The Best Makeup Wipes of 2024

Makeup Wipes: A Buyer’s Guide While makeup wipes have become a necessity for removing makeup, not all makeup wipes are worth your consideration. Be it waterproof mascara or darker lipstick, the ideal towelettes should be able to handle the toughest of makeup easily and without causing any skin issues. The only hurdle between you and smooth makeup removal is finding high-quality cleaning wipes that actually deliver on their promises. Take time to evaluate each option based on the following criteria, and you’ll find the perfect makeup wipes in no time.

Factors to Check Before Buying Makeup Wipes

Dermatologist-tested Makeup wipes should be dermatologist-tested to ensure healthy skin. Some wipes can cause your skin to break out or result in redness, which may then lead to acne or general discomfort. If a pack of wipes does not mention any clinical tests, move on to the next option.

Ophthalmologist-tested Ophthalmology is the branch of science concerned with the evaluation and treatment of eye disease. To protect your eyes and the skin around them, look for wipe cloths that are ophthalmologist-tested. Non-tested wipes may lead to persistent eye burning, and in severe cases, they can even cause an infection.

Hypoallergenic Another important factor to consider before buying makeup wipes is whether or not they're hypoallergenic. Ingredients like phenoxyethanol and ethylhexylglycerin can result in an allergic reaction. During a reaction to these substances, your face can get covered with red, itchy rashes, which might take a long time to disappear. These side effects can be demotivating, and not to mention super dangerous. If you aren’t sure if you’re allergic to certain ingredients, consider scheduling an allergy panel test with your health care provider.

Other Things to Look Out For Now that we know what factors to check out, let’s take a closer look at the build quality and factors that matter when buying makeup cleaning wipes.

Thick sheets Nobody wants to use cleaning wipes that disintegrate with the first wipe. To ensure this doesn’t happen, always buy wipes with thick sheets that allow for complete makeup removal. In addition, the wipes should be able to absorb all the makeup in one go without leaving any residue on your skin.

Softness Makeup cleaning wipes must be soft and smooth so the makeup removal process isn’t harmful or damaging to your skin. Customer reviews are a great resource to validate the smoothness of the product.

Dampness Makeup wipes shouldn’t be so dry that it takes a lot of vigorous rubbing and pressing to remove the makeup. Doing so might be frustrating and can harm the skin, causing reddening or rashes.

Ingredients Makeup removing sheets must be prepared without toxic substances like parabens, phthalates, soaps and alcohol. These products can increase the risk of cancer and disrupt the hormones in your body. They can also cause skin irritation, which will lead to reddening or even light skin abrasion.