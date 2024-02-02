If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Microdermabrasion Machines of 2024
Microdermabrasion is one of the most popular and effective ways to ensure your skin is always looking radiant. It uses a small device to exfoliate the top skin layer, revealing the brighter, smoother skin beneath. It’s especially effective for treating sun damage, fine lines, and wrinkles. Microdermabrasion machines for home use are becoming increasingly popular for their affordability and convenience, which is why we’ve reviewed the best microdermabrasion machines of 2024. The Trophy Skin RejuvadermMD takes our top spot for its wide range of features, but take a look at our buying guide for tips on how to select the right machine for your needs.
Microdermabrasion Machines: A Buyer’s Guide
What Is a Microdermabrasion Machine?
A microdermabrasion machine is a small hand-held device that's equipped with a tip that runs across the surface of your skin and strips away any dead skin cells by exfoliating the top layer. These machines are also equipped with suction, which helps to unclog pores and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.
How Does Microdermabrasion Work?
A microdermabrasion machine uses a small, hand-held device with a rough exfoliating tip. This tip is placed on the skin and moved across the surface to remove the dead skin cells. This process is usually done in a series of short, quick strokes.
In addition to the exfoliating tip, microdermabrasion machines also have a suction element that helps unclog pores and remove any dirt or debris trapped underneath the skin. This suction can also help to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.
Benefits of a Microdermabrasion Machine
Removing dead skin cells
A microdermabrasion machine can help to brighten up the complexion and give the skin a more youthful appearance. Although the dead skin cells will eventually be replaced, removing these cells can help improve the overall appearance of the skin.
Unclogging pores
The suction on your microdermabrasion machine can help remove dirt, oil, and other debris clogging up the pores. This can help to reduce acne breakouts and make pores appear smaller.
Smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles
The suction on a microdermabrasion machine can temporarily help get rid of signs of aging.
Improving the absorption of skincare products
The removal of dead skin cells can help to improve the absorption of skincare products. This means that the products will have a better result overall.
What Makes for a Good Microdermabrasion Machine?
Suction power
First things first, you need to check out the suction on the machine you’re interested in. More suction power means the device can remove more dead skin cells, giving you better results. However, it also means that the device may be more uncomfortable to use.
Interchangeable heads
Some microdermabrasion machines come with different heads that you can swap out, and each head usually has a different function. For example, one head might be better for exfoliating, while another is better for vacuum suction.
Ease of use
No one wants to spend hours trying to figure out how to use a new device. Look for a microdermabrasion machine that's easy to set up and use. The controls of the machine need to be appropriately labeled, while the overall design focuses on user-friendliness.
Portability
If you plan on traveling with your microdermabrasion machine or taking it to different appointments, portability is key. Look for a compact option that comes with a carrying case. This allows you to have it handy whenever you go out.
Additional features
Some microdermabrasion machines come with additional features that can be helpful. For example, some devices have built-in cameras allowing you an insight to the effectiveness of your treatments. Others come with LED lights that can help improve your skin’s appearance. Some features that you should be scouting for are listed below.
- A camera: This can help you see the results of your treatment to ensure that you are getting the results you want.
- LED lights: These give you a better view of how your skin is being treated, and can show you if you have missed a spot.
- Variable speed settings: This can be helpful by allowing you to adjust the intensity of your treatments.
- A timer: This can help track how long you have been treating your skin and ensure you do not overdo it.
- An automatic shut-off: This can be helpful if you forget to turn off your machine when you are done using it.
Keep these additional features in mind as you shop for a microdermabrasion machine so you can find one that offers the features that are most important to you.
Power levels and particles
Microdermabrasion machines typically come with different power levels. The higher the power level, the more intense the treatment will be. If you have sensitive skin, you may want to start with lower power output. Otherwise, you may be able to start with a higher power level.
Particle sizes are another important consideration that you should keep in mind. For people with vulnerable skin, you may want to choose a machine that uses smaller particles. For those without any skin sensitivities, you may be able to select a device that uses larger particles. The power level and particle size are critical factors when choosing a microdermabrasion machine.
Types of Machines
Microdermabrasion machines are usually found in two forms, diamond tips and crystal tips, both of which work using a hand-held device to sand the skin. The difference is in the kind of tip that's used. Crystal machines use a tip that contains Aluminum Oxide crystals, while diamond machines use a diamond-tipped wand. Diamond tips are considered more effective than crystal tips, and they are also less likely to cause irritation.
