The Best Reading Pillows of 2024
If you love getting lost in a good page-turner, you know the importance of proper neck and back support during extended reading sessions. Reading pillows can stabilize your spine and cradle the back of your neck at a slightly tilted angle, preventing neck soreness, back stiffness, and tight shoulders. We’ve reviewed the best reading pillows of 2024 to help you find a suitable option to use during your favorite pastime. The Milliard pillow is our top pick because of its supportive memory foam filling and soft, removable cover. Snuggle up with a good book and the right reading pillow with help from our reviews and buying guide.
Buying Guide: Reading Pillows
With a reading pillow, you can sink into a comfortable position and lose track of time as the plot thickens in your favorite novel. They're not only useful for enthusiastic readers, but also for those who enjoy playing video games or watching television in bed.
These pillows are specially designed to provide maximum back support and help to alleviate muscle cramps or discomfort. To select the right one for you needs, simply explore this helpful guide to learn everything there is to know about reading pillows.
What Is a Reading Pillow?
Whether you're an avid book lover or a regular gamer, owning a reading pillow is almost a necessity. The memory foam supports the spine’s natural shape while alleviating pressure spots in the neck, shoulder, and back muscles. If armrests are included, they help you relax your arms and shoulders and provide enough comfort to sit comfortably for hours without needing to readjust.
Sit-up pillows may also be of great use to anyone recuperating from surgery or confined to a bed for health reasons. They will give much-needed support and may even relieve the pain that comes with prolonged bed rest. People who are bed-bound also need to change positions regularly. Owning a reading pillow can be an excellent solution to prevent bedsores and help you shift postures and sit comfortably.
What to Consider Before Buying a Reading Pillow
Size
Sit-up pillows are often designed in a triangular shape, with two arms on each side. If you’re looking for a reading pillow that supports both your neck and back, you’ll need one that can reach up to your upper back. The cushion should be big enough to reach the base of your neck to provide optimal support. A smaller pillow will only support your lower back muscles and you will likely strain your upper back after reading for an extended period of time.
Before deciding on a pillow, measure the length of your back so you can compare it to the height of the cushion and choose accordingly. If you're very tall you may require extra-large pillows or ones that come with extra length.
Long armrests
The armrests on many reading pillows are small and short, hardly reaching as far as your elbows. Though it depends on an individual’s height and arm length, the small armrests might not even reach up to your elbows, requiring you to keep your arms up while reading.
Instead, look for a cushion with armrests that extend all the way to your hands. The added space will elevate your elbows when holding a book and support your arms while playing games or simply relaxing.
Material
With the exception of a few designs, most have coverings that are easily removable and washable. The majority of reading pillows contain shredded memory foam and usually come with their own cover. The memory foam should be CertiPUR-certified, as this looks for the presence of harmful pollutants in polyurethane foams used in bedding.
Durability
Opt for pillows that will last a long time. Fragile materials that lose form over time are a poor choice. This is why you should go through the reviews to learn about a product's longevity.
The Best Reading Pillows
Milliard Reading Pillow
Pros
- Personalizable insert for comfort
- Includes a detachable cover
- Filled with shredded foam
Cons
- Doesn't include extra cushions
The Milliard reading pillow wraps nicely around your neck while also supporting your shoulders and back. Stuffed with shredded, high-density polyurethane memory foam, it conforms to the curves of your body. The memory foam filling also has an additional opening so that you can add and take away support as needed.
For ease of portability, the zippered velour outer cover includes a convenient carrying handle. You can also throw the removable cover in the washing machine for swift cleanup of spills and stains. This reading pillow is the top overall choice on our list due to its high-density shredded foam, comfy armrests, and portable top handle.
Malu Reading Pillow
Pros
- Vegan, faux leather headrest
- Comes with a top handle
- Rolls out as a comfortable mat
Cons
- Has a strong scent
The thoughtful design of the Malu reading pillow provides maximum comfort and relaxation. Made with comfortable fabric, memory foam, and a faux leather headrest, it's incredibly durable and will be a reliable companion for your reading time. The material is soft against the skin, and it's extremely low maintenance and easy to clean.
