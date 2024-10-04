Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to fall, it’s a season that calls for you to be comfy no matter what — especially for fashion and furniture. Right now, ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day, you can find deals on all your furniture needs. Furthermore, Amazon’s second Prime Day of the year is one of the biggest days of the year to get savings across fashion, home goods, electronics and more!

From chairs to indoor/outdoor options, Amazon has something that will help you relax comfortably on the coldest fall days. We rounded up 12 early prime day furniture deals you should shop right now — read on to see our picks!

1. Converted Ease: This Victone convertible sectional sofa couch is a versatile piece that you’ll love for years to come — was $250, now just $220!

2. Indoor Outdoor Vibe: We love this Homall outdoor indoor furniture set because it’s easy and durable — was $240, now just $130!

3. Storage-Approved: This Wlive tall dresser comes with 11 drawers for maximum storage possibilities — was $135, now just $87!

4. Simple And Comfy: This Simplihome Morrison mid-century modern 72-inch wide sofa has a simple silhouette that will work with any decorative aesthetic — was $1,630. now just $1,399!

5. Productive Realness: For the person that wants to maximize their home productivity, this Wlive wood lift top coffee table is right up your alley. It comes with a hidden compartment and has an adjustable storage shelf — was $130, now just $90!

6. Bedtime, Please: This Allewie queen size platform bed frame is great for sleeping and comes with three storage drawers — was $196, now just $150!

7. Comfy, Cozy: If you like artsy, but comfy chairs, you’ll love this Furlide reading chair — was $160, now just $140!

8. College-Friendly: For the college kid who has their own apartment, this Furinno turn-s-tube entertainment center will help them keep things organized — was $84, now just $23!

9. Rock-A-Bye-Baby: This Suncrown three-piece rocking bistro set will make a relaxing day off even easier — was $145, now just $116!

10. Dining Room Essential: If you love storing your china in a safe place, this Huuger buffet cabinet has you covered — was $130, now just $100!

11. Dinner And A Show: This Qeeig side table set will make eating in front of the TV a simple process — was $60, now just $50!

12. Laid-Back: This BestMassage recliner chair will give you a massage while you slip into a state of relaxedness — was $115, now just $70!

13. Intriguingly Interesting: This Yoobure tree bookshelf is sure to become a compliment magnet for you — was $60, now just $50!