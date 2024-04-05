The Best Places to Buy Curtains for Every Room in Your Home
While they aren’t the first thing most people notice when they walk into a room, curtains have the power to make a space feel more cohesive. The ideal fabric, color and pattern will draw the gaze upwards, create the illusion of higher walls and add ambiance and tone. And let’s not forget functionality; high-quality curtains block blazing sunlight that can strain your eyes and fade your furniture. In the winter, they can trap heat inside by insulating the windows. All in all, the right curtains can bring everything together. But where should you shop if you want to find the perfect set without spending too much time agonizing over your decision?
We’ve got the answer: Several excellent in-person and online retailers sell high-quality curtains at decent prices. To help you find the right pair of curtains for any room in your home, we’ve compiled a list of the best places to buy curtains based on inventory, quality, customization availability, reviews, customer service, price, shipping and return policies.
The 15 Best Places to Buy Curtains for Every Room in Your Home
Finding the Best Places to Buy Curtains
The more you learn about curtains and the incredible number of options available to you, the harder it can be to make a selection. Should you opt for durable, airy linen or blackout polyester? Would a floral pattern be too loud, or would it add just the right amount of interest and color to your room?
To narrow down the stores at which you want to shop, we recommend thinking about five factors: material, design, sustainability, shipping and return policies and price.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Places to Buy Curtains
Materials
If you love having variety when making decision, we recommend selecting a retailer that sells curtains in a wide range of fabrics. Fabric options may include cotton, linen, polyester, rayon, suede, velvet, lace, silk and wool.
Already know what type of fabric you want for your curtains? If so, shopping at a store that specializes in just a few fabric types may be the better option. These stores tend to offer more variety in those specific fabrics, from length to pattern.
Designs
While many retailers sell curtains in an impressive number of colors and patterns, most cater to a specific style, such as traditional, bold, classic or subtle. So, it’s important to think about the overall style and theme of a retailer before shopping there. Each of our recommendations includes a style analysis to help you get a better idea of what every store offers.
Sustainability
Shopping at a store that creates sustainably and ethically-made products is unfortunately harder than it seems. Many retailers are vague about their business practices, and ethical shopping often means paying a premium. To help make the search easier, we made sure to include ethical and sustainable shopping options that cater to a range of budgets.
Shipping and Return Policies
Whether you’re shopping for curtains online or in person, a store’s shipping and return policies can mean the difference between a smooth, hassle-free experience and a painful one. We researched the shipping and return policies for each of our recommendations so you know exactly what you’re getting into before you start browsing.
Price
If you haven’t thought about your curtain budget yet, it’s time to do so! Curtains cost anywhere between $10 to $1000 per window depending on the material, print and color, construction, customization level and brand. Our recommendations range between $10 and $500 per window.
What Are the Different Types of Places to Buy Curtains?
Online
Online-only curtain retailers don’t have a brick-and-mortar store. This usually translates to lower prices for the consumer because the store doesn’t have to pay many traditional overhead costs. Another bonus: You can shop for curtains from the comfort of your own home without any pressure from a sales rep.
On the other hand, you won’t be able to see curtains in person before you buy, and you may be disappointed with the product you receive after seeing an ideal version of it online. Shipping and return costs can also get expensive.
In Person
If you love to see products in person before making a purchase, an in-person store is the better option for you. Shopping at a brick-and-mortar store means you’ll be able to see the true quality and functionality of a pair of curtains before investing in it. Plus, you can get advice from a sales rep about fabric and style.
The downsides? The shopping process can get quite tedious, and returning products you decide against can be quite the hassle.
Online and In Person
Nowadays, most in-person curtain retailers also have online shops. These hybrid stores offer the best of both worlds; you can shop for products online or in person, and you can return them via shipping or store drop-off. Bear in mind that many large hybrid stores have slow shipping times, and they tend not to have a personalized feel.
Best Overall: Wayfair
Pros
- Budget friendly
- Endless selection
- Classic and statement styles
Cons
- Hard to sift through options
- Customers report some quality issues
- Limited ethical/sustainable options
If you love classic styles or modern yet subtle patterns, Wayfair is the place to shop. This online store (with a few in-person locations nationwide) has a budget-friendly, endless selection of curtains. We like that you can sort items based on the amount of light filtration — options include sheer, semi-sheer, room darkening, blackout and max blackout. Plus, shipping and returns are free on $35+ orders.
On the other hand, some customers have reported quality issues, such as curtain sets having slightly different lengths. The options for ethically and sustainably-made curtains are limited, and it can be hard to sift through the huge selection.
