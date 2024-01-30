If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Acrylic Nail Kits of 2024
An acrylic manicure is a perfect way to add a sophisticated touch to your nails, but visiting a salon can be a bit of a hassle. That’s why we’ve reviewed the best acrylic nail kits of 2024 that allow you to do your own nails at home. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced nail artist, these kits cater to every skill set. Our top pick is the Cooserry set because it’s easy to use and comes with everything you need. Read through our reviews and buying guide to discover what you need to know before you buy an acrylic nail kit.
Buying Guide: Acrylic Nail Kits
When choosing the best acrylic nail kit, there are many product features to take into consideration in order to get the best possible experience. Here is an in-depth look at the main product features to keep in mind when making a purchase:
Range of Products
The ideal kit should come with a variety of pieces to ensure that you have all you need for your desired look. The pieces should include acrylic powder and liquid monomer, file blocks and wipes, plus manicure tools such as tweezers, cuticle pushers, cuticle scissors, and nail brushes.
Durability
You should assess the durability of all materials included in an acrylic nail kit carefully before purchasing one. This will determine how long it can last without requiring replacements due to wear or tear from regular use over time.
Different Types of Nails
If you’re looking to add length or style to your nails, look for an acrylic nail kit that offers a wide variety of styles. Choose one with fake nails in different shapes and sizes so you can find one that fits your preferences. Also, look for ones that offer pre-designed designs, such as French tips and ombre nails.
Cost
Price is always a major factor when choosing a product. However, it's important not focus solely on cheap prices as this often reflects poorly regarding the quality of materials. Look for value for money—check out different brands and compare prices so you know you’re getting the best deal possible. Consider any additional costs such as shipping fees or taxes when ordering online.
Color Selection
Choose a kit that offers a variety of shades and hues so you can get creative with your designs. Check out palettes with classic colors as well as trendy options to ensure you can work with whatever look you’re going for.
Ease of Use
Before purchasing an acrylic nail kit, make sure it comes with detailed instructions and/or guidance on how to use it correctly. If possible, choose one with step-by-step instructions or videos so you know you’re applying your nails correctly every time.
Safety
Finally, consider the toxicity levels of each product in the acrylic nail kits before purchasing one. Look for products marked as non-toxic since they're safer and healthier alternatives than those containing potentially hazardous chemicals or materials. Check ingredient labels carefully before deciding on a particular product.
The Best Acrylic Nail Kits
Cooserry Acrylic Nail Kit
Pros
- Multiple drill bits and attachments
- Powders are smooth and easy to apply
- Does not require use of a UV light
Cons
- Glue adhesion could be better
The Cooserry acrylic nail kit is a great choice for both experienced nail technicians and newcomers. This kit contains everything necessary to create professional acrylic nails, including three colored acrylic powders, 50ml monomer liquid, a nail drill, and different brushes for application. The powders all feature strong adhesion, making it easy to dissolve with the acrylic liquid in just 5-8 seconds.
The electric nail drill included in this set is incredibly powerful—up to 20000 RPM. It’s multi-functional so you can use it for grinding, carving, cutting, polishing, and cuticle removal. Plus, it’s USB powered for convenience. The 50ml monomer liquid is especially helpful for achieving strong adhesion with your acrylic nails—no UV nail lamp needed!
What really sets this product apart is that it can last for weeks thanks to the special formula of the powder acrylics. The set is well-packaged and makes a great gift for any nail lover. All in all, this particular acrylic nail kit is an excellent choice when looking for a comprehensive solution for doing your own nail work at home, making it our best overall pick.
Rejoxi Acrylic Nail Kit
Pros
- Long-lasting monomer & acrylic powder
- Comprehensive, well-packaged supplies
- Easy to apply and air dries quickly
Cons
- Small instructions may be difficult to read
The Rejoxi acrylic nail kit is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a professional quality kit for use at home. It has everything you need for a high-quality gel nail application in one convenient kit, such as acrylic nail powder, monomers, a prep dehydrator, primer, nail glue, nail tips, and an acrylic nail cup.
The formula of this acrylic nail kit is highly advanced, providing excellent resistance against chipping and cracking while still allowing great flexibility. Its non-yellowing quality helps keep your nails clean and stain-free, and its self-leveling feature allows for minimal filing when finishing the nail. To ensure strong adhesion and prevent lifting, the kit includes a nail prep dehydrator to remove natural oils as well as an acid-free primer.
What sets this product apart from other acrylic nail kits is its ability to air dry without needing to cure it under a lamp—a much safer option that keeps your skin from getting damaged in any way. It’s also simple enough for beginners to use as well as suitable for professional use, with finished manicures lasting up to six weeks! For anyone looking for an easy at-home application of long-lasting gel nails, this specific kit has all the necessary components for an outstanding finish every time.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What is the most suitable acrylic nail kit for a beginner?
A:Look for a set with all the essential tools and products included, such as liquid monomer, brush, dish, nail tips, forms, and other items. A good starter kit should also include detailed instructions on how to apply the acrylic nails correctly.
-
Q: How much should I expect to pay for an acrylic nail kit?
A:The cost of an acrylic nail kit will depend on what's included in the kit. Professional-grade kits with all the essential tools and products can cost anywhere from $50 to $100 or more. Cheaper starter kits may be available for less than $30.
-
Q: Are acrylic nail kits safe to use?
A:Yes, if used properly with the appropriate hygiene measures in place, acrylic nail kits are safe to use. It's important to thoroughly read the manufacturer’s instructions before using any products included in an acrylic nail kit and to follow any safety guidelines specified by the product label.
-
Q: Are there any special instructions I should follow when using an acrylic nail kit?
A:Yes, special instructions include: following proper hygiene measures; following directions according to product label instructions; never over-applying product; discarding unused monomer immediately; not cutting cuticles during the application process; and not using heat or ultraviolet light when curing product.
-
Q: How long will the results last with an acrylic nail kit?
A:The results of using an acrylic nail kit will typically last up to three weeks with proper care and maintenance. Certain things can affect the longevity of your results, such as lifestyle habits like swimming or manicures with harsh chemicals on top of the application of your acrylic nails.
-
Q: How often should I replace the contents of an acrylic nail kit?
A:Replacing the contents of an acetone bath after each use is a good practice, as it can harbor bacteria that may lead to infections if not properly tended to often enough. You should also replace items like brushes regularly, as they break down over time and can become ineffective.
