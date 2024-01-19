If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums of 2024
The word ‘acid’ typically puts a lot of people off, but hyaluronic acid is a product everyone should make a part of their daily skincare routine. A completely natural ingredient, hyaluronic acid has proven to be extremely effective at retaining moisture in your skin and is strongly recommended by dermatologists. Hyaluronic acid serums have gained popularity in the world of skincare because of their ability to bind water molecules.
When applied, they penetrate the skin to plump and hydrate it, while also resting on the surface to give you a healthy glow. It also has a ton of long-term benefits. To help you find the formula that’s right for you, we’ve reviewed the best hyaluronic acid serums of 2024 in this post. Our top pick, the CeraVe hydrating hyaluronic acid serum, is particularly beneficial for restoring and maintaining your skin’s moisture levels. Read through our buying guide to narrow down your search and make an informed selection.
Finding the Best Hyaluronic Acid Serum: A Buying Guide
While the hyaluronic acid serum is something of a miracle skincare product, not all hyaluronic products on the market are equally effective. Because of the high demand for these products, various companies have started to produce these serums.
However, not all of them contain the same concentration, type, and combination of ingredients, which means that not all of them will give you the results you are looking for. To help you make sure that you don’t end up spending your money on products that don’t work, or worse, end up ruining your skin, here’s a short guide we’ve compiled.
Benefits of Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Hydration
The primary effect of hyaluronic acid is hydration. It makes the skin glow from within while also providing it with the nourishment that it needs to stay healthy and glowing not just immediately after usage, but in the long run as well.
Moisture retention
Regardless of the kind of skin you have, your skin needs moisturization daily. Hyaluronic acid serum works to significantly improve the texture of your skin while also dealing with dryness and patchiness by retaining the natural moisture of your skin. You’ll find your skin feeling extra soft and supple after a couple of uses of this serum.
Anti-acne properties
People with acne shouldn’t use too much of this product, but when used in the right amounts, it can soothe your skin and combat blemishes and scars from acne. Hyaluronic acid serum has also been proven to combat inflammation and redness from irritation.
Anti-aging properties
Who doesn’t want to look young for as long as they possibly can? With hyaluronic acid serum, you can slow down the aging process, because it deals with fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging of the skin. It also offers your skin additional layers of protection against environmental damage, while also restoring moisture to keep it looking healthy and radiant.
Things to Consider When Buying a Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Concentration
Many hyaluronic acid serums contain a hyaluronic acid concentration of anywhere between 0.25% and 1.75%. These lower concentration serums will provide you with some hydration, but they’re not going to be as effective as you expect them to be.
Conversely, too high of a concentration can remove water from your skin and defeat the entire purpose of using the serum. If you want products that truly work and give you observable results, you need to make sure that the serum you buy has the appropriate concentration.
The perfect balance
Most hyaluronic acid serums contain just one kind of hyaluronic acid. That’s perfectly fine, but again, that may not give you the magical results you’re hoping for. If you want the best results, look for a hyaluronic acid serum that contains a combination of three kinds of hyaluronic acids: low-weight molecules, medium-weight molecules, and high-weight molecules.
Low-weight molecules will penetrate deep into your skin and deal with things like wrinkles, sagging skin, and fine lines. They will give you long-term benefits by making your skin look healthier. Medium-weight molecules, on the other hand, allow your skin to retain moisture just below its topmost barrier. The effects of these molecules aren’t as long-lasting but are still super useful. Finally, the high-weight molecules rest on the surface of the skin and provide you with immediate hydration and plumping, for that instant glow.
When you get a hyaluronic acid serum that contains a combination of all three of these kinds, you’ve got yourself a magic formula that will work great for cosmetic purposes, as well as for long-term benefits.
Combinations
While hyaluronic acid serum works well on its own, for optimal results, you should look for serums that include other ingredients as well. Some of these ingredients include niacinamide, white tea leaf extract, and linden flower extract.
Niacinamide is another great ingredient for dealing with fine lines, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation. It also significantly improves the elasticity of your skin. White tea leaf extract contains a number of different free-radical fighters that penetrate through the skin and create a super-soothing and anti-inflammatory effect. Finally, linden flower extract is a great antioxidant that, when used with hyaluronic acid serum, provides soothing and anti-inflammatory effects as well. It’s also great for calming down skin irritations that cause redness and blotchiness.
Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Pros
- Long term benefits
- Creates a protective layer
- Increases water retention
- Lightweight for quick absorption
Cons
- Not very suitable for oily skin
What’s especially great about CeraVe’s hydrating hyaluronic acid serum is that apart from the acid itself, it also contains a number of other ingredients that will do wonders for your skin. Some of these ingredients include Vitamin B5 and three different kinds of ceramides, all of which work together to significantly boost your skin’s hydration levels, while also reducing redness and inflammation.
