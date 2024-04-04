Having a couple of cream options in your makeup collection, will enable you to achieve an eyeenhancing look in minutes. We breakdown all the different types of finishes and textures below to help you make an informed choice when deciding which cream eyeshadow is for you.

Powder shadows need to be layered and blended which can be a time consuming process and also leave those with sensitive eyes looking slightly puffy. Cream eyeshadows melt into the skin and can be applied with the fingertips meaning less pulling and dragging on the eyelids.

The quality of cream eyeshadows has increased immensely over the last five years. Unlike powder shadows, cream colors are easier to formulate with skincare ingredients, meaning they not only serve a beauty purpose but also provide benefits to your skin.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Cream Eyeshadows

Eye Color

Nudes and browns work well with blue, brown, green and hazel eyes, as do golds and metallics. If you have a favorite color powder shadow look for something similar. For those who want to experiment with bolder colors, oranges can make blue eyes really pop, while warm reds look great with green eyes. Those with brown eyes should try purples for a more dramatic look.

Use

Cream eyeshadows can be used to deliver a clean sweep of color across the lid. They are a lot quicker and easier to use than powder shadows so are the perfect option for newcomers to makeup or for those with limited time to get ready. Golds and silvers can also double up as highlighters to emphasize the cheek and brow bones.

Cost

There are cream eyeshadow options available for every budget. A little bit of product goes a long way with highly pigmented shadows, so if you do decide to spend a little more on a quality cream eyeshadow it will most likely last you a long time. The list above also has the best finds from the drugstore and amazon, if you are looking for a more affordable option.

Finish

Shimmer is the most common finish for cream eyeshadows but there are some amazing matte options that are a great alternative for those who find the powder version difficult to work with. Cream shimmers also work better on mature skin as they don’t dry out or settle in fine lines and wrinkles.

Application

The main reason people switch to cream eyeshadow is because they are so much easier to apply than powder. You don’t even need a brush, a tiny amount gently placed by the fingertips on the eyelid will give you an eye defining look in seconds.