The Best Nail Glues for Press-on Nails in 2024

Written by Kristie Olivieri

Nail glue, just like every other adhesive, plays an important role in securing press-on nails. It’s particularly important for those who love to change their manicure looks regularly. The right nail glue should be strong enough to last for a decent amount of time, and also easy to remove without damaging the nail bed.

We understand how overwhelming it can be to find the best nail glue for press-on nails, given all the options available on the market. That’s why we’ve rounded up the top contenders of 2024. In this article, we’ll take a look at the different types of press-on nail glues available and provide our picks for the best options you can find.