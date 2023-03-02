Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are few feelings as good as walking out of the salon with a fresh set of nails.

You leave the salon feeling confident, cleaned up … and a little more broke than you were when you first walked in.

For decades, people have been able to get by with an at-home manicure using a basic nail polish, but it’s not the same. When doing your own nails at home, many traditional formulas can bubble, smudge, take forever to dry and quite frankly, they don’t always last as long as when a professional does it.

If you’re looking for a salon finish without the costly price, you might want to dig into Nailboo.

Nailboo has changed the game and brought the salon to you. In 2020, when the whole world was seeking a viable at-home manicure substitute, Nailboo arrived on the scene and blew the competition away across all fronts.

With Nailboo, users can enjoy dip nails, easy manicures with a gel-like finish, or press-on a look within a matter of minutes, all from the convenience and comfort of home.

Best of all, Nailboo can now be found in Walmart retailers nationwide, making it easier than ever to get your hands on the goods.

“We are thrilled to start 2023 with an official launch in Walmart and bring Nailboo to the masses by partnering with such a premium retailer. Our goal is to provide unparalleled product quality, customer experience and salon quality nails for a fraction of the cost to the masses. We look forward to expanding our retail footprint and bringing a wave of Gen-Z & Millennial shoppers to Walmart and become the leading nail brand in North America”. – RAZVAN ROMANESCU

Don’t wanna wait? Head to Nailboo’s website today and experience the difference for yourself.

Why Should You Ditch the Salon?

When you close your eyes and think about a salon in general, the words “spa,” “relaxation,” and “luxury” come to mind. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case in the “go, go, go” world we live in today.

Salon appointments sound like they would be an organized and convenient way to get your nails done, but anyone who has been to a salon more than a few times knows this is rarely the case.

If you’re thinking, “Oh, that’s ridiculous,” we’d like to remind you of a few examples that say otherwise.

Appointments Aren’t Always Correct

Just because you made an appointment for three o’clock doesn’t mean you’re getting your nails done at three o’clock.

Try as they might, salons are plagued by customers showing up late, last-minute walk-in requests, and a plethora of staffing and other management issues.

As a matter of fact, if you’ve got a tight schedule or somewhere you need to be at a particular time, you might want to skip your appointment or try to squeeze it in on a day where you don’t have a lot going on, even if it isn’t the most convenient.

Otherwise, you run the risk of experiencing a domino effect down the remainder of your calendar.

Results Aren’t Guaranteed

In any salon, there is a chance you may not get exactly what you want, even if you show up with photos of the exact design you desire. Colors can be off, corners can be cut, and various steps can be skipped.

Professionals don’t always get it right. They might be tired, feeling under the weather, or could simply be having a bad day. This, combined with a multitude of other factors, could lead to a lackluster manicure that cost a pretty penny.

When you’re in control, you know exactly what you want, you can control the quality of your results, and you know it’ll turn out looking the way you want.

Enjoyed From The Convenience of Home

Appointments at the salon mean you need to get dressed, fight through traffic, and possibly head far across town, if your salon of choice isn’t within your neighborhood. Nailboo has eliminated these frustrating nuances once and for all.

If your salon appointment runs over and you have to get onto a work call (or worse, a Zoom meeting), you’re toast. If it’s taking a little longer than you expected and you don’t get done till five o’clock, congratulations! You get to sit in bumper to bumper traffic on the ride home.

I don’t know about you, but we’d personally like to stay in control of my schedule and avoid rush hour traffic 100% of the time.

Touch Ups and Color Changes on Your Own Time

Aside from the actual timing of your appointment, there is nothing more frustrating than having your manicure chip, crack or break off, especially after just having them done recently.

If this happens, you have two choices, neither of which are ideal:

You can wait till your next appointment. For gel or regular polish, this could be as short as just a few days. However, if you typically opt for dip nails (and don’t trek out to the salon very often), this may not be a preferred option.

For gel or regular polish, this could be as short as just a few days. However, if you typically opt for dip nails (and don’t trek out to the salon very often), this may not be a preferred option. If you aren’t up for waiting, you can go back. Again, if you just got your nails done very recently, it’s not only annoying, but it can be costly (not every salon is nice enough to fix chips and other accidents for free). This means you’ll (realistically) be taking at least an hour out of your busy day, or more, and shelling out more cash.