This reading pillow comes with a top handle that makes it super easy to transport. The backrest cushion is broad enough and conforms to your lower back while supporting your neck, and the armrests add to the overall comfort it provides. It also includes a rolling mat that you can use as an extra cushion as well as a headrest. This pillow is available in three beautiful colors, so you can choose one that suits your style.
ComfortSpa Reading Pillow
Pros
- Features a medical-grade material
- Made from breathable velour fabric
- Light and easy to carry
Cons
- Doesn’t hold shape well
The ComfortSpa reading pillow provides substantial back support as well as armrests that help you relax your back and neck muscles. It’s an excellent lounging pillow for those who enjoy reading, playing video games, and watching television. This durable cushion features premium-quality shredded memory foam that facilitates airflow and conforms to the contour of your body.
It includes an additional compartment in the arm side pockets for storing your smartphone, glasses, books, or even a remote. The pillow is about 18 inches in height and 15 inches across and provides solid back support. Each arm stretches out 11 inches for optimal comfort, easing the strain on your joints and muscles and promoting overall health and wellness.
LinenSpa Reading Pillow
Pros
- Comes in neutral shades
- Ergonomic design and firm back support
- Ideal for post-surgery use
Cons
- Poor shape memory
This LineSpa reading pillow sports the classic reading pillow shape. The simple design provides a firm back cushion, and the fashionable velour cover and cozy armrests add a comforting touch. It’s available in two neutral colors and elegant enough to look stylish on practically any sofa or bed. It's filled with shredded foam and has the perfect amount of adaptability and support.
Fluffy and plush, this reading pillow consists of a top carry handle that makes it easy to move from one place to another. It comes in three distinct variations and features a detachable neck support option for extra-large sizes and can also double as a leg support cushion. This pillow is an excellent choice for post-surgery recovery and rehab.
Nestl Reading Pillow
Pros
- Includes a top handle
- Stuffing can be customized
- Comes in a range of colors
Cons
- Could be more durable
The Nestl reading pillow is available in an array of colors, so you can choose the one that complements the aesthetic of your space. Wrapped in a velvety, plush, and soft cover, it's packed with top-quality, shredded memory foam that adapts to your body for just the right amount of cushioning. It features three handy pockets to store things when you’re catching up on your reading and don’t want to get up.
If you’re concerned about tea or coffee stains, don’t be. Simply toss the cover into your washing machine for effortless maintenance. With the handy carrying handle, you can easily move the reading pillow from room to room. You can also customize the filling by adding or removing foam clusters from the accessible inner zipper. Not to mention you can use the bungee cord to adjust the height of the neck roll pillow, which can also serve as lumbar support.
People Also Ask
Q: How can I clean my reading pillow?
A:Carefully go through the user manual provided with the pillow. The washing instructions will differ based on the type of reading pillow that you have. Use only gentle detergent along with warm water, as strong detergents may alter the outward appearance. You should also avoid bleach since it might discolor the fabric.
Q: How often should I replace my reading pillow?
A:You should replace pillows every one to two years, according to professionals. This helps guarantee that you're utilizing pillows that are comfortable, hygienic, and allergen-free. To preserve the longevity of your pillows, you also need to take care of them.
Q: What causes yellow discoloration of old reading pillows?
A:Sweat causes the yellowing of pillows. Other factors that might cause a pillow to become yellow include using them with damp hair, creams, lotions, oils on the skin, and humidity. When moisture or perspiration lingers on the pillow for an extended period of time, it tends to change color and becomes yellow.
Q: Is reading in bed harmful for my sleep?
A:Sleep specialists frequently advise that you use your bed for sleeping only. Reading in bed might disrupt your sleeping patterns and make falling asleep more difficult. It's advised to choose printed books or paperbacks over reading tablets and other electronic gadgets for reading in bed.
