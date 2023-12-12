If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Beard Conditioners of 2023
The skin on your face is much more sensitive than your scalp, so you need products to accommodate. One of the most basic and essential products for regular beard care is a good conditioner. Beard conditioner will help to keep your beard soft and manageable, as well as help promote healthy growth. We prefer Viking Revolution and compared similar great options in this list.
What Are Beard Conditioners Used For?
Beard conditioners are used to soften the hair, add shine, and make the beard more manageable. They can also protect the beard from damage caused by heat styling or environmental factors.
Types of Beard Conditioners
Oil-based beard conditioners
Oil-based beard conditioners are the most popular type. They're made with various oils such as jojoba, argan, and coconut oil. Oil-based beard conditioners are especially beneficial for dry beards.
Cream-based beard conditioners
Cream-based beard conditioners are similar to oil-based products but often contain more emollients and less oil. This makes them a good option for people with sensitive skin or those who want a lighter product.
Balm-based beard conditioners
Balm-based beard conditioners are the heaviest type of product. They're made with beeswax, butter, and oil and are often used as a styling product in addition to a conditioner. Balms are an excellent option for people with very dry or unruly beards.
How to Choose a Beard Conditioner
Moisturizing ingredients
Conditioners are supposed to moisturize your beard and make it softer, so look for a product that contains water-based ingredients like aloe vera gel, glycerin, and Vitamin E. You should also avoid conditioners with harsh chemicals like sulfates, which can strip away natural oils and irritate your skin. Be sure to read the ingredient list on your conditioner before you buy it, and look for natural ingredients that will help to soften and nourish your beard.
Hair and skin type
Beard conditioners come in different formulas, so choosing one that suits your hair and skin type is essential. If you have dry skin, look for a conditioner that contains hydrating ingredients like glycerin or aloe vera gel. But for oily skin, look for a light formula that won’t weigh down your beard. If you have sensitive skin, choose a hypoallergenic conditioner that won’t irritate your skin.
Beard length
The length of your beard will also dictate which type of conditioner you should use. If you have a short beard, you can get away with using a regular hair conditioner. If you have a long beard, you’ll need to use a heavier conditioner that can penetrate your hair shaft and moisturize your beard from the inside out.
Application
Just like everything else, you’ll also want to consider how easy the conditioner is to apply. Some conditioners come in liquid form, while others are thicker and must be applied with a brush. There’s no right or wrong answer when it comes to application, but you’ll want to choose a conditioner that’s easy for you to use and will allow you to distribute the product through your hair evenly.
Safety
You’ll also want to consider the product’s safety when choosing a conditioner. Many conditioners contain harsh chemicals that can harm your hair and scalp. Be sure to read the labels carefully and choose a conditioner free of harmful chemicals. You may also want to look for organic or natural conditioners, which are usually safer for your hair.
How to Use a Beard Conditioner
Beard conditioner is an integral part of any man’s grooming routine. Conditioner helps to keep your beard soft, manageable, and looking its best. There are a few things to remember when using a beard conditioner. Here are some tips to achieve the best results:
- Choose the right beard conditioner. There are many different types of beard conditioners on the market. Choose one that is designed for your specific beard type.
- Apply the conditioner to your beard while it is damp (it works well after using beard shampoo). Wet your beard with warm water, and then apply a small amount of conditioner to your palm. Rub the conditioner into your beard, covering all of the hair.
- Rinse the conditioner out of your beard. Use warm water to rinse the conditioner out of your beard. Be sure to remove all the conditioners, so your beard is not left feeling greasy.
- Pat your beard dry. Use a soft towel to pat your beard dry. Do not rub your beard, as this can cause damage to the hair. Remove all the moisture, so your beard is not left damp.
- Style your beard as desired. Use a comb or brush to style your beard as desired. You can also use a beard trimmer to keep your beard looking neat and tidy.
The Best Beard Conditioner
Viking Revolution Beard Conditioner
Pros
- Made with nourishing oils
- Lathers up easily
- Softens hair strands
Cons
- Not made for curly hair
If you're looking for an impressive warrior-like beard, you need the Viking Revolution beard conditioner. This top-tier beard kit is formulated to aid in healthy beard growth, and it does its job well. The beard shampoo and conditioner hydrates, cleans, and softens your facial hair for a shinier appearance. This product also gets rid of itchiness and irritation caused by dandruff. For best results, use the beard wash regularly. Made with natural beard oil, it deeply cleans and nourishes your hair follicles for thicker and longer growth. This pick made it to the top of our list because of its amazing formula and luscious feel.
Just For Men Beard Conditioner
Pros
- Softens facial hair
- Promotes beard growth
- Prevents friction burns
Cons
- Some may not like the fragrance
Want a beard conditioner that comes in a portable and squeezable bottle? Just For Men has you covered! This best-selling beard conditioner is made with soothing oatmeal, aloe, chamomile, and jojoba oil to calm irritated skin. Its non-greasy formula keeps you from getting acne. Compared to other conditioners, this one provides moisturizing for up to two days. Your beard and skin will look healthy, soft, and smooth for two full days after using it and new stubble will grow as fast as the very next day. So go ahead and give this conditioner a try–you won't be disappointed.
Grave Before Shave Beard Conditioner
Pros
- Softens facial hair
- Leak-proof tube casing
- Removes dirt and build up
Cons
- Has a thick consistency
If you want to grow a fantastic beard, check out the Grave Before Shave beard conditioner. This efficient product will make your facial hair look healthier and smell great after every use. The gentle formula cleans and hydrates your beard and skin to reduce itchiness and dandruff, and it’s ideal for all hair and skin types. This pick has a fresh and masculine scent that is sure to please without being overpowering. Its squeezable tube and safe formula make it perfect for taking with you on the go. This beard conditioner is great for anyone that travels a lot.
Scotch Porter Beard Conditioner
Pros
- Vegan and cruelty-free
- Good for all skin types
- Has a fragrant scent
Cons
- Small container
Scotch Porter’s beard conditioner is a top-of-the-line product that's perfect for anyone looking to take their beard care to the next level. Made with natural ingredients like biotin, Abyssinian oil, and white willow bark, this conditioner will deeply moisturize your beard while also fighting signs of damage and dryness. This pick is vegan and free of all the bad stuff (parabens, sulfates, phthalates, etc.), so you can feel good about using it. And it smells great, too! It comes in an easy-to-squeeze bottle that is portable as well. With so much luxury beard care in one place, what more could you ask for?
Billy Jealousy Beard Conditioner
Pros
- Perfect for curly beards
- Doesn't need to be rinsed out
- Deeply moisturizes the hair
Cons
- Some find it expensive
This beard conditioner from Billy Jealousy is designed to take your facial hair game to the next level. Whether you’re looking for a way to tame unruly hairs, fortify and strengthen your beard, or just add a bit of definition, this product has got you covered. Its vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free formula is designed to give you the best of both worlds: a natural look with just a smidgen of definition. With moisturizing elements like aloe, different hair oils, and more, this conditioner is perfect for anyone looking to tame unruly beards and make them softer in the long run.
