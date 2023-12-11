The Best AirPod Cases for 2024

Highlighting the Best AirPod Cases of 2024

1 Ownest AirPod Cases Pros Flexible TPU material

Compatible with all AirPods

Cute rabbit and lucky ball appearance Cons Prone to staining Championing our list with its sleek design and adorable details, the Ownest AirPod cases are the perfect solution for protecting and storing your AirPods. Featuring a soft TPU material that makes it easy to clean and a flippable lid that protects your AirPods from dust and dirt, it allows you to access your AirPods quickly. The case is compatible with both the 2018 and 2019 models of Apple’s AirPods, which means it’ll fit with any version you have. Boasting an aesthetic design, it has a gold heart pattern that adds some extra flair to your everyday carry, while the dangling charm on the side adds an extra bit of personality to your new favorite accessory. Did we mention these AirPod cases are availble in nine beautiful colors? Pick your favorite or collect them all to match with all of your outfits.

2 Molova Airpod Cases Pros Flexible material with enhanced grip

Cute, appealing and functional design

Comes with a detachable carabiner Cons May accumulate dirt quickly With their cute, stylish 3D cartoon animal character design and soft, comfortable-to-touch silicone exterior, these adorable AirPod cases are a perfect match for your tech-crazed lifestyle. The detachable carabiner makes it easy to clip your AirPods onto your backpack or purse so that you never have to misplace them again. Plus, its powerful protection against impact and scratches will keep your AirPods looking as fresh as new—even after months of use. Unlike other AirPod cases, this one has an enhanced grip that makes sure it won’t slip out of your hand when you’re on the go. Plus, it’s flexible enough to fit into any bag without cramping up space or getting in the way. And since it comes with a brush, cleaning this case is as simple as popping the it open and brushing away.

3 Generic Airpod Cases Pros Resistant to impact

Unique and trendy design

Bonus dangling charm Cons Syncing might take some time Featuring a high-quality silicone material, these AirPod cases are highly flexible and elastic, so they can absorb shocks and impacts from falls. The design also provides all-around protection for your AirPods against scratches and scrapes. They're compatible with both the first-generation and second-generation AirPods. No matter which model you have, you can be sure that this case will fit them perfectly. What’s more, there is a charging port located at the bottom which is easy to access, making it fast and simple to charge up your AirPods. The design also features a strap so that you can attach it to your keychain. These cute Kawaii AirPod cases are perfect for the person who loves adorable accessories and wants to keep their tech safe and protected.

4 Mobosi Airpod Cases Pros Supports wired and wireless charging

3mm thick Shockproof material

Available in a range of colors Cons The hook latch isn’t very durable Mobosi’s AirPod cases will give your AirPods an extra layer of protection without sacrificing style. Manufactured with military-grade silicone material, each protective case has an anti-slip stripe design that prevents it from slipping out of your hands, even if you’re working out. If you’re someone who often drops your AirPods, this case is the ideal choice as the protruding design can efficiently slow down the shock wave to minimize its impact. Equipped with a metal carabiner clip, these Airpod cases are extremely portable so you can easily carry one around with you wherever you go. It offers both wired and wireless charging compatibility, and with its featured LED light, you’ll know when your device is fully charged without having to open the cover.