The ceramides in this hyaluronic acid serum work excellently with the hyaluronic acid to enhance and restore your skin’s natural protective barrier. Whether you choose to wear this serum on its own or under a moisturizer, it’s going to serve you super well as you go about your day. The Vitamin B5 allows your skin to retain more water and increase its overall elasticity to make it look plumper and healthier. This means that you may notice less fine lines and wrinkles with the long-term usage of this serum. This product gets the top spot on this list for its unique and effective formula.
SenAllis Cosmetics Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Pros
- Dropper bottle for easy application
- No parabens or fragrance
- Contains anti-aging properties
- Nice and thick consistency
Cons
- Some find it too sticky
If you’re someone looking for super hydrated, soft, and supple skin, the SenAllis Cosmetics hyaluronic acid serum might serve you well. This serum is a humectant, which means that it is meant to pull water from a moisturizer or skin that’s slightly wet, and absorb it. It has a thick consistency, similar to that of syrup, which allows you to slather it onto your face evenly and easily.
This hyaluronic acid serum is free of any kind of fragrances, parabens, or phthalates, which makes it safe to use on almost all types of skin. It also boasts anti-aging properties, so not only will it keep your skin looking soft, but young and wrinkle-free as well. This pack comes with a large bottle, as well as a smaller dropper bottle that you can fill up for easy application.
Cosmedica Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Pros
- 100% natural and organic
- Offers immediate hydration
- Quick drying time
- Water-based formula
Cons
- Bottle is smaller than expected
This Cosmedica Skincare hyaluronic acid serum is a great choice for those looking to improve the texture of their skin and make it look brighter. It provides a ton of moisture and balance to the skin, while also combating fine lines and wrinkles for younger-looking skin. Long-term results aside, you’re going to see your skin looking more elastic and youthful immediately after the first use thanks to its quick-hydrating formula.
This hyaluronic acid serum is entirely water-based, which makes it suitable for all types of skin, especially the kind that’s more oily. The water-based formula also makes it suitable for usage under makeup. Despite being water-based, it’s thick enough to make application easy and provide good coverage. It dries just a few seconds after application, sinking deep into your skin quickly. If you’re looking for some extra moisture in the winter, this is the choice for you.
Neutrogena Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Pros
- Good value for the money
- Offers relatively quick absorption
- Non-comedogenic and oil-free
- Contains B5 for extra moisture
Cons
- Fragrance is not for everyone
Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost hydrating serum is a great over-the-counter choice for those interested in including hyaluronic acid into their daily skincare routine. It offers an oil-free, non-comedogenic formula that’s gentle on the skin and effectively locks in and retains moisture for hours after a single use.
This affordable hyaluronic acid serum also contains Vitamin B5, which adds to the moisture-retention properties of the product, while also offering anti-inflammatory effects for soothing the skin. All the ingredients that this product contains work well together to deliver intense hydration and lock in moisture for long-term benefits. You'll appreciate adding it to your at-home skincare routine. Especially when paired with other products from the brand’s collection, it will do wonders for your skin.
Tree of Life Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Pros
- Free of harsh ingredients
- Dermatologically-tested for safe usage
- Easy and non-greasy application
- Offers immediate and long-term benefits
Cons
- Some find the consistency too thin
This Tree of Life hyaluronic acid serum is easy-to-apply and lightweight, making it the perfect choice for locking moisture into your skin for great plumping and soothing effects. It's made specifically with all skin types and tones in mind, and a huge bonus is a fact that it is entirely cruelty-free and dermatologically tested. Each ingredient in this product has been chosen carefully to ensure that your skin is getting nothing but the best.
This hyaluronic acid serum formula has a perfect consistency, which makes it easy to apply and offers great coverage. At the same time, it’s watery enough so that it absorbs into your skin in a matter of seconds, without leaving behind that pesky greasy residue. With this hyaluronic acid serum, you’re going to see fast results, as well as long-term ones after a couple of weeks of usage.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Is there any such thing as too much hyaluronic acid serum?
A:Generally, too much hyaluronic acid serum hasn’t been found to produce any negative effects, but a handful of studies have shown slight inflammation from using serums with just low-weight molecules. People with acne should use this type of serum sparingly to avoid clogged pores.
-
Q: Are there any products I should avoid using with hyaluronic acid serum?
A:Not really. Just avoid using hyaluronic acid serums with alcohol in them, because that can dry out your skin.
-
Q: Are there any side effects of using hyaluronic acid serum?
A:No! Hyaluronic acid serum itself is a natural acid that is produced by your skin as well. Allergic reactions to it are extremely rare, and are often caused mostly by other ingredients in the serum. Make sure you perform a patch test before using the serum on your face.
