If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Bobby Pin for Everyday Styles
Bobby pins first originated in the 1920s when a San Francisco cosmetics manufacturer Luis Marcus invented them. Since then, they’ve become a staple in every woman’s wardrobe accessories because they are inexpensive and suitable for hairs of all types and textures. Something this essential shouldn’t be purchased randomly. So, we decided to do the research and rounded up the best bobby pins available in 2023.
Buyer’s Guide: Finding the Best Bobby Pins
Bobby pins may appear pretty simple at a glance. Not only are there different types of this hair accessory, but they're often confused with hair pins as well. In this section, we'll go over everything that you should know before selecting the ideal bobby pin set.
Bobby Pin Types
If you’re confused about the different kinds of pins available, read on for a detailed list.
Regular PinsThese are the most common types of bobby pins. We all love to use them because they can be used on any type of hair, whether it is sleek or wavy. You can use these to hold your hair in place, and also when you want to decorate it. They're useful for keeping the bangs and fringes away from your face, and also for tidying up the stray hairs from a bun. If you have a habit of playing with your hair, a few of these bobby pins are a must-have in your bag.
Jumbo PinsLike the name suggests, jumbo pins are the largest one of the lot. They play a significant role for people with long, unmanageable manes. A large bobby pin can successfully hold thick and unruly hair. Plus, they're also great for holding your bun securely in place. Their wavy design provides a tighter grip that ensures that the unruliest of the hair becomes manageable and doesn’t move out of place.
Hair PinsYou can instantly recognize this type of bobby pin with its signature U-shaped design. This giant wavy pin is appropriate for elaborate buns, updos, and twists. You can also use these to rock a messy bun effortlessly. They're especially great for bad hair days when your hair outright refuses to stay put. When this happens, you can whip out a few of these to put your hair up. Even if you make a loose hairstyle, these pins will prevent your hair from falling out.
Mini PinsThis variation of the infamous bobby pin was specifically created for people with thin hair. A full-size bobby pin will appear obvious when your hair is thin or short. The smaller options work more efficiently to keep the fringe from falling on your face. Some of these also feature a rubber padding to prevent them from slipping down your hair.
How to Make a Bobby Pin Stay in Place
Bobby pins may have been the first hair accessory that you ever owned, but have you ever learned how to properly use one? Most of us have always slid them inside our hair hoping for the best. They may not come with an owners manual, but there are some tricks that will ensure this awesome hair accessory never slips off your head again. Below we have discussed some tips to make each bobby pin stay securely in your hair.
Spray the pins to improve their gripYou may already know about this hack because the video went viral and still makes rounds on the internet. People with fine hair and slippery strands have a tough time making their hairstyle and accessories stay in position for long. If you belong to this category, know that you’ll have to increase the grip on both your hair and the pin to make them stay. Take some volume powder, salt spray, or texture spray and apply some of it to both your hair and the bobby pin. Regardless of what hairstyle you have now, the pins won’t slip out of place, giving you a polished appearance.
Lock them in placeIt's easy to understand why a bobby pin falls off your hair in the first place. You push it into an updo and the weight of the hair causes it to slowly slide back out again. Why won’t it stay put? Because ideally, you should lock it in place. You can do so by inserting the bobby pin from the opposite angle—instead of sliding it up, push it down through the bun. Now hook some hair, flip the bobby pin, and re-insert it at the correct angle to make it stay.
Cross themThe tried and tested hack of making your bobby pins stay is to cross them for more reinforcement. We understand that the locking technique is a bit difficult to make out on your own, so if you don’t mind your pins showing, the criss cross technique is a surefire way to make them stay. Take two bobby pins, slide the first pin into position, then slide the second one in the opposite direction so they cross in the middle and interlock like an X. You can use pins of different colors to make a statement.
Uses of Bobby Pins
The main purpose of a bobby pin is to hold your hair in place. You can use these to hold your part in place, for securing buns, and for other styles when you want to achieve a sleek look. It slides up straight into your hair, and holds your hair in a desired position by pushing against it. But did you know a simple bobby pin serves other purposes as well?
- They're great for keeping head coverings in place. You can slide them into hair accessories like headbands, bandanas, yarmulkes, graduation caps, and nursing caps to hold them in a secure position over your head.
