The Best Reusable Cotton Rounds of 2024

Buyer’s Guide: Reusable Cotton Rounds Reusable cotton rounds often sound too good to be true. They offer similar or even better performance to disposable wipes while also reducing waste to pretty much zero. Some of these rounds are even biodegradable, so you can use them for months or even years, throw them out, and they still won't pollute the environment.

Material Quality The first critical factor to examine in reusable cotton rounds is their material quality, and there are two main reasons behind that. First are the performance side of things, since their ability to remove makeup is directly proportional to their material quality. High-grade organic cotton will be soft on the skin, safe for sensitive areas like the eyes, and excellent at pulling away even the toughest of cosmetic products. The second reason to look for high material quality is long-term durability and lifespan. Generally, the more times you can use a reusable product, the better. This is because cotton rounds that will stay functional for years are preferable over the ones that will fall apart within the first few months.

Edge Stitching The actual wipe part of the cotton round is not very durable on its own. If left unstitched, it will start fraying from the edges, eventually breaking into nothing but threads. That’s why a protective border is stitched around these rounds to keep them functional for longer. The quality of this stitch might seem like a trivial attribute, but it will directly affect your experience with the rounds. For example, stitching with a hard thread will cause abrasion when rubbing against your skin. On the other hand, stitching with low-quality thread will fall apart sooner, leaving the cotton round unprotected. Unfortunately, most reusable cotton rounds on the internet don't mention anything about the stitching on the product page. In this case, your best choice for sourcing information is customer reviews. Search for reviews mentioning the stitching. If you see anything about abrasion or rashes, move on to the next cotton round pack.

Double-Sided Operation Double-sided reusable cotton rounds have two distinct textures on each side. One of these textures is a smooth microfiber that cleans your skin from the top without digging any further. This is ideal for removing surface makeup and dirt from your most sensitive areas, like the eyes. On the other side is the towel-like surface that's a bit rougher, yet smooth enough to avoid any issues. This double-sided operation is not essential, and cotton rounds with the same texture on either side are perfectly usable as well. In fact, some folks prefer the same-sided rounds for their ease of use and cleaning. Also, since the rougher side might cause some issues for people with sensitive skin, these reusable cotton rounds should be used with an extra gentle hand.