Best In Person: JCPenney
Pros
- Great selection
- Frequent sales and discounts
- Easy to sort based on room, length and more
Cons
- Leans traditional
- Few online shopper reviews
- Customers report some quality issues
Prefer doing your shopping in person? If so, check out your local JCPenney. The in-person (and online) retailer has a wide variety of curtains available, which are sorted into three light filtration categories: sheer, light filtering and blackout. We like that you can also shop online and pickup your order the same day.
However, a few customers have reported receiving products that didn’t live up to their expectations. (For example, a recurring problem is getting curtains that are more see-through than anticipated.) The styles also lean traditional, so this isn’t the place to shop if you have a unique or vibrant taste.
Best Online: Pottery Barn
Pros
- Customizations available
- Easy to create a highly filtered search
- Impressive selection
Cons
- No free shipping
- May be responsible for return shipping fee
- Not many prints
For a smooth online shopping experience we recommend perusing the Pottery Barn’s website. The digital and in-person retailer has an impressive selection of curtains that are easy to sort based on length, light filtration level, hanging style, material, color, sustainability and more. The sale section is also helpful; you can snag a deal at any time of year.
The downsides: Pottery Barn charges varying shipping fees depending on the size of your order. You may also have to pay the return shipping fee if you intend to return any items you purchase. In addition, there aren’t many patterned prints available, and the sustainable options are limited.
Best Splurge: The Shade Store
Pros
- Customize all aspects of the curtains
- Many different drapery, fabric, print and trim styles
- Free repairs and remakes if you are unsatisfied
Cons
- Expensive
- No returns
- Very few sales/discounts
Can’t find exactly what you’re looking for? You may need a custom set of curtains, and if so, The Shade Store is the first place to look. Every aspect of your curtains can be customized here, and if you don’t know where to begin, you can request a design consultation with an expert and receive a free measurement service in your home. We also love that The Shade Store offers free shipping on all products.
Note: Since every curtain is customized, The Shade Store does not accept returns. It’s also one of our most expensive recommendations, and the retailer does not often offer sales or discounts.
Best Budget: Target
Pros
- Affordable
- Sort based on length, fabric, color, light filtration and more
- Wide variety online
Cons
- Not as many options in store
- Limited ethical/sustainable options
- Limited patterns/prints
If you need something functional, classy and within your budget, try your local Target. We love that this online and in-person retailer sells affordable curtains in a variety of sizes, materials, colors and patterns, and that there are four light filtration options: sheer, light filtering, room darkening and blackout.
On the other hand, the Target site tends to have more options than in-person stores, where inventory changes from day to day. The brand also has limited ethical and sustainable options and somewhat limited patterns and prints.
Best Light Filtering Options: Quince
Pros
- Great for classics
- Customize amount of light filtering
- Affordable for the quality
Cons
- Limited selection
- Primarily neutral colors
- Shipping is often slow
If you want quality curtains without paying an exorbitant amount of money, Quince gives you the best bang for your buck. The online retailer sells classic, subtle curtains in linen, velvet, cotton and silk, and each type of curtain comes in a variety of lengths. You can also opt to add blackout lining to any set. Quince offers free shipping on all products and free refunds within 365 days of the purchase date.
However, the color and pattern selection is limited, so this isn’t the best place to shop if you want vibrant or unique styles. Shipping can also be slow depending on your location.
Best Classic: West Elm
Pros
- Classy, elegant options
- 4 levels of light allowance
- Free standard shipping and return shipping
Cons
- Not many unique patterns
- Fewer options than other online stores
- May be responsible for return shipping in some cases
Hoping to find curtains that add an elegant feel to your space? If so, we recommend shopping at West Elm. The online and in-person retailer sells curtains with solid colors and soft prints, and material options include linen, cotton, velvet, polyester and tencel. We like that there are also four levels of light allowance: sheer, semi-sheer, opaque and blackout. Plus, West Elm offers free standard shipping and return shipping.
The downsides? This store doesn’t offer many unique or vibrant curtains, and their selection is somewhat limited. Buyers may also be responsible for paying return shipping in certain cases.
Best Range: Smith & Noble
Pros
- Work with a designer in person or by phone
- One-stop shop for drapes and matching hardware
- Many fabric and design options available
Cons
- Ordering process can be tedious
- Shipping price varies
- Expensive
What we love about Smith & Noble: This online retailer sells a wide variety of drapes sorted by the pleat or fold design, and they have many different fabrics available. You can also request the help of a designer (for free!) and get free at-home measurements and fabric samples.
What could be improved: Smith & Noble is expensive, and the ordering process can get tedious. You must also pay for shipping, and the price varies depending on the products you buy and your location.