- Some bobby pin designs come with jewels and decorations. You can use these to add an element of beauty to your hair.
- You can use them as a makeshift clothespin to dry lightweight clothes.
- Short on paperclips? Use a few bobby pins.
- It's also possible to use a bobby pin as a bookmark to mark the page that you're reading.
Comparing the Best Bobby Pins in 2023
Goody Bobby Pin
Pros
- No sharp edges to cause scratches
- Finish protects them from damage
- Curved edge means more staying power
Cons
- May be too short
Goody slide-proof bobby pins are ideal when you want to dress up your hair with an elegant touch. Featuring a sturdy metal construction with high-gloss finish, this bobby pin design is great for both updos and stray hairs. They come as a set of 48 pins with curved tips and protective covers. They have a wide opening for extra comfort. There are no sharp edges to hurt your scalp, and they also hold your hair securely with extra staying power. They're sold in brunette and black color variations, so you can easily choose the one that matches your hair color. We rated this bobby pin set as our top pick for its protective features and ease of use.
MetaGrip Bobby Pin
Pros
- Bronze color blends with brown hair
- Feature a protective tip
- Non-slip texture improves their grip
Cons
- Not available in black and blonde shades
Our next pick also comes with protective tips to ensure your safety. The MetaGrip premium bobby pins prevent all sorts of snags and breakage. They feature a bronze color that easily blends in with darker hair shades without appearing too obvious. This bobby pin set comes with 300 pins that you can use for various hairstyles. They don’t leave behind any bumps, nor do they severely damage your hair and scalp. We like that these pins are equipped with a superior grip so they won’t slip out of your hair that easily.
Laicky Bobby Pin
Pros
- Available in three different colors
- High-quality metal and rubber construction
- Come neatly packed inside a box
Cons
- Brown color leans more towards red
If you want true value for the money, look into getting the Laicky bobby pin set. Coming as a box of 200 pins, these hair accessories are great for creating invisible wave patterns. You can use them to keep the hair along your part in place, or you can sweep your bangs out of the way. These bobby pins feature metallic construction with rubber protective tips to safeguard your scalp against scratches. They're available in three color variations so you can choose the one that best matches your hair color. They're also rust-resistant thanks to the metal plated finish that doesn’t come off easily.
Beauty Rageous Bobby Pin
Pros
- Comes inside a reusable container
- Offer a secure grip over your hair
- Don’t aggravate your scalp or hair
Cons
- Coating flakes off after some time
Coming as a set of 400 pieces thoughtfully packed inside a reusable tin container, the Super Grip brown bobby pins are sure to grab your attention. The large quantity means you won't run out of bobby pins in the middle of a styling session any time soon. They're extremely sturdy, yet topped with soft tips that are gentle on your scalp. They're also easy to slide in and out of your hair without snagging or catching. With their wavy pattern, not only does each bobby pin in the set ensure a comfortably tight grip, but they also ensure that your buns don’t lose their shape over time.
Ikoco Bobby Pin
Pros
- Holds a lot of hair
- Ball ends ensure scalp safety
- Finished in a protective coating
Cons
- Might not be anti-slip
If you are after U-shaped hair pins to secure your hairdos, the Ikoco hair pins have your back. They're everything that your hair needs to stay in place. Made using durable metal, each bobby pin in this set is comfortable to use and doesn't break easily. With protective balls on each end and a high-gloss coating, these hairpins will last you a long time. We really like their wavy shape that holds heavy hair without deforming. The bobby pin holds its shape regardless of how much hair it is holding. They're perfect for complicated styles that require a lot of pins to hold their shape.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Why do they call them bobby pins?
A:Bobby pins are named after the bobbed hairstyle that was very popular in the 1920s.
-
Q: Are bobby pins damaging to my hair?
A:Bobby pins are famous for breaking hair. Especially when you cross them for extra hold. When you are inserting or removing a bobby pin, it pulls on your hair, breaking the ends. Bobby pins that have lost their protective end can scrape your scalp, so you should be careful when using one of those.
-
Q: What can I use instead of a bobby pin?
A:Bobby pins are a supernatural item that vanish as soon as you take your eyes off them. So when you can’t find one, open a paperclip and twist it to create the V shape similar to that of a hair pin. Now you can secure the strands with a few of these paperclips for an effortlessly glamorous style that holds.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.