Nailboo totally eradicates all of these concerns single handedly. Got a little rowdy at happy hour and broke a nail off? You can fix it yourself! Need to do a small touch-up on just one singular nail? Do it at home on your own schedule.

Like we mentioned earlier, Nailboo’s dipping powder system will last you up to six weeks, and their patented polish formula moves with your nails, not against it, to keep touch-ups and repairs to an absolute minimum.

If you’re ready to save time and money, check out Nailboo’s site today.

A Sound Investment

Getting your nails done is not cheap — there’s no way around it.

No matter what state the economy or your personal finances are in, salon services are a luxury expense and can take a huge chunk out of anyone’s budget.

Didn’t realize it? Let’s dive in.

The Cost of Looking Good

On the lowest end, a manicure starts out at about $25. Gel manicures are typically $10-$15 more. Dip nails, without extensions, additional artwork, or other embellishments, run around $40 to start.

A regular manicure will last a week (maybe ten days if you’re lucky), and a gel manicure will last upwards of two weeks. Most dip nails last up to six weeks, but many opt to freshen them up at the three or four week mark.

Best case scenario, you’re spending close to $500 a year on nails, but much more than that in other cases, and definitely double that amount if you factor in pedicures.

Nailboo’s most valuable kit (their build-it-yourself Dip Kits) starts as low as $2 per manicure. Even if you freshen up your mani extra frequently, that’s less than $50 a year on nails — ten percent the cost of your best case salon scenario.

Opting for Nailboo’s at-home nail kit will also take a huge dent out of your budget. Whether you live alone or in a household of five or six, the hundreds (or thousands) of dollars you can save by skipping the salon leave room in your budget to do the things you want to be doing.

From taking that dream vacation to paying off a credit card, to buying the kiddos a special birthday gift, to putting a little extra something toward your rainy day fund, you come out on top as the winner in every scenario.

Convenience Across All Fronts

The whole reason why anyone goes to a salon is to enjoy a professional experience and quality results. But what’s the point if the timing is inconvenient, the results don’t last, or you just don’t like how your nails turn out?

Salon appointments take time — a good set of nails featuring elaborate designs and patterns isn’t easily produced in five minutes! It’s an investment in your time to set lengthy nail appointments, but there’s no guarantee you’ll be totally satisfied with the results.

Nailboo offers its customers a few starter kit options for various mediums. Both Starter Dip Powder Kits and build-it-yourself Dip Kits provide you with everything you need for a flawless application and safe removal.

The Starter Dip Powder Kit comes with enough product for up to five manicures — at up to $28 per kit, that’s just over five dollars a manicure! The larger build-your-own dip kits cost as little as only $2 per manicure. Can your salon say the same?

For an even easier and quicker look that’s sure to stun, check out their extensive offering of press-on nails.

Miles ahead of the flimsy press-on nails we suffered with throughout the nineties, these nail sets come in a unique offering of modern colors, designs, and shapes.

If you’re a classic person but fed up with the inconsistency of drugstore formulas, consider Nailboo’s Max Gloss Nail Polishes.

Their patented formula delivers the vibrancy, shine, and durability of a gel polish without the need for a UV lamp or a curing process.

Their low viscosity gel applies easily, dries quickly, and features a never-before-seen patented plasticizer that allows the polish to maintain its flexibility and avoid frustrating chipping and unsightly cracks. In other words, this gel moves with you — not against you.

Treat Yourself!

Sometimes, the salon experience isn’t quite always the luxury treat we are looking for.

Nailboo has allowed us collectively to 86 inconvenient (and often delayed) appointment times and enjoy a little TLC anywhere, at any time.

Nailboo is available on Amazon, at CVS, and in Sally Beauty but has recently expanded their footprint even further. Now, the fastest-growing nail company in North America is available at Walmart.

Thanks to their fast shipping times and wide array of inventory in all 50 states, it’s never been easier than before to bring the salon, and its high-quality products, into your own home.

With a wide range of colors and finishes, fairly priced products, and high quality items to stand the test of time, we can easily say we will choose to forego our next (several) salon appointments.

If you haven’t already done the same, it might be time to scroll through Nailboo’s website and find your new favorite manicure.

