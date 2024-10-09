Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

October is synonymous with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (and pumpkin patches, apple orchards and all the fall things, of course). And in my household, October is also moving month. It’s both annoying and awesome because, well, nobody likes moving — but at least I get to shop for new furniture at a steep discount during Amazon’s second Prime Day sale. I’ve moved too many times to count, but this time around I have one thing on my Amazon Prime Day wishlist: a king mattress.

As a shopping editor, I’ve had the pleasure of reviewing hotel-quality, luxury mattresses. But truthfully, I still think about the $400 Amazon mattress that got me through college. I took moving month as the perfect excuse to upgrade to a king mattress, but with two rules: The mattress must be affordable and from a reputable brand. After endlessly scrolling Amazon for Prime Day mattress deals, I discovered gold when I saw the Zinus Green Tea Cooling Memory Foam Mattress is currently 32% off. Trust me, this is the only Prime Day mattress deal that’s worth it — here’s why!

Like I said, I’ve researched and tested several mattresses. The Zinus brand is an affordable but reputable Amazon brand. While I haven’t personally tested a Zinus mattress (yet), several of my fellow shopping editor friends sing its praises. These two reasons give me confidence to purchase the mattress without question.

While I was first and foremost shopping for a king-size mattress, I was also intrigued by the bed’s soothing gel memory foam that keeps you extra cool at night. Although we’re past the hottest months of the year, I’m a very hot sleeper. Cooling mattress features are a win-win in my book. And truthfully, I’m tired of complaining every morning over neck and back pain. A queen mattress is just too small for two people to get their absolute best sleep every. single. night.

As for setup? This bed-in-a-box arrives, well, in a box. All that’s required is opening the box, pulling out the vacuum-sealed mattress and letting it fluff up for 24-72 hours. Setting up a new mattress doesn’t get any easier than a bed-in-a-box!

I’m not the only who’s shopping this Prime Day mattress deal. Over 55,900 Amazon reviewers can’t stop talking about the Zinus Green Tea Cooling Memory Foam Mattress. “My husband and I slept on this mattress at an Airbnb last year, and I immediately contacted our hosts asking what kind of magical mattress they had purchased,” shares one five-star reviewer. “We both had the best sleep of our lives and my husband, who often wakes up with a hurting neck or lower back, was completely pain free. Oftentimes, we don’t feel like we even need a pillow. The mattress holds your body in a way that almost makes you feel weightless — any pressure on your joints just goes away. For me, as a side sleeper, this is huge!”

The mattress is currently 32% off (aka $114 off) for Amazon Prime Day — but it ends at 11:59 p.m. tonight, October 9. I feel so giddy inside knowing I’m getting a high quality yet affordable king mattress for under $300. Talk about the best housewarming gift! If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your mattress, this is the best one money can buy. Do yourself a favor and secure this mattress deal before it’s too late. Bye-bye, neck and back pain!

Get the Zinus Green Tea Cooling Memory Foam 10-inch King Mattress for $241 (originally $355) on Amazon!

