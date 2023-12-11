Your account
The Best AirPod Cases for 2024

Written by Kristie Olivieri

Since their release in 2016, AirPods have become a daily essential for Apple users. Whether you’re listening to music, tuning into a podcast, or answering calls, AirPods can make any task easier and more enjoyable. To protect your AirPods from accidents, it’s a good idea to invest in a high-quality Airpod case. Small enough to fit inside backpacks and purses, these cases can protect your expensive tech against all kinds of damage while letting you express your unique style. We curated a list of some of the best AirPod cases of 2024. We’ll highlight their special characteristics and let you know what features to look for when selecting the right option for your needs.

How to Find the Best AirPods Case: A Buyer’s Guide

AirPods are a great way to listen to music and make calls on the go. Since the charging cases are prone to damage, you need an equally high-quality case to protect your investment. Here are some factors you need to consider when comparing AirPod cases:

Durable Material

The first thing to look for in a case is the material it’s made from. The premium quality AirPod cases feature durable materials like TPU or silicone rubber (or even hard plastic). Not only will these materials protect your AirPods from knocks and scrapes, but they’ll also keep them from getting lost.

Protective Features

Of course, a case isn’t just about keeping your AirPods safe—it needs to protect them from damage, too. Check the case to see if it has any special features that will help prevent any damage from occurring in the first place.

For example, some AirPod cases have bumpers around them so that their contents won’t get damaged by hitting hard surfaces, like concrete. Other cases feature a waterproof material that protects your earbuds from getting damaged if you accidentally drop them in water.

Charge Indicator

One of the biggest reasons why people buy a charging case is so they can keep track of how full the battery is on their AirPods. If you have a case with a charge indicator, then you will know when it’s time to top up your AirPods before they are fully drained.

Keychain or Clip Feature

If you want to keep your AirPods safe and secure at all times, then it would be ideal to invest in a case that comes with a keychain or built-in carabiner. This way, you can attach it to your purse or backpack so that your earbuds won’t get lost in your bag or get damaged when not in use.

Compatibility

It is important to ensure that your case is compatible with your AirPods model because not all cases fit all types of AirPods. For example, if you have the second generation AirPods then you should buy a case that fits this model only.

Design

The design of the AirPod cases you consider really comes down to personal preference and how much money you want to spend. Some people prefer sleek, minimalist designs while others prefer something more colorful and eye-catching. If you want to stand out among your friends, then look for one that has a 3D Kawai design and some dangling charms attached to it.

Highlighting the Best AirPod Cases of 2024

1

Ownest AirPod Cases

CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Flexible TPU material
  • Compatible with all AirPods
  • Cute rabbit and lucky ball appearance

Cons

  • Prone to staining
Championing our list with its sleek design and adorable details, the Ownest AirPod cases are the perfect solution for protecting and storing your AirPods. Featuring a soft TPU material that makes it easy to clean and a flippable lid that protects your AirPods from dust and dirt, it allows you to access your AirPods quickly. The case is compatible with both the 2018 and 2019 models of Apple’s AirPods, which means it’ll fit with any version you have. Boasting an aesthetic design, it has a gold heart pattern that adds some extra flair to your everyday carry, while the dangling charm on the side adds an extra bit of personality to your new favorite accessory. Did we mention these AirPod cases are availble in nine beautiful colors? Pick your favorite or collect them all to match with all of your outfits.
2

Molova Airpod Cases

CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Flexible material with enhanced grip
  • Cute, appealing and functional design
  • Comes with a detachable carabiner

Cons

  • May accumulate dirt quickly
With their cute, stylish 3D cartoon animal character design and soft, comfortable-to-touch silicone exterior, these adorable AirPod cases are a perfect match for your tech-crazed lifestyle. The detachable carabiner makes it easy to clip your AirPods onto your backpack or purse so that you never have to misplace them again. Plus, its powerful protection against impact and scratches will keep your AirPods looking as fresh as new—even after months of use. Unlike other AirPod cases, this one has an enhanced grip that makes sure it won’t slip out of your hand when you’re on the go. Plus, it’s flexible enough to fit into any bag without cramping up space or getting in the way. And since it comes with a brush, cleaning this case is as simple as popping the it open and brushing away.
3

Generic Airpod Cases

CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Resistant to impact
  • Unique and trendy design
  • Bonus dangling charm

Cons

  • Syncing might take some time
Featuring a high-quality silicone material, these AirPod cases are highly flexible and elastic, so they can absorb shocks and impacts from falls. The design also provides all-around protection for your AirPods against scratches and scrapes. They're compatible with both the first-generation and second-generation AirPods. No matter which model you have, you can be sure that this case will fit them perfectly. What’s more, there is a charging port located at the bottom which is easy to access, making it fast and simple to charge up your AirPods. The design also features a strap so that you can attach it to your keychain. These cute Kawaii AirPod cases are perfect for the person who loves adorable accessories and wants to keep their tech safe and protected.
4

Mobosi Airpod Cases

CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Supports wired and wireless charging
  • 3mm thick Shockproof material
  • Available in a range of colors

Cons

  • The hook latch isn’t very durable
Mobosi’s AirPod cases will give your AirPods an extra layer of protection without sacrificing style. Manufactured with military-grade silicone material, each protective case has an anti-slip stripe design that prevents it from slipping out of your hands, even if you’re working out. If you’re someone who often drops your AirPods, this case is the ideal choice as the protruding design can efficiently slow down the shock wave to minimize its impact. Equipped with a metal carabiner clip, these Airpod cases are extremely portable so you can easily carry one around with you wherever you go. It offers both wired and wireless charging compatibility, and with its featured LED light, you’ll know when your device is fully charged without having to open the cover.
5

Wqnide Airpod Cases

CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Elastic material for enhanced compatibility
  • Premium silicone for shock protection
  • Stylish 3D Kawaii design

Cons

  • Carabiner might be a little flimsy
Wqnide AirPod cases offers a perfect combination of style and practicality. Made from high-quality TPU material, these protective cases can safeguard your tech from accidental drops and bumps. It's compatible with generation one and two, providing maximum protection in case you decide to upgrade your earbuds. With an easy access charging port, you can keep your earbuds charged at all times. Coming to you in a set of two, these AirPod cases offer great value for the money spent. They're available in trendy tea and bubble gum designs, so you can always have one to match your mood.

People Also Ask

  • Q: How should I clean silicone AirPod cases?

    A:You can use a damp cloth or wash it with water and some detergent. If you’re looking for a more thorough cleaning, you can also use rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide to clean your AirPod case. Since these substances can damage some materials, make sure you test them on a small part of the case first.

  • Q: How much do AirPod cases cost?

    A:Silicone AirPod cases range in price from $10-$40, with most falling between $20-$30. That said, some silicone options offer more features and premium materials than others, which can increase the price tag significantly.

  • Q: Which AirPod cases should I consider buying?

    A:The ideal type of case for you depends on what you’re looking for out of it. If you want something that offers protection without adding too much bulk, then consider silicone AirPod cases. If you want a more stylish look and feel to complement your iPhone, then your best bet is a quality leather case.

Why trust Us

At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.

We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.

On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.

By Kristie Olivieri

Kristie is a documentary enthusiast, horror movie lover, and avid gamer. When not lost in a virtual world, they enjoy curling up with a good book and their feline friends.

