The Best Beard Conditioners of 2023

Beard conditioners are used to soften the hair, add shine, and make the beard more manageable. They can also protect the beard from damage caused by heat styling or environmental factors.

Balm-based beard conditioners are the heaviest type of product. They're made with beeswax, butter, and oil and are often used as a styling product in addition to a conditioner. Balms are an excellent option for people with very dry or unruly beards.

Cream-based beard conditioners are similar to oil-based products but often contain more emollients and less oil. This makes them a good option for people with sensitive skin or those who want a lighter product.

Oil-based beard conditioners are the most popular type. They're made with various oils such as jojoba, argan, and coconut oil. Oil-based beard conditioners are especially beneficial for dry beards.

How to Choose a Beard Conditioner

Moisturizing ingredients

Conditioners are supposed to moisturize your beard and make it softer, so look for a product that contains water-based ingredients like aloe vera gel, glycerin, and Vitamin E. You should also avoid conditioners with harsh chemicals like sulfates, which can strip away natural oils and irritate your skin. Be sure to read the ingredient list on your conditioner before you buy it, and look for natural ingredients that will help to soften and nourish your beard.

Hair and skin type

Beard conditioners come in different formulas, so choosing one that suits your hair and skin type is essential. If you have dry skin, look for a conditioner that contains hydrating ingredients like glycerin or aloe vera gel. But for oily skin, look for a light formula that won’t weigh down your beard. If you have sensitive skin, choose a hypoallergenic conditioner that won’t irritate your skin.

Beard length

The length of your beard will also dictate which type of conditioner you should use. If you have a short beard, you can get away with using a regular hair conditioner. If you have a long beard, you’ll need to use a heavier conditioner that can penetrate your hair shaft and moisturize your beard from the inside out.

Application

Just like everything else, you’ll also want to consider how easy the conditioner is to apply. Some conditioners come in liquid form, while others are thicker and must be applied with a brush. There’s no right or wrong answer when it comes to application, but you’ll want to choose a conditioner that’s easy for you to use and will allow you to distribute the product through your hair evenly.

Safety

You’ll also want to consider the product’s safety when choosing a conditioner. Many conditioners contain harsh chemicals that can harm your hair and scalp. Be sure to read the labels carefully and choose a conditioner free of harmful chemicals. You may also want to look for organic or natural conditioners, which are usually safer for your hair.