When you work in the fashion shopping space for 8 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, give or take, you develop a keen eye for things that are about to sell out. It’s a little mixture of historical and current trends, seasonal timing and inner instincts. And we just saw a fall jacket that stood out on our screens as something we think will pop off this season — and it’s just $50 on Amazon.

What makes Us think that this jacket is about to skyrocket in popularity on Amazon is its versatile style, cozy feel and outfit-elevating rich mom vibe. As popularized by Tinx in her viral “rich mom starter packs,” we think this jacket would be in the fall starter packs for all rich moms on both the East and West coasts — just styled a little differently. East coast rich moms would pair it with a more sophisticated and polished outfit, while West coast ones would put a more bohemian spin on it.

Get the Zesica Long Sleeve Button Down Belted Jacket with Pockets for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Zesica Long Sleeve Button Down Belted Jacket has a few features that we think will make it popular this season and that rich moms would love. Firstly, is its tailored-style and oversized design that features a chic tie waist for cinching, some contrast buttons, two upper front pockets on both sides and some side pockets for your hands. And secondly, is its felt-style-but-chic fabric, made of polyester and acrylic, that’s also certain to keep you warm when a cool fall breeze hits.

Proving our theory, the jacket has also started to gain a fan-base of Amazon shoppers, now with dozens of five-star reviews.

One of those reviewers, who said it’s a “very well made shacket,” said they “received a lot of compliments” when they wore it.

“It’s very comfortable with a wool-blend-like feel, but softer,” they said. “It looks very cute and classy with the belt. Also it’s roomy enough for me to wear a sweater under it and the sleeves are long enough and hit just below my wrists.”

As mentioned above, the jacket has tons of versatility — making it a solid fall wardrobe investment. If you gravitate more toward the East coast rich mom aesthetic, you’d want to pair the jacket with some leather leggings or dark wash jeans with booties or some flats. You’d also want to style it with some statement gold jewelry and a stand-out shoulder bag. But if your style more aligns with the boho, West coast rich mom aesthetic, you might want to style it with a flowy skirt and cowboy boots or a floral maxi dress and wide brim hat.

Find it in a chic beige color if you’re a fan of neutrals, but also black, blue, brown and several other colors as well. It also comes in sizes S-XL and is easily machine washable.

Take it from Us, this tie belted jacket is about to be the rich mom ‘it’ coat of the season. You can find it now for just $50 on Amazon, a fantastic price for such an easy-to-wear style.

Looking for something else? Explore more from Zesica here and more fall jackets here!