The Best Microdermabrasion Machines
Trophy Skin Microdermabrasion Machine
Pros
- Comes with an LED display
- Detachable vacuum hose
- Automatic shut-off feature
- Easy to set up and clean
Cons
- May not be powerful enough
Take your skincare up a notch and ensure a youthful appearance with the Trophy Skin RejuvadermMD. This top-of-the-line microdermabrasion machine uses a real diamond tip to buff away fine lines and wrinkles, resulting in natural-looking and radiant skin. The complete set of professional-grade tools helps to gently exfoliate the face and remove blemishes, while the gentle suction adds another level of rejuvenation.
Add this home microdermabrasion machine to your skincare routine and enjoy healthy, beautiful skin. It also features a LED display and has a detachable vacuum hose. The suction power is adjustable with three different settings depending on your preference and comfort level. The entire system is easy to set up and use, so you’ll be on your way to gorgeous skin in no time, making it the top machine on this list.
PMD Beauty Microdermabrasion Machine
Pros
- Smoothes and evens skin tone
- Reduces fine lines and wrinkles
- Enhances circulation and reduces blemishes
- Boosts collagen and elastin
Cons
- Can be time-consuming to use
The PMD personal microderm classic is your solution for achieving smooth, radiant skin. This easy-to-use device is perfect for all skin types and comes with everything you need to get started on your journey to better skin. Equipped with a patented spin disc tech, the tip of this device makes use of aluminum oxide crystals that strip away dead skin cells and reveal smoother and brighter skin.
With the help of a calibrated vacuum, it helps boost the natural healing process and the production of collagen and elastin. This device strips away the dead skin cells building up on the topmost layer of your skin, enabling your skincare products to be more effective and absorb better. You can customize each treatment thanks to the speed settings and multiple disc attachments for different parts of the body.
Yofuly Microdermabrasion Machine
Pros
- Diamond heads remove dirt from pores
- Features customizable suction power
- Detachable and replaceable diamond tips
- Perfect for stubborn skin
Cons
- May be too intense for some users
The Yofuly diamond microdermabrasion machine uses sterile diamond heads to remove dirt and debris from your pores, leaving your skin looking refreshed and rejuvenated. Plus, it comes with three different diamond wands and nine different diamond tips so that you can customize your treatment depending on your needs.
This microdermabrasion machine features a higher suction power than most other units, making it perfect for those who want a more intense treatment. The diamond tips are also detachable and replaceable, so you can use them repeatedly without worrying about them wearing out.
TopDirect Microdermabrasion Machine
Pros
- Suction power is pretty strong
- Has vacuum and spray features
- Can improve hyperpigmentation
- Pre-programmed with three modes
Cons
- The hose is a little short
The TopDirect microdermabrasion machine uses a suction procedure to remove any imperfections, including uneven pigmentation. It’s a 3-in-1 product and comes with a vacuum and spray feature to help give your skin an even deeper cleanse.
This powerful and effective microdermabrasion machine can take your skincare routine to the next level. It includes nine different diamond tips to treat various surface, from your cheeks and nose to the rest of your face. Plus, the suction power on this machine is pretty strong, ensuring you achieve the results you're looking for with every use.
Neutrogena Microdermabrasion Machine
Pros
- Helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines
- Leaves skin soft, bright, and healthy
- Gets rid of dead skin cells
- Convenient and easy to use
Cons
- May be too harsh for sensitive skin
A name that has always been associated with quality skincare, the Neutrogena microdermabrasion machine might be just what you are looking for. This at-home facial system includes a massaging applicator and 12 single-use puffs, all designed to provide you with firmer, brighter, and healthier skin.
Thanks to the single-use puff feature, this device makes use of pre-dosed crystals along with a purifier to help with exfoliation and revealing younger, better skin from beneath. This kit includes everything you need to revitalize your skin for one whole month. The microdermabrasion applicator is easy to use and batteries are included. Depending on the type of skin you have, you can set up a weekly routine and replace your regular scrub with this treatment.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How often should I use a microdermabrasion machine?
A:The frequency of treatments depends on the type of skin you have and the machine you're using for it. For people suffering from sensitive skin, you may want to start with once a week or every other week. On the other hand, those with thicker skin can use a microdermabrasion machine more frequently.
-
Q: Can microdermabrasion help with wrinkles?
A:Microdermabrasion can help improve wrinkles’ appearance by removing dead skin cells and stimulating collagen production.
-
Q: Can microdermabrasion help with acne?
A:Microdermabrasion can help improve the look of acne by removing dead skin cells and reducing inflammation.
-
Q: Is microdermabrasion safe for all skin types?
A:Microdermabrasion is generally safe for all skin types. However, people with sensitive skin may want to start with a lower power level or use a machine that uses smaller particles.
