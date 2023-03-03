So Easy! This 3-in-1 Premium Nail Polish Remover Also Conditions and Preps

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Like to do your own nails at home? Whether you started doing your own manicures consistently at home back in 2020 or if you don’t like going to the nail salon too often, you likely quickly learned that quality is key. That not only goes for the quality of your polishes, acrylics and tools like files and buffers but for your nail polish remover as well!

We know we’ve majorly damaged our nails in the past using pure acetone as a nail polish remover, but the problem with weaker ingredients from cheap brands is that they might not work as well. It’s hard to get all of the polish off, and our nail isn’t left feeling fresh and prepped after we’re done. That’s why we were so excited when Zoya Remove Plus came into our lives!

Get Zoya Remove Plus for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This isn’t just an effective nail polish remover. It’s a three-in-one game-changer that claims to clean/condition nails and prep them perfectly for a new coat of polish. Removing the color from your nails is obviously important, but if your remover stops there, it might be setting you up for failure. It should be the true foundation of your manicure — as opposed to your base coat!

This nail polish remover is designed to moisturize, nourish and fortify your nail plate to extend your wear and keep your nails strong and smooth. If your nails tend to break, peel and bend, changing your remover to something like this could actually make a huge difference!

Get Zoya Remove Plus for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

So, how do you use this remover? It’s simple! Just saturate a cotton ball or cotton pad as you normally would and firmly press the cotton to the nail for a few seconds before wiping. Wipe each nail until it’s clean and then move on to the next. Then you’ll be set to apply new polish!

Ready to say goodbye to streaks, stains and leftover lacquer? You can even easily take your 8 oz. bottle along while traveling for perfect nails around the world. The cap is spill-proof!

Get Zoya Remove Plus for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

