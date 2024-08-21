Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For the most part, all of the pieces on Amazon best-seller chart tend to stay pretty consistent. But every now and then there’s a style that skyrockets into popularity — and this time it’s a lookalike for a popular designer.

We recently saw the Qikaka Puff Sleeve Turtleneck Printed Dress pop onto the best-seller charts, which is a huge feat considering it’s new on the site! But it’s also not entirely surprising when taking a look at its style. It looks exactly like a Zimmerman dress, a trendy designer brand, but it’s just $33 on Amazon.

Get the Qikaka Puff Sleeve Turtleneck Printed Dress (Originally $38) on sale for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

From head to toe, this mini dress emulates Zimmerman style. It features their signature puff sleeves, front button up design, flared hem and high neckline. It also has a tie string waist, so that you can custom cinch it to your size and a chic bold and colorful print, something we can see an eclectic rich mom buying.

It’s made of 100 percent polyester, but it should be noted that it should be either hand washed or dry cleaned. This is likely due to its intricate construction and color-heavy print.

The dress can be worn for a variety of occasions, most namely drinks out with the girls, vacation excursions and even fun weekend activities like wine tastings. It can be dressed down in the summer with sandals, tennis shoes or flats, but can also be dressed up with heels. We can even see it being a solid fall fashion piece, when paired with some matching knee-high boots.

There you have it! This Zimmerman-style dress is proof that you don’t always have to bust your budget to get designer style. All you have to do is go to Amazon and hit “add to cart.” Happy shopping!

See it: Get the Qikaka Puff Sleeve Turtleneck Printed Dress (Originally $38) on sale for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

