tuck it into high-rise slacks and add a belt with flats, loafers or block heels. Going to grab brunch with your friends? Try wearing it with a flowy mini skirt or a pleated midi skirt with heels or socks and loafers. Date night? Swap to a suede mini skirt and pumps! Home and hanging out? Grab your comfiest leggings or sweatpants and your fuzziest pair of slippers!

Remember, accessorizing is your best friend too. This sweater will give off a different vibe with a sling crossbody and a beanie compared to with a clutch and layered jewelry. There are just so many ways to play with it — we can’t wait for you to get started!

