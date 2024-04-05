The Best Places to Buy Curtains for Every Room in Your Home

Finding the Best Places to Buy Curtains The more you learn about curtains and the incredible number of options available to you, the harder it can be to make a selection. Should you opt for durable, airy linen or blackout polyester? Would a floral pattern be too loud, or would it add just the right amount of interest and color to your room? To narrow down the stores at which you want to shop, we recommend thinking about five factors: material, design, sustainability, shipping and return policies and price.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Places to Buy Curtains Materials If you love having variety when making decision, we recommend selecting a retailer that sells curtains in a wide range of fabrics. Fabric options may include cotton, linen, polyester, rayon, suede, velvet, lace, silk and wool. Already know what type of fabric you want for your curtains? If so, shopping at a store that specializes in just a few fabric types may be the better option. These stores tend to offer more variety in those specific fabrics, from length to pattern. Designs While many retailers sell curtains in an impressive number of colors and patterns, most cater to a specific style, such as traditional, bold, classic or subtle. So, it’s important to think about the overall style and theme of a retailer before shopping there. Each of our recommendations includes a style analysis to help you get a better idea of what every store offers. Sustainability Shopping at a store that creates sustainably and ethically-made products is unfortunately harder than it seems. Many retailers are vague about their business practices, and ethical shopping often means paying a premium. To help make the search easier, we made sure to include ethical and sustainable shopping options that cater to a range of budgets. Shipping and Return Policies Whether you’re shopping for curtains online or in person, a store’s shipping and return policies can mean the difference between a smooth, hassle-free experience and a painful one. We researched the shipping and return policies for each of our recommendations so you know exactly what you’re getting into before you start browsing. Price If you haven’t thought about your curtain budget yet, it’s time to do so! Curtains cost anywhere between $10 to $1000 per window depending on the material, print and color, construction, customization level and brand. Our recommendations range between $10 and $500 per window.