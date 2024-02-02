If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Makeup Wipes of 2024
Applying makeup is one of the easiest ways to give yourself a boost of self-confidence, but removing it can be tiresome. The ease of using makeup wipes is why they’re a preferred choice, making quick work of even the toughest of makeup, be it dark lipstick or heavy eyeliner. To keep your face clean and healthy, we’ve put together a list of the best makeup wipes of 2024. The Neutrogena night calming wipes are our top pick for their soothing and moisturizing properties, but all of the options on our list are sure keep your skin free of impurities at the end of a long day of looking fabulous.
Makeup Wipes: A Buyer’s Guide
While makeup wipes have become a necessity for removing makeup, not all makeup wipes are worth your consideration. Be it waterproof mascara or darker lipstick, the ideal towelettes should be able to handle the toughest of makeup easily and without causing any skin issues.
The only hurdle between you and smooth makeup removal is finding high-quality cleaning wipes that actually deliver on their promises. Take time to evaluate each option based on the following criteria, and you’ll find the perfect makeup wipes in no time.
Factors to Check Before Buying Makeup Wipes
Dermatologist-tested
Makeup wipes should be dermatologist-tested to ensure healthy skin. Some wipes can cause your skin to break out or result in redness, which may then lead to acne or general discomfort. If a pack of wipes does not mention any clinical tests, move on to the next option.
Ophthalmologist-tested
Ophthalmology is the branch of science concerned with the evaluation and treatment of eye disease. To protect your eyes and the skin around them, look for wipe cloths that are ophthalmologist-tested. Non-tested wipes may lead to persistent eye burning, and in severe cases, they can even cause an infection.
Hypoallergenic
Another important factor to consider before buying makeup wipes is whether or not they're hypoallergenic. Ingredients like phenoxyethanol and ethylhexylglycerin can result in an allergic reaction. During a reaction to these substances, your face can get covered with red, itchy rashes, which might take a long time to disappear.
These side effects can be demotivating, and not to mention super dangerous. If you aren’t sure if you’re allergic to certain ingredients, consider scheduling an allergy panel test with your health care provider.
Other Things to Look Out For
Now that we know what factors to check out, let’s take a closer look at the build quality and factors that matter when buying makeup cleaning wipes.
Thick sheets
Nobody wants to use cleaning wipes that disintegrate with the first wipe. To ensure this doesn’t happen, always buy wipes with thick sheets that allow for complete makeup removal. In addition, the wipes should be able to absorb all the makeup in one go without leaving any residue on your skin.
Softness
Makeup cleaning wipes must be soft and smooth so the makeup removal process isn’t harmful or damaging to your skin. Customer reviews are a great resource to validate the smoothness of the product.
Dampness
Makeup wipes shouldn’t be so dry that it takes a lot of vigorous rubbing and pressing to remove the makeup. Doing so might be frustrating and can harm the skin, causing reddening or rashes.
Ingredients
Makeup removing sheets must be prepared without toxic substances like parabens, phthalates, soaps and alcohol. These products can increase the risk of cancer and disrupt the hormones in your body. They can also cause skin irritation, which will lead to reddening or even light skin abrasion.
How to Use Makeup Wipes Properly
To start, take a wipe and gently rub it on your face. Then, press a little so that your pores get unclogged and cleaned as well. Make sure to remove everything thoroughly as leftover makeup can cause issues after some time.
The Best Makeup Wipes
Neutrogena Night Calming Makeup Wipes
Pros
- Allergy-tested for reliable safety
- Can clean every type of impurity
- Conveniently biodegradable
Cons
- Can dry after opening
These night calming makeup wipes from Neutrogena are soft on the skin and leave it feeling clean, fresh and healthy. Infused with a unique and soothing scent to help make the makeup removing process relaxing, these towelettes help remove up to 99% of dirt and other impurities.
They're also free of alcohol and parabens, so they won’t affect your eyes either—even if you wear contact lenses. On top of that, these makeup wipes are environmentally-friendly, owing to their biodegradable construction materials. Their pleasing scent, gentle texture and ability to moisturize and clean the skin make them our number one choice.
Neutrogena Regular Makeup Wipes
Pros
- Ideal for sensitive skin
- Material is disposable
- Soft and pre-moistened
Cons
- Require extra care around the eyes
These Neutrogena facial cleansing cloths come with a micellar-infused triple emollient formula. Guaranteeing a complete removal of bacteria, dirt, sweat and other impurities, it also revitalizes your skin and leaves it glowing after every use. Another benefit of this formula is that it removes the majority of the makeup in one swipe, be it foundation or the most stubborn eyeliner.
These makeup wipes feature 100% plant-based fibers that are fully biodegradable, making them environmentally friendly as well. This way, you don’t have to worry about harming the planet while caring about your face. Unlike other options, you also don’t have to rinse your face using them as they work to hydrate the skin.
Burt’s Bees Makeup Wipes
Pros
- Fragrance-free and non-irritating
- Comes in a resealable package
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- Can cause dryness
Burt’s Bees makeup wipes are compatible with all types of skin, no matter how sensitive. These towelettes are generously moistened with coconut and lotus water, which gives them a pleasant scent and also recharges your skin for a more supple, beautiful look.
Other benefits of these wipes include a noticeable glow, increased skin hydration and acne fighting properties. These special cleansing towelettes contain skin-friendly ingredients such as aloe vera, ceramides, squalene, cica, bakuchiol and hyaluronic acid. With this formula, you don’t have to rinse your skin with water after using these makeup wipes.
Honest Beauty Makeup Wipes
Pros
- Nourishes the skin
- Helps unclog pores
- Dermatologist-tested
Cons
- Fragrance can be too strong for some
Honest Beauty makeup wipes are dermatologist-tested with a cruelty-free standard, so animal lovers have nothing to worry about when using them. Wipes from this brand are also hypoallergenic for your safety and made up of a blend of olive oil and grape seed oil, which can deter clogged pores.
Moreover, you don’t have to worry about skin-damaging side effects when using these wipes as they don't contain parabens, silicones, phthalates or synthetic fragrances. On the contrary, they can nourish your skin and keep it healthy. The packaging is also travel-friendly—just take one out, and you’re all done.
Amazon Basics Makeup Wipes
Pros
- Hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested
- The wipes are large, soft and thick
- Easily removes heavy duty makeup
Cons
- Can feel dry
The Amazon Basics Solimo makeup wipes are exceptional at removing makeup and safe for your skin. A complete lack of alcohol and other harmful substances makes these the ideal option for all skin types, especially those with sensitive skin.
These wipes are dermatologist-tested for most common allergies, resulting in their complete hypoallergenic rating. Also cruelty-free, other attributes behind their skin-safe operation include a scent-free construction and exceptional absorption. The absorption is especially beneficial as excessive rubbing is one of the leading causes of skin issues that result from rougher makeup wipes and exfoliant brushes.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Can I use makeup wipes to remove sunscreen?
A:Yes! You should be able to use makeup wipes to remove sunscreen from your face or body. Even if it's waterproof, most makeup wipes can easily remove them and deter redness and irritation. If you do experience a reaction, consider avoiding using that particular brand of makeup wipes to remove sunscreen and other products that contain chemical based ingredients.
-
Q: Do makeup wipes contain oil?
A:Makeup wipes consist of little molecules of oil that break down the makeup pigment so that it easily comes off the skin. Since these oils are too little to make your skin look oily, you don’t have to worry about clogged pores.
-
Q: How much do makeup cleaning wipes cost?
A:High-quality makeup wipes cost anywhere between $8-$12, depending on the brand.
