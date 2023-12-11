If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best AirPod Cases for 2024
Since their release in 2016, AirPods have become a daily essential for Apple users. Whether you’re listening to music, tuning into a podcast, or answering calls, AirPods can make any task easier and more enjoyable. To protect your AirPods from accidents, it’s a good idea to invest in a high-quality Airpod case. Small enough to fit inside backpacks and purses, these cases can protect your expensive tech against all kinds of damage while letting you express your unique style. We curated a list of some of the best AirPod cases of 2024. We’ll highlight their special characteristics and let you know what features to look for when selecting the right option for your needs.
How to Find the Best AirPods Case: A Buyer’s Guide
AirPods are a great way to listen to music and make calls on the go. Since the charging cases are prone to damage, you need an equally high-quality case to protect your investment. Here are some factors you need to consider when comparing AirPod cases:
Durable Material
The first thing to look for in a case is the material it’s made from. The premium quality AirPod cases feature durable materials like TPU or silicone rubber (or even hard plastic). Not only will these materials protect your AirPods from knocks and scrapes, but they’ll also keep them from getting lost.
Protective Features
Of course, a case isn’t just about keeping your AirPods safe—it needs to protect them from damage, too. Check the case to see if it has any special features that will help prevent any damage from occurring in the first place.
For example, some AirPod cases have bumpers around them so that their contents won’t get damaged by hitting hard surfaces, like concrete. Other cases feature a waterproof material that protects your earbuds from getting damaged if you accidentally drop them in water.
Charge Indicator
One of the biggest reasons why people buy a charging case is so they can keep track of how full the battery is on their AirPods. If you have a case with a charge indicator, then you will know when it’s time to top up your AirPods before they are fully drained.
Keychain or Clip Feature
If you want to keep your AirPods safe and secure at all times, then it would be ideal to invest in a case that comes with a keychain or built-in carabiner. This way, you can attach it to your purse or backpack so that your earbuds won’t get lost in your bag or get damaged when not in use.
Compatibility
It is important to ensure that your case is compatible with your AirPods model because not all cases fit all types of AirPods. For example, if you have the second generation AirPods then you should buy a case that fits this model only.
Design
The design of the AirPod cases you consider really comes down to personal preference and how much money you want to spend. Some people prefer sleek, minimalist designs while others prefer something more colorful and eye-catching. If you want to stand out among your friends, then look for one that has a 3D Kawai design and some dangling charms attached to it.
Highlighting the Best AirPod Cases of 2024
Ownest AirPod Cases
Pros
- Flexible TPU material
- Compatible with all AirPods
- Cute rabbit and lucky ball appearance
Cons
- Prone to staining
Molova Airpod Cases
Pros
- Flexible material with enhanced grip
- Cute, appealing and functional design
- Comes with a detachable carabiner
Cons
- May accumulate dirt quickly
Generic Airpod Cases
Pros
- Resistant to impact
- Unique and trendy design
- Bonus dangling charm
Cons
- Syncing might take some time
Mobosi Airpod Cases
Pros
- Supports wired and wireless charging
- 3mm thick Shockproof material
- Available in a range of colors
Cons
- The hook latch isn’t very durable
Wqnide Airpod Cases
Pros
- Elastic material for enhanced compatibility
- Premium silicone for shock protection
- Stylish 3D Kawaii design
Cons
- Carabiner might be a little flimsy
People Also Ask
-
Q: How should I clean silicone AirPod cases?
A:You can use a damp cloth or wash it with water and some detergent. If you’re looking for a more thorough cleaning, you can also use rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide to clean your AirPod case. Since these substances can damage some materials, make sure you test them on a small part of the case first.
-
Q: How much do AirPod cases cost?
A:Silicone AirPod cases range in price from $10-$40, with most falling between $20-$30. That said, some silicone options offer more features and premium materials than others, which can increase the price tag significantly.
-
Q: Which AirPod cases should I consider buying?
A:The ideal type of case for you depends on what you’re looking for out of it. If you want something that offers protection without adding too much bulk, then consider silicone AirPod cases. If you want a more stylish look and feel to complement your iPhone, then your best bet is a quality leather case.
