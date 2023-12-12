If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Headbands of 2023
Headbands are one trend that always seems to come back in style. From functional to fashionable, headbands can serve many purposes for your next look. A headband wrap keeps hair back off your face. Thin headbands offer a preppy, 90s style. Here is a list of the best headbands of 2023 including popular brands like Conair and our favorite, Jesries, which are an inexpensive way to add color and style to your fit.
Types of Headbands
Fabric headbands
Generally, these headbands are constructed from a blend of cloth and elastic and feature moisture-wicking properties. You can use them for athletics and skincare. Numerous varieties and sizes are available, enabling you to choose the one that best matches your needs.
Plastic headband
These headbands are extremely popular, particularly among children and adolescents. They’re well-known for their elasticity, look, and fit, and they’re also highly popular due to their adaptability. The headbands are compatible with any attire.
Velvet headbands
If you’re looking for headbands that don’t have a firm grip but will keep your hair in place all day without tugging, we highly suggest a velvet hair band. They are nice and gentle on the hair, with fabric that is extremely silky and gives an air of sophistication.
Toothed headbands
These headbands feature metallic wiring, and along the inner portion of toothed bands are teeth or prongs. They’re useful if you need your hair to stay in place for a long time. The prongs also create unique hair patterns that make the hair look stunning.
Braided headbands
You can achieve your braided hairstyle by using these unconventional headbands. Not only are faux braided hair bands an outstanding hair adornment, but they also provide a solution to your major problem of hair tangling. If you’ve never managed to twist your hair but still want to have a braided hairstyle, this headband will fit your needs.
How to Choose a Headband
Material
The material you choose depends on the event and your preferred style. For instance, if you want headbands for exercising, choose thin or wide fabric options that come with moisture-wicking material to keep sweat away from your eyes. You can choose plastic or velvet headbands if you’re looking for something trendy to wear to any formal or casual event.
Size
Headbands generally come in a “one size fits all” sizing, but you can pick between thick and thin bands based on which one fits your head more comfortably. When exercising, wide and thick hair bands cover a larger surface area and keep baby hair and flyaways in place. Although they may not have a vast surface area, narrow headbands are ideal for fine or thin hair types because they stay in place and look quite fashionable.
Comfort
The fabric must be gentle against the skin, and the seams must be flat-locked to prevent rubbing or chafing. It’s also essential that your headband isn’t overly tight, which could cause hair loss or a headache.
Breathability
Even on cold days, breathability is essential for a running headband. Obviously, not having your head covered helps a great deal, but you should look for a headband that contains breathable materials such as synthetic, fleece, and wool, and you may want one with a mesh panel to allow more moisture to escape.
Stretch
Most headbands only come in one length, so the stretchier they are, the better. The ideal headbands contain at least 10% flexible material, such as elastane or wool, that has been carefully spun to be naturally stretchy. This ensures the band is flush with the head so it can wick sweat and tamp down the hair without being excessively tight.
Durability
Headbands are relatively inexpensive in terms of typical fashion accessories, but you shouldn’t consider them disposable. Obtain a band of high-quality fabric with double-stitched seams and ensure it’s not too small to fit your head.
How to Prevent Headband Slippage
When selecting non-slip headbands, verify that the inner part of the band includes non-slip rubber or silicone strips. This will sit comfortably on your head without straining or abrasion to the scalp. Also, selecting the appropriate band and possibly applying hairspray to your hair before wearing the band will be beneficial.
Whether engaging in a strenuous workout, skincare routine, or running errands, you will need a non-slip headband to keep your hair in place. They can be a vital component of one’s wardrobe when worn properly. If your headband is uncomfortable and causes a headache, you should remove it and replace it with one that fits you properly and doesn’t cause you discomfort.
Headbands are an all-encompassing solution for fly-away hairs. The most effective non-slip hair bands keep your hair up and away from your face. In contrast to conventional hair bands with elastic that may be excessively loose or too tight and cause hair loss, headbands are comfortable and safe to use.
Non-slip headbands are appropriate for daily use and do not irritate the scalp. They’re perfect for keeping hair in place while cycling or running. Headbands are also available in various hues to complement your attire. Pick bands that are sturdy, moisture-wicking, and elastic while taking the aesthetic into account.
The Best Headbands in Detail
Jesries Headbands
Pros
- Friendly to use and machine-washable
- Moisture-wicking polyester and spandex fabric
- Prevents frizz and split ends
Cons
- May not stay in place
This option’s elastic, non-slip fabric allows you to fold it over or wear it wide for the finest non-slip protection. These headbands are stretchy and designed to fit most head shapes, and they are wide enough to keep all your hair in place. This product is at the top of this list due to its durable construction and non-slip fabric, making it excellent to use.
Willbond Headband
Pros
- Multiple teeth effectively grip your hair
- Polycarbonate material increases its durability
- Efficiently wicks sweat and keeps you cool
Cons
- Some may find them too long
These soft touch headbands have thin, soothing inner teeth, which prevent your hair from being damaged or pulled. Also, they’re lightweight and fashionable, allowing you to use them for face washing, exercise, reading and writing, daily wear, traveling, parties, and much more. They have a smooth surface with no odor and come with polycarbonate, which increases their durability and comfort for extended wear.
Tyfthui Headband
Pros
- Prevents hair breakage and frizz
- Multipurpose and simple to clean
- Fabric wrap doesn’t squeeze the ears
Cons
- May fall off of certain head shapes
These headbands have a width of approximately 1.2 inches, giving them elasticity and makes them comfortable to wear. This options assists in keeping your hair tidy, and fly-away free. These stylish hair bands will help make you appear more charming, fashionable, and youthful.
Tough Headwear Headband
Pros
- Great for intense workouts and sports
- Sweat-absorbent and non-pulling on hair
- Easy to wash with hand and machine
Cons
- Not good for fine, straight hair
These headbands include a non-slip silicone grip that holds hair back and keeps sweaty hair away from the face. The high-quality material keeps it securely on your head without feeling overly tight or causing a headache. This option is designed for the most challenging sports and workouts, being easily kept in place by a silicone grip strip on the band’s interior.
Conair Headband
Pros
- Lightweight and simple to use
- Suitable for low-intensity exercises
- The teeth firmly hold your hair
Cons
- Doesn’t come with cushioning
These headbands are suitable for all hair types and provide a secure, headache-free hold. They hold hair in place, preventing individual strands from snagging or tearing, while the elastic material provides a secure fit that prevents it from falling off or dragging at your hair. The strong, interlocking teeth can hold even tough outer hair in place without snagging.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How can I avoid my headband slipping?
A:First, pick a headband with silicone or rubber straps on the interior which prevent slipping. If you need more support, tie your hair back into a ponytail and spray your roots with light hairspray. Then, remove the hair tie and replace with a headband.
-
Q: Do headbands lead to excess hair loss?
A:Headbands don’t produce heavy hair loss, but as with any hair tool - hair ties, bobby pins, claw clips, any excessive tugging on a hair follicle can cause breakage. Avoid headbands that feel too tight.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.