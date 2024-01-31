The Best Reading Pillows of 2024

Buying Guide: Reading Pillows With a reading pillow, you can sink into a comfortable position and lose track of time as the plot thickens in your favorite novel. They're not only useful for enthusiastic readers, but also for those who enjoy playing video games or watching television in bed. These pillows are specially designed to provide maximum back support and help to alleviate muscle cramps or discomfort. To select the right one for you needs, simply explore this helpful guide to learn everything there is to know about reading pillows.

What Is a Reading Pillow? Whether you're an avid book lover or a regular gamer, owning a reading pillow is almost a necessity. The memory foam supports the spine’s natural shape while alleviating pressure spots in the neck, shoulder, and back muscles. If armrests are included, they help you relax your arms and shoulders and provide enough comfort to sit comfortably for hours without needing to readjust. Sit-up pillows may also be of great use to anyone recuperating from surgery or confined to a bed for health reasons. They will give much-needed support and may even relieve the pain that comes with prolonged bed rest. People who are bed-bound also need to change positions regularly. Owning a reading pillow can be an excellent solution to prevent bedsores and help you shift postures and sit comfortably.

What to Consider Before Buying a Reading Pillow

Size Sit-up pillows are often designed in a triangular shape, with two arms on each side. If you’re looking for a reading pillow that supports both your neck and back, you’ll need one that can reach up to your upper back. The cushion should be big enough to reach the base of your neck to provide optimal support. A smaller pillow will only support your lower back muscles and you will likely strain your upper back after reading for an extended period of time. Before deciding on a pillow, measure the length of your back so you can compare it to the height of the cushion and choose accordingly. If you're very tall you may require extra-large pillows or ones that come with extra length.

Long armrests The armrests on many reading pillows are small and short, hardly reaching as far as your elbows. Though it depends on an individual’s height and arm length, the small armrests might not even reach up to your elbows, requiring you to keep your arms up while reading. Instead, look for a cushion with armrests that extend all the way to your hands. The added space will elevate your elbows when holding a book and support your arms while playing games or simply relaxing.

Material With the exception of a few designs, most have coverings that are easily removable and washable. The majority of reading pillows contain shredded memory foam and usually come with their own cover. The memory foam should be CertiPUR-certified, as this looks for the presence of harmful pollutants in polyurethane foams used in bedding.