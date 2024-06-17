Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to summer style, I opt for comfort. It’s no secret that I’m a notoriously sweaty girl. So I’m always on the hunt for lightweight pieces that won’t make me sweat at the most. If I work up a sweat, rocking clothes that conceal stains is just as important.

I’ve found that flowy dresses and jumpsuits are comfortable styles that provide moisture-wicking when I’ve got more dressy occasions on my calendar. When it comes to more casual occasions like running errands and grocery shopping, I prefer more casual ensembles. Thankfully, Amazon released a two-piece short set that will keep me dry when I’m on the go this summer.

The Zesica Sleeveless Sweater Short Set makes getting dressed so much easier.

The Zesica Sleeveless Sweater Short Set makes getting dressed so much easier. The stylish set has a comfy, stretchy material that feels so great on the skin, but it’s breathable so air can blow in and out. The flowy top has a light scoop neck design that makes it look like a standard style. However, it features a deep sleeveless cut to showcase a little side boob if you prefer braless looks. It even has a side slit that reveals a peek of skin on the stomach. The bottoms have a fitted silhouette that hugs curves and delivers slight tummy control.

This versatile set is perfect for shoppers no matter their go-to color palette. Of course, black, dark blue, camel and grey are go-to options for sweaty girlies like me. Fashionistas who prefer more vibrant shades can rock it, too. This two-piece comes in apricot, ivory rose-red, orange and green.

Along with a versatile shade range, Amazon shoppers love this set because of how versatile and comfortable it is. “I love this comfortable, breezy outfit,” one Five-star reviewer, who attached photos, wrote. “I love how this flows as I move and although [the] fabric may seem heavy when you wear it, it is not. It also looks more expensive than it is. [It’s] well made and sewn.”

If you’re looking for a cute outfit for running around like me, or you’re looking for a lounge set for summer vacations, this set is a chic choice.