Best Playful: Pepper Home
Pros
- Wide array of materials and designs
- One-stop shop for matching drapes and hardware
- Free samples available
Cons
- No exchanges or returns
- Expensive
- Process can take time
If you want to create the unique, playful style of your dreams, we recommend Pepper Home. It specializes in soft, colorful and unique fabrics that you can use to create a set of custom curtains. We like that you can take a quiz (called the Curtain Calculator) to create your ideal set, complete with matching hardware.
However, Pepper Home doesn’t allow exchanges or returns, and their items are expensive. The ordering process can also take time.
Best Ethical: Annie Selke
Pros
- Unique, exciting prints and patterns
- Sustainably sourced materials, ethical labor
- Easy to sort by colors, pattern, length, etc.
Cons
- Free shipping only on orders $350+
- 15% restocking fee on returns
- Pricey
For statement curtains that blend in as much as they stand out, check out Annie Selke. The online retailer offers unique and exciting prints and patterns, and best of all, everything is sustainably sourced and ethically made.
The downsides: This brand only offers free shipping for orders $350+, and it charges a 15% restocking fee on returns. It’s also one of our pricier recommendations.
Best Shipping and Return Policy: Amazon
Pros
- Huge range of products
- Can filter by pattern, length, room type, material, etc.
- Easy shipping and returns with membership
Cons
- Quality varies
- Hard to narrow down choices
If you’re fickle about curtains and predict you’ll be returning or exchanging them, we recommend shopping on Amazon. The online seller has an enormous range of products that you can filter based on pattern, length, room type, material, light filtration and more. Shipping and returns are made easy with a Prime membership, which costs $139 annually.
However, the quality of the curtains that come from Amazon varies. It can also be quite difficult to narrow down choices, and the vast majority of options aren’t ethically or sustainably made.
Best for Blackout Curtains: Ikea
Pros
- Affordable blackout curtains
- Traditional, neutral styles
- 365 day returns, free shipping on $50+ orders
Cons
- Limited designs for blackout curtains
- Not many unique styles
- A few quality issues
Need a pair of no-nonsense blackout curtains so you can fall asleep any time of day? Try Ikea. The online and in-person store sells affordable blackout curtain sets (as low as $20) in a variety of sizes, colors and patterns. Plus, $50+ orders get free shipping, and Ikea offers 365 day returns.
The downsides: Blackout curtains at Ikea have a limited number of designs and colors, and all of the brand’s curtains don’t feel very unique. A few customers have also reported quality issues when shopping at Ikea.
Best Unique: Etsy
Pros
- Support small business
- Unique vintage styles available
- Free shipping often available
Cons
- Shipping and return policies vary from seller to seller
- Quality may vary
- Buy hardware separately
What we like about shopping for curtains on Etsy: The online marketplace allows you to support small businesses while shopping for curtains you can’t find anywhere else. We’ve found a variety of unique and vintage styles on the site along with classic and traditional patterns.
However, the shipping and return policies vary from seller to seller, so this may not be the best place to buy curtains if you’re on a time constraint. Quality can also vary, and checking customer reviews for every different seller to determine quality can get tedious.
Best Linen: Parachute
Pros
- Machine washable
- Classy, elegant, light styles
- High quality, long-lasting material
Cons
- No free shipping
- Pricey
- Limited selection
For a simple, elegant set of curtains, shop at Parachute. We love that this brand specializes in linen, which gives a room a timeless, lived-in aesthetic. We also like that the curtains are machine washable and long-lasting, so you can buy them once and be done. Plus, Parachute offers free 60-day returns.
On the other hand, Parachute does not offer free shipping and the curtains are pricey. The selection is also quite limited.
Best Traditional: Home Depot
Pros
- Free in-store/curbside pickup or 2-day delivery
- Free 90-day returns
- Impressive selection
Cons
- Not many unique, fun prints
- Not easy to sort through selection
While Home Depot might not be the first store you think of when you need to buy curtains, it’s one of the most reliable. The online and in-person retailer sells affordable curtain sets in a variety of materials, from satin to linen. It also offers affordable window hardware and free 90-day returns.
However, this isn’t the best place to shop if you’re looking for unique or whimsical prints. Also, the online sort options aren’t the most intuitive.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Which company is best for curtains?
A:According to Us, the best places to shop for curtains include Wayfair, JCPenney and Pottery Barn. For ethical and sustainably-made curtains, we recommend Annie Selke.
-
Q: Which site is best for curtains?
A:The best online retailers for curtains include The Shade Store, Quince and West Elm.
-
Q: What is a good price for curtains?
A:Curtains can cost anywhere between $10 and $1000 for one window. Keeping budget in mind, or recommendations range between $10 and $500 per window, with most of our store recs leaning closer toward budget than luxury. Overall, we think you don’t need to spend more than $200 on a pair of curtains to achieve the style and functionality you want.
